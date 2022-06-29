Hyundai revealed a futuristic electric car with cameras instead of mirrors — see the Ioniq 6

The Hyundai Ioniq 6. Hyundai

Hyundai unveiled its latest electric car on Monday: the Ioniq 6.

It's a weird-looking, ultra-curvy electric sedan.

Hyundai will reveal more details about the Ioniq 6 in July.

Hyundai wowed customers with its new retrofuturistic electric SUV, the Ioniq 5.

The Hyundai Ioniq 5. Hyundai

Read Insider's review of the Ioniq 5 here

Now it's adding another battery-powered stunner to its stable. Meet the Ioniq 6.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6. Hyundai

The Ioniq 6 sedan ditches the 5's hard angles and sharp edges for a curvier, more streamlined look. But it's just as striking and unusual-looking.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6. Hyundai

It's inspired by the Prophecy, a concept electric vehicle Hyundai showed off in 2020.

Hyundai Prophecy. Hyundai

Read more: Hyundai just won a major design award for its EV concept that has joysticks instead of a steering wheel — take a closer look at the Prophecy

Hyundai didn't just design the Ioniq 6 to look cool. The car's smooth shape and low nose let it slip through the air with minimal drag, which is hugely important for increasing efficiency and electric range.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6. Hyundai

Double-decker spoilers on the Ioniq 6's rear aids aerodynamics, Hyundai says.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6. Hyundai

Replacing regular side-view mirrors with little cameras and interior screens also helps reduce drag. But that sort of setup isn't legal in the US.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6. Hyundai

Just like the Ioniq 5, the 6 gets Hyundai's signature headlights and taillights, made up of a constellation of little square pixels.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6. Hyundai

That square theme continues into the car's interior, where Hyundai put four squares on the steering wheel instead of a Hyundai logo.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6. Hyundai

The whole interior is sleek, minimalist, and comes with 64-color ambient lighting.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6. Hyundai

A lack of buttons on the doors contributes to the uncluttered feel.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6. Hyundai

Much like in the Ioniq 5, the driver gets two 12-inch touchscreens. One controls things like the radio and navigation. The other acts as a digital gauge cluster.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6. Hyundai

Hyundai picked sustainable materials for the cabin, including carpets made of recycled fish nets and fabric made from plastic bottles.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6. Hyundai

Without the constraints of a bulky engine and transmission components, Hyundai was able to push the Ioniq 6's wheels way out to the edges of the car, increasing interior space.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6. Hyundai

And like the Ioniq 5, the Ioniq 6 will have a flat floor, making more room for passengers to stretch out.

2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5. Hyundai

Hyundai hasn't revealed any specifics about the Ioniq 6's performance. But it's safe to assume it'll deliver something like 300 miles of range, if not more.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6. Hyundai

Hyundai is also planning the Ioniq 7, a large electric SUV.

The Hyundai Ioniq 6. Hyundai

