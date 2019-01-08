Hyundai's four-legged rescue vehicle is peak CES

Twitter More

Facebook More

Hyundai executives at CES Monday talked about future autonomous cars, connected devices, "cars as a living space," and more, but everyone just wanted to see the model of the funky walking robot-car that was silently crouched on the stage.

When it finally did emerge, we were introduced to the Elevate, a walking electric car concept, that can be used for rescue missions in snow, post-earthquake rubble, high mountain peaks, and more. It has noble intentions, but it's very spider-like despite only having four limbs.

SEE ALSO: Nissan's freaky AR concept would project friends in your car, make it look sunny outside Read more...

More about Ces, Hyundai, Electric Vehicles, Concept Car, and Ces 2019