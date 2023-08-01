Hyundai recruiting talent and expertise from beyond Georgia. Here are three key states.

Hyundai is recruiting workers not just from Savannah and around Georgia but from neighboring states home to other automakers.

Hyundai will soon open an electric vehicle assembly plant near Savannah, an area with no existing automotive manufacturing base and a 3.1% unemployment rate.

The South Korea-based automaker will recruit talent from beyond the market to fill its 8,100 jobs. The hiring managers aren't having to look far.

Georgia borders three states - Tennessee, South Carolina and Alabama - home to car factories of 10 brands. Tennessee has General Motors, Ford, Nissan and Volkswagen plants. South Carolina is home to BMW, Mercedes and Volvo. In Alabama, Toyota, Mazda, Hyundai and Mercedes all have manufacturing plants.

The General Motors factory is Tennessee is located in Spring Hill outside of Nashville. The plant's workforce produces a fully assemble car every 78 seconds. The Volkswagen plant near Chattanooga produces EVs. Nissan's Tennessee plants churn out 600,000 cars a year.

Last fall, Ford broke ground on a $5.6 billion facility that will span six miles. Located in Blue Oval City, the plant will need 6,000 workers to produce Ford’s new electric truck and batteries. The plant is on pace to open in 2025.

Hyundai advertises for help for its manufacturing plant in Montgomery, Alabama.

Hyundai's recruiting outside the market concerns some Savannah-area leaders and residents, even though other local manufacturers often seek talent from other parts of the country. For example, Gulfstream periodically recruits in other aerospace industry hotspots across America, such as Seattle, Washington; Wichita, Kansas; and Charleston, South Carolina.

Trip Tollison, president and CEO of the Savannah Economic Development Authority, said it is unrealistic to think every laborer will come from the Savannah area.

“It would be awesome if we could hire everyone locally but that's just not going to happen,” Tollison said. “We've got to start realizing that that's just not going to be the case.”

A digital billboard along I-16 near Old River Road advertises job openings for the Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America, currently being built in Ellabell, Georgia.

Daniel Park, chief administrative officer for the Hyundai Metaplant, said the company is aggressively recruiting inside and outside the market.

Rivian or Hyundai? Which one will they choose?

Georgia is unique in that another EV manufacturer, Rivian, has a factory currently under construction. The Rivian plant is slated to open in 2026 and is located off Interstate 20 an hour east of Atlanta.

Rivian Corporate Communications Manager Peebles Squire thinks their location is a huge benefit for the company. Atlanta boasts one of the country's best engineering colleges in Georgia Tech and the University of Georgia is just an hour's drive away.

“I think it would be foolish to think that our proximity to Atlanta was not advantageous,” said Squire. “We chose that site for a variety of reasons. The really strong transportation infrastructure, access to the Atlanta metro area and having topflight universities within driving distance as well played into why we thought this particular corner of Georgia was a good fit.”

‘These are Georgia jobs’

State elected leaders offer mixed opinions on hiring trends for Hyundai. Georgia House Rep. Ron Stephens, who represents parts of West Chatham as well as Bryan County, said he is counting on folks moving into the state to take up positions at the plant.

“For whatever reason, other folks are leaving their state and they're moving to Georgia and we're the beneficiaries of all that stuff, so we've got things in motion,” said Stephens.

In some cases, Georgia presents a lower cost of living. Access to the coast and southern charm are the driving force behind why so many want to relocate to the Peach State, said Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns, who calls Effingham County home.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, center, talks with Georgia Speaker of the House Jon Burns, right, and Carter Infinger, JDA chairman, at the future site of the Hyundai Metaplant in Ellabell, Georgia.

“Georgia is a great place to live and people around the country realize that,” Burns said. “I think that is a great feather in our cap. We're all about good people coming into our area."

In contrast to those outlooks, Georgia House Rep. Jesse Petrea, whose district includes Coastal Chatham and Bryan counties, has strong feelings about Georgia automakers hiring outside the market.

“Georgia residents are incentivizing these projects and should be the beneficiaries,” said Petrea. “We have no reason to be trying to create economic opportunity for people that I don't represent. I just don't accept the mindset that somehow, we've got to migrate people here to take these jobs. I know that we will have to do some of that but the majority of those jobs should be for Georgians.”

Petrea's colleague in the Georgia House, Rep. Bill Hitchens, who represents Pooler and southern Effingham County, thinks otherwise.

“I don't believe for a minute that they're all going to be able to come within our local area,” said Hitchens. “There will be a lot of people from coming from outside our local environment.”

Latrice Williams is a general assignment reporter covering Bryan and Effingham County.

