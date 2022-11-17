U.S. markets closed

Hyundai's hydrogen fuel cell concept hints at the performance N brand's future

Abigail Bassett
·2 min read

Hyundai revealed Thursday a hydrogen fuel cell hybrid concept vehicle called the N Vision 74 that the company says demonstrates the performance sub-brand's vision for electrification.

The Hyundai N sub-brand, the performance-focused arm of the automaker, has been applied to a range of production vehicles since its founding in 2015, from the Hyundai Veloster N and Elantra N to the Kona N.

The N brand, a name inspired by Germany's famed racetrack in Nürburgring and where Hyundai tests these models, has targeted luxury performance brands like BMW M, Mercedes AMG, Audi RS and Cadillac V-series with its N brand.

The N Vision 74 raises the stakes. Just don't say it's inspired by the DeLorean.

A closer look at N Vision 74

hyundai n 74 side angle
hyundai n 74 side angle

Image Credits: Abigail Bassett

Hyundai calls the N Vision 74 a "rolling lab," — a testbed of sorts for future products. Although there is some Hyundai Pony Coupe history in there too.

The N Vision 74 pays homage to the Hyundai Pony Coupe concept from 1974, which was developed by the legendary car designer Giorgetto Giugiaro, who also designed the DeLorean. (The DeLorean made its debut in 1981 after the Pony Coupe.) It's a detail that Sang Yup Lee, the Hyundai Global Design Center and an executive vice president at Hyundai Motor Company was quick to point out.

"Don't say they look alike, because we did it first," Lee said during the press conference.

N Vision 74 gets a unique hydrogen hybrid and battery-electric architecture. Underpinning the N Vision 74 concept sits both a fuel cell stack and a battery pack. The fuel cell stack at the front puts out 85 kW (max 95 kW), while the 62.4 kWh battery sits at the rear.

The hydrogen W fuel cell converts hydrogen to electricity to charge the 62 kWh battery. The car also gets independent rear-mounted motors on each wheel to generate a total power output of 500 kW and nearly 670 horsepower and 663 pound-feet of torque. Hyundai says that allows for engineers to tune power distribution between left and right wheels and optimally set the N Vision 74 up to handle different types of tracks.

The N Vision 74 concept gets dual-charging capabilities. It can be filled with hydrogen or recharged on a DC fast charger thanks to the underlying 800-volt architecture E-GMP platform. Hyundai says it can get as much as 372 miles of range and a top speed of 155 mph.

The question is, of course, will this hydrogen fuel cell hybrid technology come to a production car?

Hyundai wouldn't say whether this kind of powertrain will go into production. However, Lee did conclude his presentation stating that "The N Vision 74 Concept has undeniable Hyundai DNA and design that serves as a compass to guide our future."

Recommended Stories

  • EVs dominate finalists for top car, truck, SUV awards; Hyundai-Kia comes up big

    Four of the finalists are produced by U.S.-based companies: the Cadillac Lyriq, Ford F-150 Lightning, Chevy Silverado ZR2 and Lordstown Endurance.

  • Akeyless secures a cash infusion to help companies manage their passwords, certificates and keys

    Back in 2018, Refael Angel, a former security software engineer at Intuit, had an idea for a new approach to protect encryption keys -- the random string of bits created to scramble and unscramble data -- on the cloud. Today, Akeyless is thriving, Angel tells me -- despite fierce competition from incumbents like Hashicorp Vault, AWS Secrets Manager and Google Cloud's Secret Manager. Akeyless has customers across the retail, fintech, insurance and gaming sectors, among others, including Wix and Outbrain.

  • Everything we know about the 2023 Hyundai Ioniq 6 EV

    Hyundai released fresh details Thursday at the LA Auto Show about the 2023 Ioniq 6, the all-electric vehicle that the Korean company debuted in June. With an estimated range of 340 miles and an on-sale date in spring of 2023, the hotly anticipated follow-up to the Ioniq 5 crossover is one more step toward the company's aim to accelerate electrification and autonomous vehicle technology in the U.S. by 2025. Hyundai has put considerable capital toward its target.

  • Sci-Fi Fans Are Loving "The Peripheral" And Here's What They've Had To Say About It So Far

    Sci-fi fans don't want to sleep on this one.View Entire Post ›

  • The Fisker Ocean Is a Reality. Why It’s Not Just Another EV.

    EV startup Fisker and auto parts giant Magna International begin production of the all-electric Ocean SUV on Thursday.

  • GM Has a New Business: Fixing Tesla EVs.

    GM had a surprising revelation for Tesla investors at GM's analyst event being held in New York City.

