U.S. markets open in 3 hours

  • S&P Futures

    3,881.50
    +3.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,508.00
    +16.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,197.50
    +5.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,245.20
    +14.00 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    62.02
    +0.35 (+0.57%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.40
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    27.78
    +0.09 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2168
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3620
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.16
    -0.29 (-1.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4131
    +0.0017 (+0.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    105.8300
    +0.5930 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,753.48
    +2,596.82 (+5.39%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,021.85
    +29.51 (+2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,620.73
    -5.21 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,671.70
    -484.33 (-1.61%)
     

Hyundai will replace 75,680 Kona EV batteries over potential fire risks

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Hyundai will replace the batteries in 75,680 Kona EVs and 82,000 electric vehicles in total at a cost of around 1 trillion won ($900 million), according to Korean regulators and Yonhap. The announcement comes after Hyundai recalled the Kona EV in South Korea and North America following 14 fires related to batteries manufactured by LG Chem. "Our priority is to dispel potential risks against customer safety despite the low possibility of fires and high financial burden," Hyundai said in a statement. 

Following the initial recall, Hyundai upgraded the Kona's battery management system to limit maximum charging to 90 percent. However, a vehicle that received the update caught fire in South Korea last month, according to Reuters. That prompted an investigation by Korean officials into the recall itself. 

Korea's Transport Ministry determined that the upgrade did prevent overcharging, but failed to resolve the problem. In a report, it stated that fires may occur due to "poor alignment inside the cell," but is still investigating potential causes. LG Chem refuted any blame, but said it would continue to work with the Ministry to determine the cause of the fires. 

The recall may the most expensive ever for EVs and comes at a bad time for Hyundai, which just boosted its commitment to EVs with the launch of the striking Ioniq 5. Meanwhile, GM recently recalled nearly 69,000 Bolt EVs to identify the causes of five battery fires between 2017 and 2019. The cells in those vehicles were also made by LG Chem, and GM similarly updated its battery software to reduce charging to 90 percent.  

Recommended Stories

  • The ‘Stardew Valley’ board game is now available

    Stardew Valley is now a board game.

  • The remaining Fry's Electronics stores are all shutting down

    Fry's Electronics stores nationwide have closed permanently.

  • Hyundai Motor to replace battery systems in $900 million electric car recall

    Hyundai Motor Co will replace battery systems in some 82,000 electric vehicles globally due to fire risks - a costly $900 million recall that lays bare the thorny issue of how car and battery makers split the bill when problems arise. The recall is one of the first mass battery pack replacements conducted by a major automaker. The recall mostly concerns the Kona EV, Hyundai's biggest-selling electric car which was first recalled late last year for a software upgrade after a spate of fires.

  • Thousands celebrate reinstatement of Nepal's Parliament

    Thousands of anti-government protesters threw confetti and chanted slogans in Nepal’s capital on Wednesday to celebrate Parliament's reinstatement by the Supreme Court. The court order was major blow to troubled Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Oli, who dissolved the legislature in December because of a feud within the governing Nepal Communist Party. The jubilant demonstrators applauded the court's decision and demanded Oli's immediate dismissal.

  • 'Next-gen' USPS vehicles can use gas or electric motors

    The Postal Service expects the first ones to enter service in 2023.

  • Hyundai to replace EV batteries over fire risk

    Hyundai Motor is set to replace the batteries in some 82,000 electric vehicles over risks they could catch fire. Combined with an earlier recall, the problem looks set to cost the automaker about $900 million. The latest move mainly applies to its best-selling EV, the Kona. It was first recalled in October for a software upgrade after a series of fires. But in January one of the upgraded cars then caught fire, prompting South Korean authorities to probe whether the first recall was adequate. The unit of LG Chem which makes the batteries said Hyundai had misapplied its suggestions regarding battery management. It said the batteries themselves were not the fire risk. There have been 15 cases of fires involving the Kona EV. Most were in South Korea, but there were two in Canada and one each in Finland and Austria. Hyundai Motor shares were down close to 4 percent in afternoon trade on Wednesday (February 24).

  • LG confirms webOS will power smart TVs by other manufacturers too

    Just like Roku, Android and Fire TV, LG's webOS smart TV platform will run on TVs made by multiple brand names.

  • NASA reveals video of Perseverance's landing on Mars

    Officials also revealed more images that the rover has captured on the planet's surface.

