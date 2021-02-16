Hyundai Reveals Redesigned 2022 Kona and Kona Electric SUVs

-- Redesigned Kona features sophisticated design elements and adds an all-new N Line trim for sporty differentiation

-- Powertrain line-up reaches new levels of performance and efficiency

-- Upgrades in connectivity and convenience features, including the latest generation Hyundai Bluelink® and available active and passive safety systems

-- Suspension updates enhance both responsiveness and ride comfort

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai today provided details for its significantly redesigned and enhanced 2022 Kona and Kona Electric SUVs for the U.S. market. The new Kona receives a variety of updates driven by U.S. customer research. The fresh design, including an all-new sporty N Line trim, offers a dynamic new appearance. An enhanced powertrain line-up provides both sporty and eco-friendly options to suit a wide variety of buyers, while upgraded connectivity and convenience features make for an even more satisfying ownership experience. The safety suite has also been improved with new active and passive safety features available. 2022 Kona gasoline and Electric SUVs are produced in Ulsan, Korea and will arrive in the spring.

Kona plays a key role in Hyundai's broader electrification strategy, combining electrified powertrains with a stylish sub-compact SUV body configuration. In fact, Kona was the first Hyundai SUV available with a fully-electrified powertrain in the U.S.

"For 2022, Kona and Kona Electric have been freshly redesigned with new safety and convenience features that ensure they remain at the top of SUV buyer lists. Whether they desire the eco-focused Electric, Turbo or sporty new N Line version, we're confident this new Kona will exceed the most demanding compact SUV buyer expectations," said Olabisi Boyle, vice president of Product Planning and Mobility Strategy, Hyundai Motor North America.

Sporty and Sophisticated Design

Kona design elements in the front and rear give it a sophisticated look while keeping its distinct illumination signature. The striking new front design stands out with sporty character lines and bold protective cladding. The stretched hood drops sharply over the grille with a wide, distinctive shape, giving the Kona a powerful demeanor. Enhanced LED daytime running lamps (DRLs) provide a narrow, piercing look forward. Below, the bumper fascia connects smoothly to the wheel arch cladding, forming a robust armor-like motif in contrast to the body. 2022 Kona is 1.6 inches longer than the previous model, giving it a proportional, dynamic look to balance its wide visual stance.

Skid plate elements embrace the lower air intake and visually complement the surfaces surrounding the grille. Integrated into the bumper corners are vertically-oriented aerodynamic inlets that improve air flow. The profile retains the muscular and sculpted shape of the previous model, but the wedge-shaped silhouette is accentuated by a connection between the shoulder creases and the angular front end. From the rear, new taillights feature horizontally-stretched graphics, reflecting the unique identity of the forward illumination signature. A new rear fascia, which also follows the protective armor concept of the front and profile, is also constructed with a contrasting material. In addition, new alloy wheel designs are visible from a variety of angles.

Interior Design

The interior of the new Kona was designed to express a more sophisticated and progressive appearance. A rugged, yet refined look matches the exterior boldness, appealing to customers with an active lifestyle. A new console is disconnected from the instrument panel to stress the horizontal layout, appearing wide for a spacious atmosphere. An optional electronic parking brake is now available on premium trims as a convenience feature. New ambient lighting illuminates the cup holder and foot wells, while an aluminium-like finish adds refinement. Kona's rear cargo area has been increased and second row legroom has also been improved, along with USB-port access for second-row passengers.

Kona Electric Design

The Kona Electric has also been freshened with a new, sleeker front fascia design. The former dimpled grille area has been replaced with a sleek new aerodynamic shape with a prominent horizontal character line immediately below the badging and DRLs. New headlamps and DRLs provide a fresh new illumination signature, and the lower fascia opening boasts clean horizontal strakes. New lower fender sculpted vents are both sporty and aerodynamically functional. In profile, a sporty new alloy wheel design has been optimized for efficient airflow. From the rear, a new bumper fascia design carries the lower valance strake elements through to the rear of the vehicle, and a new tail lamp design neatly finishes the rear view.

Inside, the center-stack and center-cluster displays are all new for the Electric as well, with large 10.25-inch screens in each area for superb driver visibility. The lower center console storage area has also been redesigned with wireless charging capability and efficient use of space.

New Kona N Line Adds Sporty Variant

As part of Hyundai's growing N brand, Hyundai has created an N Line version of the Kona to appeal to enthusiast buyers, available for the first time as an N Line version, combining fun-to-drive character with sporty differentiation. Kona N Line stands out through its sporty front and rear end, body color cladding, and specific diamond-cut alloy wheel design. The front view is characterized by the dynamic features of the front bumper, harmoniously connected and unified with the body color treatment of the wheel arch cladding. Instead of the rugged skid plate design of the new Kona, the N Line version features an N design aerodynamic lip with low corner fins for a more road-oriented demeanor. Larger, more technical air intake features are further distinguished by a unique mesh design and surface treatment.

