Hyundai Santa Cruz Wins The Fast Lane Truck 2022 Best Performing Truck Award

·2 min read
In this article:
FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hyundai Santa Cruz Sport Adventure Vehicle has won the 2022 Best Performing Truck award from The Fast Lane Truck. After weeks of real-world testing and tough deliberations, The Fast Lane Truck concluded the all-new Santa Cruz was most worthy of this exclusive title. An award deliberations video announcing all winners can be viewed on www.TFLtruck.com as well as the TFL truck YouTube channel.

The 2022 Santa Cruz is photographed in California City, Calif. on April 15, 2021.
"We're honored that our Santa Cruz has won the 2022 Best Performing Truck award from The Fast Lane Truck," said Ricky Lao, director, Product Planning, Hyundai Motor North America. "The Santa Cruz, with its turbocharged powertrain option, responsive transmission, HTRAC® all-wheel drive and superior maneuverability, is sure to satisfy our customers craving strong performance in an open-bed utility vehicle."

Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz, with its bold styling, creates new segment territory, both for Hyundai and the industry. Open-bed flexibility coupled with closed-cabin security meets the changing everyday needs of its adventure-oriented buyers, while powerful and efficient engines and superb maneuverability ensure it is a pleasure to drive in urban or off-road environments.

Santa Cruz was developed to be the ultimate Sport Adventure Vehicle, a moniker confirmed in Hyundai's early consumer research. It features a secure, open bed which includes a lockable tonneau cover and hidden bed storage. Customers also value the comfort, passenger space, fuel efficiency and parking ease. Santa Cruz, with its unique design, created an entirely new segment that meets these buyer needs like no vehicle before it.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs, and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-santa-cruz-wins-the-fast-lane-truck-2022-best-performing-truck-award-301457753.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

