Hyundai's striking Ioniq 5 EV offers long range and brisk performance

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·4 min read

When I first saw Hyundai's 45 at the Frankfurt Motor Show back in 2019, I described it as a "pure one-off concept vehicle." I'm now prepared to eat those words, as Hyundai has unveiled the striking Ioniq 5 production EV crossover that's closely based on the 45, right down to the diagonal crease across the doors. It has a lot going for it under the sheet metal too, with an 800 volt electric drive system that should deliver excellent range and decent performance. 

The Ioniq 5 is built on Hyundai's new Electric-Global Modular Platform, with drive- and steer-by-wire tech and a flat battery floor. Much like other recent EV platforms, that allowed it to maximize interior space while keeping the external dimensions reasonably compact. It will also come with an optional solar roof that can directly charge the main battery.

Hyundai&#39;s striking Ioniq 5 EV delivers long range and brisk performance
Hyundai's striking Ioniq 5 EV delivers long range and brisk performance

There are a number of configurations determined by battery size, two- or four-wheel drive and power. The Standard Range 2WD model starts with a 58-kilowatt-hour battery pack and 160-kilowatt (218 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque) motor, delivering a 0-60 MPH time of around 8.5 seconds. The Standard Range AWD adds a second electric motor, boosting output to 235 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque.

For the long-range options, a 77.4-kWh battery will be offered in the US, with a smaller 72.6-kWh pack elsewhere around the world. Those will be available with the aforementioned 160-kilowatt rear motor, delivering about 300 miles per charge in Europe's WLTP cycle with the smaller battery (likely less in the US based on EPA standards, even with the larger battery). At the top end is the Ioniq 5 Long Range AWD with 306 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque, powering it from 0 to 60 MPH in 5.2 seconds — at the price of a bit less range.

Hyundai&#39;s striking Ioniq 5 EV delivers long range and brisk performance
Hyundai's striking Ioniq 5 EV delivers long range and brisk performance

You'll be able to charge the Ioniq 5 using DC fast-charging at up to 350 kW, which will theoretically boost the charge from 10 to 80 percent in 18 minutes, while adding 62 miles of range in just 5 minutes. It also supports bi-directional and "Vehicle-to-Load" charging, letting you charge phones, computers and even e-bikes via the car's battery at up to 3.6 kW. That of course will drain the car's battery, though it can regain some charge via the solar roof.

Being around the size of a Toyota RAV 4, the Ioniq 5 is bigger than it might look at first. On top of the unusual bodywork, Hyundai brought the squared off headlight and taillight treatments over from the concept, albeit in a more practical form. It has the same 20-inch wheels as the 45, though they don't fit quite as tightly in the wheel wells. It has some additional body cladding pieces around the edges — something that Hyundai got rid of on the Kona Electric. Some markets (not the US) will get OLED screens and rear-view cameras in the place of mirrors.

Hyundai&#39;s striking Ioniq 5 EV delivers long range and brisk performance
Hyundai's striking Ioniq 5 EV delivers long range and brisk performance

The 45 concept was based on the idea that you'll be able to lounge and relax while the car drives you around. The Ioniq 5 can't do the latter, but it does come with Hyundai's Highway Driving Assist 2, with features like lane-centering assist, lane-change assist and nav-based adaptive cruise control. It also comes with the Remote Smart Parking Assist, letting you jump out of the car and have it park itself via smartphone.

The interior is of course completely changed from the concept, as the 45's modernist style wouldn't cut it in a real world with safety rules. Still, there are some interesting touches. The front seats actually recline and even have a foot rest, while the center console can slide back by 5.5 inches. That can open up more floor space while giving the rear seat occupants access to it as a sort of table.

Hyundai Ioniq 5
Hyundai Ioniq 5

Up front, the dashboard features a flat, 12-inch digital instrument cluster, along with a 12-inch touchscreen infotaintment display powered by Hyundai's BlueLink connected surfaces. It's also the first model with Hyundai's augmented reality head-up display, which can transform your front windshield into a screen.

Hyundai's Ioniq 5 will come to some regions in the first half of 2021, but it won't hit North America until the fall. Pricing has yet to be announced, but we should get that information as launch time approaches. 

  • Banks, Investor Push to Solve $32 Billion Eskom Debt Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- Nedbank Group Ltd. is leading discussions to restructure South African power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd.’s 464 billion ($32 billion) debt load, according to people familiar with the talks.The parties met in recent days, and one of the options is to transfer at least 100 billion rand of debt to a special-purpose vehicle that would be overseen by the Public Investment Corp., Africa’s biggest fund manager, the people said.“Eskom intends to work constructively with all its creditors to develop a plan that will improve the company’s balance sheet while adequately catering for the requirements of its lenders and other stakeholders,” the utility said in response to questions. “The utility is in regular discussions with its stakeholders to agree on the best solution to shape the balance sheet as the company moves to the next phase of its strategy.”Eskom, described by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. as the biggest threat to the South African economy, has become mired in debt as a result of overspending on projects. The utility can’t meet its costs and is subjecting the country to intermittent power outages as a result of inadequate maintenance at its aging fleet of coal-fired power plants.The yield premium of Eskom’s 2028 dollar bonds over comparable government debt narrowed on Friday to the least in 17 months, suggesting bondholders are gaining confidence in a rescue plan.“We continuously engage with strategically important state-owned companies including Eskom,” Nedbank said in an emailed response to queries. “These constructive engagements are held with positive intent, together with other financial institutions and respective shareholders, and focus on creating solutions in respect of liquidity challenges faced by state-owned companies.”Interest PaymentsEskom has previously said it can only service about 200 billion rand of debt, and lenders may help it meet some of its upcoming interest payments, said the people.The PIC, which oversees the pensions of South African government workers, manages 1.91 trillion rand of assets, including about 90 billion rand of Eskom’s bonds. The company has previously supported a failing retailer -- Edcon Holdings Ltd. -- and has invested heavily in the debt of other struggling state-owned entities.It has previously proposed converting the Eskom debt it holds into equity.“The PIC considers a wide range of possible options in this regard, in light of the impact of energy security on all investments,” a spokesman said by email. “Whatever solution the PIC eventually supports, if any, will be informed by clients’ investment mandates and their risk-and-return expectations.”The Congress of South African Trade Unions, a key supporter of President Cyril Ramaphosa, has repeatedly urged the use of PIC funds to rescue Eskom.After transferring the debt to a special-purpose vehicle, the remaining liabilities could be divided between three proposed Eskom units -- transmission, generation and distribution -- when a planned split comes into effect, the people said.No final decisions have been made and proposals will be presented to the National Treasury in the coming weeks, said the people.The Treasury didn’t immediately respond to emailed queries. Neither did the Ministry of Public Enterprises, which oversees Eskom. The presidency declined to comment.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Canola Jumps to Record High After Canada Cuts Stocks Estimate