In profile, body color cladding and rocker panels are complemented by a dedicated N Line 18-inch alloy wheel design. The rear completes the dynamic and emotional image, incorporating a large central aerodynamic diffuser in contrast to the body, with dual exhaust tips. At the rear corners, the bumper fascia is formed with sharply-creased lines and strakes enhancing air flow. The N Line interior offers a dedicated N Line color package with black seats and distinctive red stitching, black headliner, metal pedals, and N logos for the seat, steering wheel and gear shift lever, with a sporty presence.

Powerful and Efficient Powertrains

Kona powertrain offerings have top efficiency levels as a primary target. Kona offers a choice of two gasoline powertrains. A 2.0-liter 4-cylinder Atkinson engine produces 147 horsepower at 6200 rpm and 132 lb.-ft. of torque at 4500 rpm, paired with a new Smartstream Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT) for maximum efficiency. The Atkinson cycle design maximizes the effective cylinder expansion ratio (compression stroke vs. power stroke) for greater efficiency.

N Line and Limited trims offer a 1.6-liter 4-cylinder direct-injected, turbocharged engine generating an estimated 195 horsepower at 5500 rpm and 195 lb.-ft. of torque from 1500-4500 rpm, an advantage over key competitors. Peak torque delivery starts at only 1,500 rpm and holds through 4,500 rpm, for low-RPM responsiveness and performance in everyday driving conditions. The 2022 Kona turbo engine couples to a retuned seven-speed EcoShift® dual-clutch transmission (DCT) for outstanding efficiency with quick, seamless shifting and brisk acceleration.

Kona Electric Powertrain - Powerful Electric Propulsion with 258-mile Range

The Kona Electric powertrain employs a high-efficiency 150 kW (201 horsepower) permanent-magnet synchronous electric motor supplied by a high-voltage 64 kWh lithium-ion battery. The motor develops 291 lb.-ft. of torque distributed to the front wheels. The battery system is liquid-cooled and operates at 356 volts. In addition, Kona Electric estimated MPGe is 132 city, 108 highway, and 120 combined based on internal testing.

Kona Electric utilizes a standard Level-II on-board charging system capable of a 7.2 kW rate of charge for rapid recharging characteristics, with an estimated range of 258 miles based on internal testing. Kona Electric, using a Level-III fast charge rate, can charge from 10 to 80 percent in approximately 47 minutes using its SAE-Combo charging port. This convenient fast-charging capability is standard on the Kona Electric. With Level-II charging, it can also charge from 10 to 100 percent in approximately nine hours and 15 minutes. For more charging convenience, the charging port is located in the front grille area for head-in parking ease when charging. A battery warmer system is standard on SEL Convenience models and above. The system helps prevent excessively long battery-charging intervals in cold temperatures. In addition, in Winter Mode, the battery warmer can minimize battery-power losses due to low winter temperatures.

Responsive and Refined Chassis Tuning

Kona was developed with a focus on enhanced driving dynamics and responsive performance for a variety of urban and multi-surface driving conditions. The long wheelbase, short overhangs and wide track create a planted stance that results in exceptional agility in urban environments with enhanced linear stability and ride comfort. For 2022, noise, vibration and harshness (NVH) is reduced by new acoustic windshield glass, new instrument panel insulation and additional cargo area insulation. Available 18-inch alloy wheels with 235/45R18 tires give surefooted, agile handling character on a variety of road surfaces.

Connectivity & Technology

The new Kona has been equipped with the latest in-car connectivity and technology. New to this model is a 10.25-inch digital cluster and 10.25-inch navigation center stack display, bringing with it new connectivity features. The new screen comes with a split-screen function, multiple Bluetooth connections and additional voice-recognition features. Drivers can activate and control features like climate, radio station, rear window and side mirror heating as well as steering wheel heating through Dynamic Voice Recognition. Drivers can even check stocks, weather, or perform POI searches using their voice when connected to Blue Link®. Kona is equipped with standard Display Audio, with the screen increased from seven to eight inches. It also offers wireless Android Auto® and Apple CarPlay®, so customers do not have to use a cable to connect their phones. Even more, Kona offers Digital Key, supported via a dedicated smartphone app, allowing smartphones to control selected vehicle systems remotely. Users can lock and unlock the vehicle, activate the panic alert and start the engine. Digital Key allows owners to leave traditional keys at home and allows secure sharing of keys with family and friends.

