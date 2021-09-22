U.S. markets close in 3 hours 38 minutes

Hyundai Santa Cruz Buyer Jordan Gonzales Epitomizes New Breed of Sport Adventure Vehicle Owner

3 min read
- Gonzales, of Denver, Purchased One of the First Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicles

- Santa Cruz' Secure Open Bed Handles Diverse Work and Play Gear-Carrying Needs

- Gonzales Appreciates Connectivity Features, Blue link® Remote Start and Wireless Apple CarPlay®

- Santa Cruz' Compact Bed is the Perfect Size for his Origami-type Folding Kayaks

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai celebrates one of its early Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle buyers, Mr. Jordan Gonzales of Denver, Colorado. Gonzales purchased a 2022 Santa Cruz in Stone Blue exterior finish. An early adopter of this new vehicle segment, Gonzales was drawn to Santa Cruz' bold yet sophisticated design, a powerful, efficient powertrain, a flexible open bed for gear, cutting-edge connectivity and a maneuverable all-wheel drive platform for both urban and adventure-oriented environments. Santa Cruz breaks new ground within the SUV, truck, and crossover segments as a new class of vehicle unlike anything else in the U.S. market.

"Santa Cruz looks bold and feels like the perfect all-around vehicle for both my weekday and weekend needs. The rear bed is the perfect size for my gear, and it offers great maneuverability both around town and in the Rocky Mountain foothills near my home. I'm excited to be one of the first buyers of this all-new class of adventure vehicle," said Gonzales.

Santa Cruz Perfectly Meets Gonzales' Lifestyle Needs
Gonzales is co-owner of Bad Habit Disc Golf and Collectibles near Denver, Colorado, selling pro-shop-quality disc golf equipment and a variety of collectibles. He plans to use the Santa Cruz open bed to carry his product displays to trade shows, with convention staff riding up front in the comfortable cabin. The open-bed design is perfect for carrying his two origami-style folding kayaks to his favorite kayaking getaway, Grand Lake in Rocky Mountain National Park. An avid professional football fan, he's also eager to use the compact bed for tailgating with friends. Hyundai plans to work with Gonzales to help chronicle his first year of adventures with the Santa Cruz and share this journey via social media platforms.

Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance and America's Best Warranty®
Hyundai Complimentary Maintenance is the latest addition to the Hyundai Assurance program, which promises to create a better experience for shoppers and owners of Hyundai vehicles. Hyundai Assurance is made up of Owner Assurance, now including complimentary maintenance, and Shopper Assurance, which together offer customers a variety of ways to simplify the buying process and improve the owning and service experience. Details on these promises include:

  • America's Best Warranty: 10-year/100,000-mile powertrain limited warranty, 5-year/60,000-mile new vehicle limited warranty, 7-year anti-perforation warranty

  • Complimentary Maintenance: 3 years/36,000 miles of normal oil changes and tire rotations

Hyundai Motor America
Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 620,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2020, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