  • Toyota’s New EV Looks Like a Tesla

    Toyota unveiled a couple of new vehicles ahead of the 2022 L.A. auto show. There's the Prius and a new all-battery electric vehicle that looks like a small Tesla Model Y.

  • BREAKING: Big Tesla deal inked in Clermont

    A recently closed land sale has a local real estate firm one step closer to bringing a Tesla dealership to the Orlando metro's west side, in suburban Clermont. Clermont Auto Ventures LLC, an entity related to Maitland-based First Team Commercial, paid $4.8 million to Atlanta-based GK Rogers Construction LLC for a 9.8-acre site on State Road 50 where the 61,000-square-foot dealership is to be built. Why this matters: In addition to construction opportunities and the full-time jobs that the dealership will create, Tesla's decision to locate one of its dealerships in this region of the Orlando metro could signal to other high-end brands that it is a good place to set up shop.

  • Tesla Stock Vs. BYD Stock: TSLA Near Bear Lows Amid 'Twitter Circus'; Archrival Hits Milestone

    A longtime TSLA bull fears Elon Musk's "Twitter circus" is hurting Tesla's brand. BYD hit a production milestone.

  • Is Now the Time to Buy Electric Vehicle Stocks?

    Electric vehicle stocks have taken it on the chin lately, and many investors who were previously bullish on the EV industry are now left wondering whether there's still a good way to benefit from the massive shift to electrified vehicles. Here are a few things that are going wrong and a handful of things going right with the EV industry today -- and why there are at least two stocks worth owning.

  • Drivers are happily tossing their money at Tesla this year — only to realize that means shelling out for insurance too

    Expect to pay more for coverage, but you can find savings in other ways.

  • Lyft, Motional to launch robotaxi service in Los Angeles

    Tough regulatory scrutiny and delayed commercial adoption of autonomous vehicle technology have delayed deployment of robotaxi services, worrying investors. Los Angeles will become the second city where the companies will offer the driverless taxi service after Las Vegas. Motional which uses Hyundai Motor Co's IONIQ5 electric car for the robotaxi service is a joint venture between the South Korean manufacturer and automotive technology company Aptiv.

  • 2023 Toyota Prius walkaround

    The 2023 Toyota Prius and Prius Prime are completely redesigned. They have sleek, clean bodies and are built on the TNGA-C platform like the Corolla. Powertrains have been enlarged from 1.8-liter four-cylinder hybrids to 2.0-liter models with significantly more power. The regular Prius hybrid now makes 194 horsepower with front-wheel drive and 196 with all-wheel drive. The Prime plug-in hybrid, which is front-drive only, makes 220 horsepower. Fuel economy remains high, with the most efficient regular Prius hitting 57 mpg combined, one more than the outgoing one. The Prime has more all-electric range, too, with 50% more than the old model. We estimate the range to be about 37 miles based on Toyota's quote. The Prime has some other unique features available such as low-speed hands-free highway assist, a 1,500-watt off-board power outlet, and solar panels in the roof that can charge the drive battery when parked, or power accessories when driving. Both models go on sale next year.

  • Rockwell Automation lands Ford as latest major electric vehicle contract

    On the heels of Rockwell Automation winning a contract at Hyundai’s $5.5 billion electric vehicle and battery plant in Georgia, the Milwaukee-based firm added a contract with Ford Motor Co. as Ford invests billions to create new EV and battery production facilities.

  • GM CEO Mary Barra expects electric vehicles to be profitable by 2025

    General Motors says it expects its portfolio of electric vehicles to turn a profit in North America by 2025 as it boosts battery and assembly plant capacity to build over 1 million EVs per year.

  • More Bad News From China for Tesla Investors—This Time From Mercedes

    Mercedes is cutting the price for its EVs in China. The Chinese car data have been very confusing for investors lately.

  • Tesla reports 2 new crash fatalities in Model 3 cars

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down the latest news surrounding Tesla crashes and deliveries.

  • GM promises profitable EVs by 2025, with a boost from Washington

    DETROIT (Reuters) -General Motors Co expects its electric vehicles will make money in 2025, with recently enacted federal subsidies plugging the profitability gap between EVs and GM's combustion fleet, Chief Executive Mary Barra said Thursday. Federal subsidies could add $3,500 to $5,500 a vehicle to pre-tax profits for GM electric vehicles, CFO Paul Jacobson said during a call ahead of a presentation to investors in New York.

  • Here's more on the new Toyota Prius from its global reveal

    Toyota completely redesigned the Prius for a new generation, giving it the sexy styling and improved driving dynamics it needed all along.

  • Toyota bZ Compact SUV concept revealed ... somewhat

    Toyota bZ Compact SUV concept shown at the L.A. Auto Show, likely previews an upcoming electric car model.