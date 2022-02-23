U.S. markets close in 4 hours 23 minutes

Hyundai Venue Named Best Value Vehicle by Cars.com

·3 min read
In this article:
  • HYMTF

- Venue Awarded Two Consecutive Years

- Venue Starting Price of $18,900 Plus Destination Fees

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai's Venue has been named the Best Value Vehicle by Cars.com for its Best of 2022 Awards for a second year in a row. The Venue stands out for having a host of standard safety and technology features. More than 100 vehicles were evaluated for the Best of Awards in quality, innovation and value categories.

The 2022 Hyundai Venue is photographed in Miami, Fla., on July 14, 2021.
The 2022 Hyundai Venue is photographed in Miami, Fla., on July 14, 2021.

"During a time when many consumers are budget-conscious and desire significant features for their transportation needs, the Hyundai Venue is the perfect choice," said Ricky Lao, director, product planning, Hyundai Motor America. "The Venue offers a compact SUV with desirable safety and infotainment features at an attainable price."

The Venue offers a significant number of standard features such as power accessories, alloy wheels, an 8-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto®, cruise control, keyless entry, automatic emergency braking, lane departure warning with steering assist, forward-collision assist with pedestrian detection, and America's Best Warranty plus three years/36,000 miles of complimentary maintenance (oil changes and tire rotations).

"The undefeated and undisputed champ in Cars.com's Best Value Car of 2022 award is the 2022 Hyundai Venue," said Jenni Newman, editor-in-chief, Cars.com. "For the second year in a row, this small, front-wheel-drive hatchback with an SUV-like stance and higher seating provides an incredible value for cost-conscious shoppers. The median list price for the Venue on Cars.com hovered below $22,000 in 2020 and most of 2021 — that is thousands below-median pricing for a traditional entry-level SUV. Coming in at 43% below median list price for all new cars, the 2022 Hyundai Venue well deserves the title Best Value Car of 2022."

ABOUT CARS.COM INC.

CARS is a leading automotive marketplace platform that provides a robust set of industry-specific digital solutions that connect car shoppers with sellers. Launched in 1998 with the flagship marketplace Cars.com and headquartered in Chicago, the Company empowers shoppers with the data, resources and digital tools needed to make informed buying decisions and seamlessly connect with automotive retailers. In a rapidly changing market, CARS enables dealerships and OEMs with innovative technical solutions and data-driven intelligence to better reach and influence ready-to-buy shoppers, increase inventory turn and gain market share.

In addition to Cars.com, CARS brands include Dealer Inspire, a technology provider building solutions that future-proof dealerships with more efficient operations and connected digital experiences; FUEL, which gives dealers and OEMs the opportunity to harness the untapped power of digital video by leveraging Cars.com's pure audience of in-market car shoppers, DealerRater, a leading car dealer review and reputation management platform, automotive fintech platform CreditIQ, and Accu-Trade Group, a leading provider of vehicle acquisition technology and valuation data.

The full suite of CARS properties includes Cars.com™, Dealer Inspire®, FUEL™, DealerRater®, CreditIQ™, Accu-Trade™, Auto.com™, PickupTrucks.com™ and NewCars.com®. For more information, visit www.Cars.com.

Hyundai Motor America

Hyundai Motor America focuses on 'Progress for Humanity' and smart mobility solutions. Hyundai offers U.S. consumers a technology-rich lineup of cars, SUVs and electrified vehicles. Our 820 dealers sold more than 738,000 vehicles in the U.S. in 2021, and nearly half were built at Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama. For more information, visit www.HyundaiNews.com.

Hyundai Motor America on Twitter | YouTube | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America)
Hyundai Motor America. (PRNewsFoto/Hyundai Motor America) (PRNewsfoto/Hyundai Motor America)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyundai-venue-named-best-value-vehicle-by-carscom-301488708.html

SOURCE Hyundai Motor America