Advanced Driving Assistance Systems

Kona is available with a range of safety and driving assist features for added peace of mind. Smart Cruise Control (SCC) is available and includes the stop-and-go function. Available Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) has been enhanced, engaging the vehicle's brakes to help prevent a collision if another vehicle is detected near the rear corner (blind spot) and the driver attempts to change lanes. In addition, Highway Drive Assist is a new available feature that can help keep the vehicle in the center of its lane with a specified following distance to a leading vehicle and even make speed adjustments to the posted speed limits on interstate highways. Another feature is Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with pedestrian and cyclist detection. FCA uses a radar sensor in addition to a camera to help better detect potential collisions. If the system senses a potential collision and the driver fails to react in time, it may automatically apply the brakes. Available Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA), also a first for the new Kona, works to help avoid a collision when backing up by applying the brakes if another vehicle is detected. This is an upgrade from the former Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Warning, which provided a warning. Another available safety feature focused primarily on the protection of children, Safe Exit Warning (SEW) can warn passengers from exiting the vehicle if it is not yet safe to do so.

Hyundai SmartSense Available Active Safety Features

Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA)

Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA)

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA)

Rear Occupant Alert (ROA)

Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with stop and go

Highway Drive Assist (HDA)

Lane Following Assist (LFA)

Safe Exit Warning (SEW)

Blue Link® Connected Car System

The new Kona receives many Blue Link® Connected Car System enhancements. As with most Hyundai models, Blue Link is complimentary for three years and includes features such as Remote Start with Climate Control, Remote Door Lock/Unlock, Stolen Vehicle Recovery and Destination Search by Voice and others. Blue Link features can be accessed via interior controls or through the MyHyundai.com web portal, the MyHyundai with Blue Link smartphone app, the Amazon® Alexa Blue Link skill and the Blue Link Google Assistant app. Some features can be controlled via Android Wear™ and Apple Watch™ smartwatch apps.

2022 Kona improvements include:

Remote profile management—stores select vehicle settings to the Blue Link cloud, with the ability to remotely update and push back to the vehicle, personalized to driver preferences

Remote start enhancements:

Vehicle Status Notifications—if the vehicle is left with doors unlocked or windows open, customers will receive a notification

POI Send to Car now with Waypoints (ability to add up to three way points, to be delivered to the vehicle together and automatically set order of destinations)

Maintenance Alert Enhancement—maintenance interval tracking is now visible in the multimedia system, with ability to reset

More details on specific Blue Link–equipped vehicles available at www.hyundaibluelink.com.

MYHYUNDAI with Bluelink App (Kona Electric-specific functions)

Owners can manage and monitor the Kona Electric remotely via the Blue Link smartphone app. With the app, owners can access real-time data from their Kona Electric and perform specific commands like starting the vehicle and locking doors. Users can search for points of interest with voice or text and receive the directions when they start their Kona Electric.

For Kona Electric owners who charge at their residence, one of the most useful features of the app is the ability to manage their charging schedule. Owners receive vehicle-charging options that they can select while in the car and manage them remotely via their smartphone. Immediate charge is the simplest option, as charging begins as soon as the Kona Electric is plugged-in. Individuals that have different electric rates at off-peak times may want to schedule the charge to reduce cost as well as reduce peak demand on the electricity grid. Users can do that with the new app based on time and date. For example, charging could be set to start at 10 p.m. on Wednesdays and Thursdays on a weekly basis.

Connected Charge Management Services :

Start or stop charging

Set-up charging schedule with days of the week and time

Current battery level with real-time electric and fuel range

Real-time fuel range

Plug status (in/out)

Charge status

Time left until fully charged

Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance and America's Best Warranty®

Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance is the latest addition to the Hyundai Assurance program, which promises to create a better experience for shoppers and owners of Hyundai vehicles. Hyundai Assurance is made up of Owner Assurance, now including complimentary maintenance, and Shopper Assurance, which together offer customers a variety of ways to simplify the buying process and improve the owning and service experience. Details on these promises include:

America's Best Warranty: 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty, 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty, 7-year anti-perforation warranty and 10-year/100,000 mile Limited Battery Warranty (Kona Electric)

Complimentary Maintenance: 3 years/36,000 miles of normal oil changes and tire rotations

Hyundai Motor America

At Hyundai Motor America, we believe everyone deserves better. From the way we design and build our cars to the way we treat the people who drive them, making things better is at the heart of everything we do. Hyundai's technology-rich product lineup of cars, SUVs and alternative-powered electric and fuel cell vehicles is backed by Hyundai Assurance—our promise to create a better experience for customers. Hyundai vehicles are sold and serviced through more than 820 dealerships nationwide and nearly half of those sold in the U.S. are built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. Hyundai Motor America is headquartered in Fountain Valley, California, and is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea.