  • The Morning After: More Mars pictures, videos and sound

    This morning's news recap covers Hyundai's Ioniq 5 EV, more media from the Perseverance rover on Mars and Spotify's latest updates.

  • Covid lockdown: 'My closed hair salons cost me £1,000 a day'

    The hair and beauty industry is calling for a cut in VAT to help mend the sector's finances.

  • Razer's $200 Kiyo Pro webcam adds adjustable FOV and 60 fps 1080p capture

    Missing from the Kiyo Pro is the one feature that made the original Kiyo stand out: a built-in ring light.

  • SpaceX's first private flight will put a 29-year-old American in orbit

    One of the private citizens on SpaceX's commercial Inspiration 4 mission will be Hayley Arceneaux, who at 29 years old will be the youngest-ever American to fly into space, the NY Times has reported.

  • Everything You Need To Know About Filing Taxes During The Pandemic

    Tax season is here again, and though in many countries that means simply waiting for your government to tell you how much you’ll get refunded or how much you owe, in the U.S. it means spending a few hours — at least — figuring out your own tax liability, or paying someone to do it for you. It’s no wonder that there’s been memes on how it’s like playing a guessing game with serious consequences if you get it wrong. You won’t actually go to jail just because you make a mistake on your tax return, but the larger point is that “filing taxes” is a simple term for what is often a convoluted equation — and it’s even more complicated to figure out in 2021 due to a number of COVID-related factors, such as stimulus checks and unemployment benefits. Ahead, we spoke to Kemberley Washington, CPA and tax analyst at Forbes Advisor, on what to look out for when filing taxes this year. Still haven’t gotten your stimulus? Claim it on your taxes “With the stimulus checks, the biggest thing this year is the Recovery Rebate Credit,” says Washington. “This is going to be for individuals who need to claim a stimulus payment, a person who has yet to receive their stimulus payment — the IRS has not issued it, or they received a partial payment. They may qualify for additional payment on their 2020 tax return.” Who would this apply to? “A person whose income decreased in 2020 may qualify because maybe in 2018 or 2019, they’ve made too much money to qualify,” says Washington. Since the direct stimulus payments used income from previous years, not from 2020, the rebate is a way for more people to collect their $1,800 from the first two stimulus checks. “It could also be a college student, a person who was claimed by their parents in 2018 or 2019, but is no longer a dependent,” she continues. “Also, if you had a new baby or adopted a child under the age of 17, you may now qualify for additional stimulus payments.” Washington emphasizes that the stimulus payments were not considered income and therefore are not taxed. But while the direct payments weren’t garnished if you owed back taxes, the rebate can be garnished for back taxes. In any case, if you owe any amount of taxes this year, that amount will be deducted from your rebate credit — so you may not necessarily receive the full $1,800 that many Americans were eligible for. Unemployment benefits will be taxed Unfortunately, unemployment benefits are considered income, and you may have to pay taxes on them if you didn’t already choose to have them withheld before receiving the benefits — which many people did not, either because they didn’t know how to or because they needed all the unemployment assistance they could get to survive the pandemic. “You will receive a form called 1099-G, which is going to indicate the amount of unemployment you received throughout the year,” says Washington. She notes that even if you opted to withhold unemployment taxes, you still have to report it on your tax return. Unemployment benefits are subject to federal taxes, and most states tax them, too. Only New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Montana, California, and Oregon exempt unemployment from being taxed. Democrats have introduced a bill that would exempt the first $10,200 of unemployment benefits from federal taxes, but it hasn’t passed Congress yet. This doesn’t mean you’ll definitely owe taxes this year — your tax liability depends on a lot of other factors as well. But it’s important to remember that unemployment benefits will be a big component of how your 2020 taxes are calculated, and if you usually expect a certain amount as your tax refund, it may be lower than that this year. And this means that you may want to file as early as possible to figure out exactly how much of a refund you’ll get, or how much you’ll have to pay by April 15th. If you usually use a free or cheap tax filing software, you