    (Bloomberg) -- Canola futures touched a record high on Thursday, extending a months-long rally after Canada’s agriculture department slashed its stockpile estimate for the oilseed, increasing supply concerns.Canada will have just 700,000 metric tons of canola when the crop year ends on July 31, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada said Wednesday in its monthly report. That marks a 42% reduction from the government’s January forecast.“That was a surprise,” said Shawn Hackett, president of agricultural commodities brokerage Hackett Financial Advisors in Florida. “That was much lower than people thought.”The spot futures contract hit C$777.30 per metric ton, the highest for such a contract according to data going back to 1982, before paring some of its gains. Canola for November delivery also extended a rally to a high of C$590.20. The lower price of the November contract compared to the spot price indicates strong demand for near-term deliveries.Canada, the world’s biggest canola producer, had more than four times the amount of oilseed in its bins at the end of last crop year, at 3.1 million tons. Dwindling supplies have come after China accelerated its canola imports from Canada.Year-end inventories for the next crop year will also be at 700,000 tons by July 2022, even with production rising 8% to 20.2 million tons for the year beginning Aug. 1, according to the agriculture department’s forecast.The lower forecast for carry-over stocks fueled the rally, as did increased buying of near-term options contracts, said Keith Ferley, a trader with RBC Dominion Securities in Winnipeg, calling the supply-and-demand forecasts “extremely bullish.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pork Shock Sets Inflation Test for Philippine Debt: SEAsia Rates

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippine bonds are coming under threat as surging pork prices drive inflation to the highest level in two years, but support from the central bank should help limit further losses.The spike in consumer prices has pushed real yields on the nation’s 10-year debt below zero, the only market in major emerging Asian countries with a negative reading. Philippine local bonds have started the year on a weak note, handing investors a loss of 1.4% in dollar terms since the end of December, a far cry from their 19% return in 2020.“From a real-yield valuation perspective versus regional peers, peso bonds would not be attractive by this metric,” said Ng Kheng Siang, Asia Pacific head of fixed income at State Street Global Advisors in Singapore. “But, that doesn’t mean peso bonds will be a significant underperformer going forward.”Ng said the “inflation shock” may turn out to be short lived given that overall domestic demand remains weak. This should allow the central bank to keep an accommodative monetary policy, limiting any increase in bond yields, he said.The Philippines is considering tripling imports of pork and has placed a cap on prices after the African swine fever cut supplies of one of the nation’s most popular foods. The cost of pork products has risen to as high as 400 pesos ($8.3) a kilogram in Manila from 225 pesos last year, helping push the inflation rate to 4.2% last month, above the central bank’s target range of 2% to 4%.Despite quickening inflation, the central bank believes it’s “too early” to think about raising interest rates, Governor Benjamin Diokno told Bloomberg Television this week. While consumer-price gains will remain elevated in the first half, they should taper later on in the year, he said in an interview.Bonds are likely to be supported as the monetary authority still has room for further monetary easing by lowering the level of banks’ reserve requirements, according to Irene Cheung, senior strategist for Asia at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. in Singapore.“We are not overly bearish,” she said. “We continue to see multiple channels, which will contain pressure on the Philippine government bonds.”While the central bank trimmed the reserve ratio by 200 basis points last year, it is still at 12%, which is more than three times that of Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia.Real yields are likely to turn positive again by the second half of the year as food supply bottlenecks are expected to normalize in the next few months, said Michael Enriquez, chief investment officer at Sun Life of Canada Philippines Inc. in Manila.Stabilizing food prices should help keep the 10-year bond yield around 3%, and the five-year yield in a range from 2.625% to 2.75%, he said. Those compare to 3.24% for 10-year and 2.80% at Thursday’s close.“We still expect rates to continue to stay low as the government wants to support the economic recovery,” Enriquez said. While there is growing concern about inflation, the central bank should also continue with its open-market operations to cushion any yield spike, he said.What to Watch:Malaysia is scheduled to release foreign-reserves data on Monday, CPI numbers on Wednesday, and trade statistics on FridayThailand will report customs trade figures on Tuesday, followed by the current-account balance on ThursdayThe Philippines will publish its December budget balance on FridayYou want more news on Southeast Asian bond markets? Click here for stories on the rates market, and here for credit. Read here the most-recent weekly credit story on global shipping rates.(Updates with nominal yields in 11th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.