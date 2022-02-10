U.S. markets closed

Hyundai Tucson named the Best Mid-Size Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2022 by AJAC

·3 min read

  • Tucson represents Hyundai's vision for progressive design, eco-focused powertrains and segment-leading technologies

  • The all-new 2022 Tucson is larger with more passenger and cargo volume

  • Tucson offers three different powertrain variants, including new Hybrid and Plug-in Hybrid Electric Models

MARKHAM, ON, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Automobile Journalists Association of Canada (AJAC) announced that the all-new Hyundai Tucson has been named the "Best Mid-Size Utility Vehicle in Canada for 2022." The fully-redesigned 2022 Tucson has been recognized for its quiet and well-styled interior, safety features, and overall value.

2022 Hyundai Tucson (CNW Group/Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.)
2022 Hyundai Tucson (CNW Group/Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.)

"We are honoured to receive this recognition from the esteemed judges of AJAC," says Steve Flamand, director of product and corporate strategy at Hyundai Auto Canada. "Hyundai's commitment to electrification leadership is seen in the Tucson, providing customers in this highly-competitive segment with the choice to drive a hybrid or plug-in hybrid variant, effectively bridging the gap between ICE and full electrification. Furthermore, the Tucson offers a unique design identity; a longer wheelbase for the Canadian customer to meet space and cargo needs; as well as the most standard safety features in its class."

Winners in AJAC's 13 vehicle categories are selected by more than 50 Canadian automotive journalists who tested over 250 vehicles last year. Their in-depth evaluations are conducted under various road and weather conditions across Canada, needed to evaluate according to the 20 voting parameters set by AJAC, some of which include: exterior styling; cargo versatility; convenience and entertainment features; noise vibration and harshness; engine; transmission; overall consumer appeal, and market significance.

The Hyundai Tucson is in the running for "2022 Canadian Utility Vehicle of the Year." The winner will be announced by AJAC in the coming weeks.

About the Hyundai Tucson
Offering many segment-first exclusive features such as: Remote Smart Park Assist, Remote Start for heated and ventilated seats via the Bluelink app has made the 2022 Tucson a consumer favourite among Canadian drivers who actively integrate new technologies within their lifestyle. The Tucson's advanced HTRAC AWD system, assorted powertrains and transmissions and suite of safety technologies makes it the ideal utility vehicle to accommodate various active lifestyles.

The Tucson's unique Parametric Dynamics with kinetic jewel surface details emphasize its distinctive new design identity. The longer wheelbase and improved interior space were developed to meet buyer demand in the North American market. The SUV's diverse powertrain line-up has set the Tucson to be a compelling vehicle that combines value and performance efficiency.

To learn more about the Hyundai Tucson, visit:
https://www.hyundaicanada.com/en/showroom/2022/tucson
The Hyundai Tucson Canadian Newsroom

About Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.
Hyundai Auto Canada, established in 1983 and headquartered in Markham, Ontario, is a subsidiary of Hyundai Motor Company of Korea. Hyundai vehicles are distributed throughout Canada by Hyundai Auto Canada and are sold and serviced through more than 223 dealerships nationwide. Hyundai is also the first to offer a second-generation zero-emissions Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle to Canadian customers, called the NEXO. More information about Hyundai and its vehicles can be found at www.HyundaiCanada.com.

For more information about Hyundai and its products, please visit www.hyundainews.ca

2022 Hyundai Tucson (CNW Group/Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.)
2022 Hyundai Tucson (CNW Group/Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.)
Hyundai Logo EN (CNW Group/Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.)
Hyundai Logo EN (CNW Group/Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.)

SOURCE Hyundai Auto Canada Corp.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/10/c2609.html