might also be wondering if unemployment will complicate your tax return so much that you won’t be able to file yourself. The good news, says Washington, is that some tax software already allows an easy way to include unemployment benefits on your tax return. Gig workers and freelancers must pay self-employment taxes If you did any gig work in the past year, and especially if it was your first time doing so, you’ll need to keep in mind that your tax situation is different. You’ll need to pay self-employment taxes, for one. “But also, not only are you responsible for self-employment taxes — you may be entitled to certain deductions to reduce those self-employment taxes,” says Washington. “For example, you may be able to take a home office deduction, you can take business mileage [deducations],” she continues. “You can also take off some of your cell phone expenses if you use it for business.” Unfortunately, as of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, this type of home office deduction isn’t applicable if you’re an employee who’s been working from home. “But if you’re an employee and also have some side income from freelancing, then you’re able to take it,” Washington says. A new tax credit rule for 2020 The Earned Income Tax Credit (EITC) is one of the most common tax credits that Americans with low to moderate incomes can take advantage of. If you’re eligible, you could receive anywhere from $538 to $6,660 in credits, depending on your household size and how many dependents you have. But this year, it’s important to keep in mind that there’s something called a “lookback provision” intended to help people whose earnings were drastically different in 2020 due to COVID. Washington explains that this provision allows you to look at your 2019 tax year, not just your 2020 tax year, to determine which would give you the highest amount of earned-income credit. “That’s what the lookback provision is there for, because they recognize that some people didn’t have earned income in 2020, and they would no longer qualify,” she says. The same modified rule applies to the Child Tax Credit this year. Okay, what if I owe taxes this year? Do I have to pay by April 15th? For most, Tax Day is April 15th this year. If you’re a Texas resident, or your ability to file a tax return has been affected by the recent winter storm in the state, the IRS has extended the filing and payment deadline to June 15th. If you haven’t been affected by the Texas disaster, you can easily request an extension on filing your tax return — but the deadline to make payments on owed taxes would still be April 15th. With that said, that doesn’t mean you have to pay all of it at once. “The first thing you can do is contact the IRS — and you can do so online; you can create an account online and create a payment arrangement,” says Washington. “So that’s one way you can do monthly payments.” You can also ask the IRS for a temporary delay on collecting your payment. “You can request, let’s say for instance, 120 days to pay this balance. The IRS is going to say yes, and what you’re saying is that within 120 days, you’re going to get this payment down to zero,” she explains. The bottom line is that the IRS is not looking to come after you, as long as you contact them to work out an alternate payment plan. If I’m expecting a refund, when will I get it? “If you’re a person who electronically files, you can expect that you’ll receive it within 21 days — and that’s normal,” says Washington. “But if you use a paper return, then you’re going to expect a lot of delays.” The IRS is still backlogged on tax returns from last year. If possible, you should definitely file your 2020 tax return electronically. If you need more information, create an IRS online account first Washington says that an IRS online account is a little-known feature that could help a lot of people who have questions. “Last year, many taxpayers had trouble reaching out to the IRS because it shut down operations,” she says. In fact, for a long time the IRS website explicitly discouraged people from calling them because phone lines were so overloaded. “But there’s a tool that you can use called the Online Account. You can actually look at previous tax returns, you can pull your tax documents from this year, you can set up payment arrangements, you can look at payment history, you can do so much within this tool that I think it behooves anybody to make certain that they have this set up just in case, instead of calling the IRS and waiting just to talk to someone.” Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?What To Know When Filing Taxes For The First TimeShould You Do Your Own Taxes? When To Pay Vs Do AtTax Day Is July 15th: How To File An ExtensionHow You & Your Spouse Should File Your Taxes

