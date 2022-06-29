Hyundai revealed a futuristic electric car with cameras instead of mirrors — see the Ioniq 6
Hyundai unveiled its latest electric car on Monday: the Ioniq 6.
It's a weird-looking, ultra-curvy electric sedan.
Hyundai will reveal more details about the Ioniq 6 in July.
Hyundai wowed customers with its new retrofuturistic electric SUV, the Ioniq 5.
Now it's adding another battery-powered stunner to its stable. Meet the Ioniq 6.
The Ioniq 6 sedan ditches the 5's hard angles and sharp edges for a curvier, more streamlined look. But it's just as striking and unusual-looking.
It's inspired by the Prophecy, a concept electric vehicle Hyundai showed off in 2020.
Hyundai didn't just design the Ioniq 6 to look cool. The car's smooth shape and low nose let it slip through the air with minimal drag, which is hugely important for increasing efficiency and electric range.
Double-decker spoilers on the Ioniq 6's rear aids aerodynamics, Hyundai says.
Replacing regular side-view mirrors with little cameras and interior screens also helps reduce drag. But that sort of setup isn't legal in the US.
Just like the Ioniq 5, the 6 gets Hyundai's signature headlights and taillights, made up of a constellation of little square pixels.
That square theme continues into the car's interior, where Hyundai put four squares on the steering wheel instead of a Hyundai logo.
The whole interior is sleek, minimalist, and comes with 64-color ambient lighting.
A lack of buttons on the doors contributes to the uncluttered feel.
Much like in the Ioniq 5, the driver gets two 12-inch touchscreens. One controls things like the radio and navigation. The other acts as a digital gauge cluster.
Hyundai picked sustainable materials for the cabin, including carpets made of recycled fish nets and fabric made from plastic bottles.
Without the constraints of a bulky engine and transmission components, Hyundai was able to push the Ioniq 6's wheels way out to the edges of the car, increasing interior space.
And like the Ioniq 5, the Ioniq 6 will have a flat floor, making more room for passengers to stretch out.
Hyundai hasn't revealed any specifics about the Ioniq 6's performance. But it's safe to assume it'll deliver something like 300 miles of range, if not more.
Hyundai is also planning the Ioniq 7, a large electric SUV.