  • Twitter bans 100 accounts linked to Russian troll farms

    For at least the third time in less than a year, Twitter has banned a network of accounts with links to Russia’s Internet Research Agency.

  • Central Banks in Stimulus Dilemma as Reflation Bets Lift Yields

    (Bloomberg) -- The unprecedented $9 trillion rescue mission by central banks to haul the world economy from its coronavirus recession is being tested as rising bond yields and inflation bets threaten their ability to keep borrowing costs down.While Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell this week called the recent run-up in bond yields “a statement of confidence” in the economic outlook, other counterparts are sounding less sanguine as their recoveries lag that of the U.S..European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said Monday that she and colleagues are “closely monitoring” government debt yields. The Bank of Korea warned it’ll intervene in the market if borrowing costs jump, Australia’s central bank has been forced to resume buying bonds to enforce its yield target and the Reserve Bank of New Zealand Wednesday promised a prolonged period of stimulus even as the economic outlook there brightens.Because government borrowing costs are used as the benchmark for pricing loans to businesses and consumers, any increase in yields trickles through to the real economy. That counters the campaign by central banks to drive recoveries with cheap money, potentially forcing them to deliver even more stimulus at some point.“It’s the U.S. bond market pulling up global bond yields, and in some cases in ways that are moving faster than they’d like,” said Ethan Harris, Bank of America Corp.’s head of global economic research. “If you’re in countries outside the U.S., you’re looking at this as kind of an unwelcome import.”In the U.S., 10-year Treasury yields have risen more than 40 basis points since the end of December as its economy shows signs of improving, vaccinations roll out and lawmakers ready even more fiscal stimulus. Economists at JPMorgan Chase & Co. now see growth of 6.2% this year, up from 4.2% at the start of the year.More broadly, the yield on the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate Index, which includes investment-grade sovereign and corporate debt, has risen 20 basis points this year. That follows a 62-basis-point decline in 2020.The jump in U.S. yields threatens to drag up other markets, challenging the policies of the ECB, Bank of Japan and Bank of England, Krishna Guha and Ernie Tedeschi of Evercore ISI told clients in a report this week. That’s a worry for those policy makers whose focus remains more on stoking growth than containing any nascent inflation pressures.The ECB could be in a particularly uncomfortable spot as it has pledged to keep financing conditions “favorable” through the crisis and is already facing a weaker recovery than counterparts.Yields on 10-year German government bonds have climbed to around -0.3% this month from -0.6% in November while equivalent French yields are now barely below zero, compared with -0.3% three months ago.One option for the ECB is to accelerate bond buying via its pandemic emergency purchase program. Another is to strengthen its message on how long it intends to keep interest rates low.“The ECB has a number of potentially powerful options in its toolbox to anchor bond yields,” said Nick Kounis, head of financial markets research at ABN Amro Holding NV.In Japan, where investors are nervously awaiting the outcome of the central bank’s policy review, yields for 10-year bonds rose to 0.12%, the highest level since Nov. 2018. That’s still within officials’ comfort range of 20 basis points on either side of its target, but some market participants forecast the range to be expanded with the BOJ announcement on March 19.Higher Treasury yields are also a threat for emerging economies, where historically they sparked currency volatility and choppy capital flows, especially for countries that rely on external funding. That then slows expansions, as happened in 2013 when concern the Fed was pulling back triggered a ripple effect.Bloomberg Economics predicts the central banks of Argentina, Brazil and Nigeria will all turn more hawkish this year.“The Fed remains in a more comfortable position compared to many of its peers in emerging markets,” said Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian economics research at HSBC Holdings Plc. “Inflation in the U.S. is far better anchored than in small, open economies.”Some economists say the yield moves and the bets on an inflation revival may mark something of a turning point for the global economy.“Central banks are now throwing the kitchen sink at beating deflation and disinflation just as they threw it at high inflation in the 1980s and early 1990s,” said Shane Oliver, chief economist at AMP Capital Investors Ltd. in Sydney. “There is a strong case to be made that the disinflation seen since the 1970s is coming to an end and that the long-term trend in inflation is at or close to bottoming.”Still, others point out that disinflation forces will linger, especially as labor markets remain weaker than before the pandemic and full economic recoveries hinge on successfully controlling the virus and delivering vaccines.“I am still not so sure whether the recovery-related steepening of the curve will be long lasting,” said Alicia Garcia Herrero, Asia Pacific chief economist with Natixis SA. “There are a number of risks that might bring us back to a less upbeat scenario.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bitcoin: Elon Musk loses world's richest title as Tesla falters

    The Tesla chief's wealth has taken a hit as investors sour on Bitcoin and the electric carmaker.

  • Stellantis Deciding Whether to Close U.K. Plant After Brexit

    (Bloomberg) -- Stellantis NV will decide in the coming days whether to close a car factory in the U.K. that has been in limbo since last year due to Brexit-related uncertainty.The automaker is weighing three options for the plant in Ellesmere Port, England, according to people familiar with the matter. It either will invest in making a new version of the Vauxhall and Opel Astra compact car there, build a different model at the facility, or shut it down, said the people, who asked not to be identified because no decision has been made.The site employing about 1,000 workers has emerged as an early test case for the U.K.’s carmaking prospects after the Brexit trade deal reached in late December. Stellantis Chief Executive Officer Carlos Tavares froze investment in the factory earlier in the year due to uncertainty about Britain’s future trading relationship with the European Union. While a crisis was avoided, the CEO has raised concerns about additional costs and bureaucracy, as well as Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s 2030 ban of combustion-engine cars.“You put your investment close to the market where you sell the highest volume,” Tavares said in January. Given that, he asked rhetorically: “What is left for the U.K.?”Stellantis may announce a decision as soon as Wednesday evening after meeting on the matter, according to a spokesman, who declined to comment further. The company also formed from the merger of PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler makes commercial vehicles at a factory in Luton, England. That plant’s future is secure, the people said.After the U.K.’s passenger-vehicle production plunged to a 36-year low last year, automakers now face more onerous customs procedures and requirements to source higher portions of components locally to avoid tariffs. There’s scarce battery production in the country now, and Stellantis already has a 5 billion-euro ($6.1 billion) project to make them in France and Germany with oil giant Total SE.“If you look at it from a pure logistic perspective or from a paperwork perspective, perhaps it’s better to put it in continental Europe,” Tavares said last month, referring to the company’s EV investments. “It depends also on the U.K. government’s willingness to protect some kind of automotive industry in its own country.”(Updates to add reference to possible timing of announcement in the fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil Falls After Industry Report Shows Surprise U.S. Supply Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil declined in New York after an industry report showed U.S. crude stockpiles rose last week amid a spate of refinery outages from the country’s recent cold snap.The industry-funded American Petroleum Institute was said to report a 1.03 million-barrel build in domestic oil inventories, compared to expectations for a decline. At the same time, U.S. drillers have already restored about 80% of crude production in parts of Texas following the polar blast.“People have been counting on continuous drawdowns, so there will be these surprise builds on occasion,” said Phil Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures LLC in Chicago. Technical indicators were also showing a pullback in benchmark crude prices was overdue after they jumped 18% this month. The rally has been supported by production cuts from Saudi Arabia and an improving outlook for demand. The futures curve continues to reflect tightening supplies, with Brent’s nearest contracts trading at a premium to later ones in a bullish pattern known as backwardation. The market is pricing in a strong short-term deficit, as oil stockpile declines continue at a rate of 2 million barrels a day to 3 million barrels a day, according to Vitol Group.Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia and Russia will once again head into an OPEC+ meeting with differing opinions about adding more crude to the market, potentially pressuring the recent rally. Saudi Arabia is calling for caution while Moscow appears to favor a supply hike. The group will meet March 4 to discuss whether to provide more crude to the market in April.“It’s unmistakable that we’ll see some increase, but how much we get” is still uncertain, said Bill O’Grady, executive vice president at Confluence Investment Management in St. Louis. “The Saudis like this price level a lot, because it’s high enough where they generate good levels of income but low enough to where they don’t anticipate a huge pickup in U.S. production.”Crude production from the Texas portion of the Permian Basin has rebounded significantly to around 2.9 million barrels a day, from just 600,000 to 700,000 exactly a week ago, according to Bert Gilbert, head of North American business development at oil-data analytics startup OilX. Typically, the area produces roughly 3.5 million barrels a day.“This recovery is largely due to a return of electricity to the region,” Gilbert said.The API report showed stockpiles grew at the nation’s largest storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, and gasoline inventories also rose. The U.S. government will report its storage figures on Wednesday.Other energy infrastructure impacted by the U.S. deep freeze is also in the process of restarting. Plains All American Pipeline LP plans to restore normal operations at 16 oil pipelines after notifying users last week of a force majeure, according to a person familiar with the matter, while at least eight refineries in Texas were trying to restart as of early Tuesday, with varying degrees of success.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Oil prices slip on surprise build in U.S. crude stocks

    Oil prices were lower on Wednesday after industry data showed a surprise build in U.S. crude stocks last week as a deep freeze in the southern states curbed demand from refineries that were forced to shut. Crude stockpiles rose by 1 million barrels in the week to Feb. 19, the American Petroleum Institute (API) reported on Tuesday, against estimates for a draw of 5.2 million barrels in a Reuters poll. Brent crude futures slipped by 6 cents, or 0.1%, to $65.31 a barrel at 0748 GMT, but narrowed losses earlier in the session that sent it to as low as $64.80.

  • Daily Gold News: Tuesday, Feb. 23 – Gold’s Rebound, Back Above $1,800

    Gold is 0.1% higher this morning, as it is trading along yesterday’s daily close. What about the other precious metals?