U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,465.50
    -10.25 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,311.00
    -88.00 (-0.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,479.50
    -25.75 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,008.40
    -5.70 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    97.61
    +1.38 (+1.43%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.50
    +1.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    24.44
    -0.02 (-0.07%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0910
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6090
    +0.0530 (+2.07%)
     

  • Vix

    22.10
    +1.07 (+5.09%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3078
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    123.7290
    -0.0710 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,207.30
    -2,110.90 (-4.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,004.65
    -51.70 (-4.89%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,587.70
    -26.02 (-0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,816.06
    -534.24 (-1.95%)
     

Hywin Holdings Captures Two Key Honors at WealthBriefingAsia Greater China Awards 2022

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
HYWIN WEALTH MANAGEMENT CO.,LTD
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • HYW

Hywin Holdings Captures Two Key Honors at WealthBriefingAsia Greater China Awards 2022

Hywin Holdings CEO Madame Wang Dian is recognized as &#x00201c;Best CEO in Greater China Wealth Management 2022&#x00201d;
Hywin Holdings CEO Madame Wang Dian is recognized as “Best CEO in Greater China Wealth Management 2022”

Hywin Holdings Awards 2022

Hywin Holdings CEO Madame Wang Dian is recognized as &#x00201c;Best CEO in Greater China Wealth Management 2022&#x00201d;
Hywin Holdings CEO Madame Wang Dian is recognized as “Best CEO in Greater China Wealth Management 2022”

Hywin Holdings CEO Madame Wang Dian is recognized as “Best CEO in Greater China Wealth Management 2022”

SHANGHAI, China, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hywin Holdings Ltd. ("Hywin Wealth", “Hywin”, or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HYW), a leading independent wealth management service provider in China, captured two prestigious honors at this year’s WealthBriefingAsia Greater China Awards, in recognition of its superior position as an industry leader.

Hywin Holdings was named “Best Wealth Manager of Greater China 2022”. In addition, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Madame Wang Dian, was recognized as “Best CEO in Greater China Wealth Management 2022”. This is the second consecutive year that Hywin captured both of these prestigious awards.

Hywin’s back-to-back wins in the “Best Wealth Manager of Greater China” category highlights the Company’s continued excellence and top-class performance in the industry. With its strategic vision and competitive advantages, Hywin’s client base grew 13% year-on-year to reach 135,000 as of Dec. 31, 2021. The triumph is yet another milestone in the Company’s pursuit to be recognized as one of the top players in China’s independent wealth management space.

“We are most honored to receive these prestigious awards,” Madame Wang said. “These awards, voted on by luminaries in our industry, are a tribute to our efforts and a testament to the success of our topline strategy. We’ve been executing a holistic strategic transformation to expand Hywin’s growth, which covers product diversification, advisory & research, technology digitalization, and talent upgrade. Our client base and revenues continue to scale up even in this rough period of volatilities and that demonstrates our ability to create true value for our clients and shareholders.”

As the “Best Wealth Manager of Greater China”, Hywin continues to cement its success with new endeavors. Hywin distributes a full range of private market and public market investment products on its wealth management platform, and leverages this strength to build its asset management platform. To help clients deploy wealth into rising private markets, Hywin has diversified its product offerings and partnered with international institutions to enrich the global solutions for clients, with its expertise well documented in the recently launched report “Why Wealth Managers Are the Ultimate Private Market Matchmakers”.
https://www.hywin.com.hk/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/Hywin_VPBank_Private_Markets_Report_2022.pdf

The award for “Best CEO in Greater China Wealth Management” reflects Madame Wang’s outstanding leadership achievements, and recognizes her philanthropic passions and cultural pursuits as a female entrepreneur.

Madame Wang has also championed Hywin through major international expansion efforts, which began in 2014 and achieved impressive progress under the partnership with Liechtenstein-based VP Bank Ltd. These efforts have been designed to provide the Company’s Chinese high net worth (HNW) and ultra-high net worth (UHNW) clients with more sophisticated offshore products and services. Hywin operates its international business through a large presence in Hong Kong SAR, and aims to expand in major financial centers such as New York, London, and Singapore going forward.

About Hywin Holdings Ltd.
Hywin (NASDAQ: HYW) is a leading independent wealth management service provider in China focused on providing asset allocation advisory services and comprehensive financial products to high-net-worth clients. The Company’s primary services are wealth management, asset management, and other comprehensive financial services. Wealth management is currently the Company’s largest business segment, in which its onshore and offshore solution platforms serve clients across generations. For more information, please visit https://ir.hywinwealth.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “expect,” “aim,” “believe,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “is/are likely to,” “could” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact:
Hywin Holdings Ltd.
Email: ir@hywinwealth.com

Media Contact:
ICR, LLC
Edmond Lococo
Phone: +86 138-1079-1408
Email: HywinPR@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc70c31e-d357-4d11-8e77-91386e71d166


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Falls; Donald Trump SPAC Plunges As Elon Musk Joins Twitter Board; 3 Stocks Eye Buy Points

    The Dow Jones skidded lower. The Donald Trump SPAC plummeted on the news Tesla CEO Elon Musk is to join the board of Twitter.

  • Is AbbVie Still a Buy After Its 50% Run-Up?

    Pharmaceutical giant AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) has been one of the market's hottest stocks, rising more than 50% over the past year. Why has AbbVie done so well and is it too late to benefit from buying shares? Fear not -- AbbVie's rise has been a long time coming, and it's something that could have the legs to continue.

  • How Many Times Can We Buy AMD Stock At $100?

    The semiconductor group has become a bellwether industry to watch for stock market investors. As such, Nvidia , Advanced Micro Devices and others are now at the forefront of many investors' trading screens. AMD and Nvidia did a tremendous job bucking the bear market in the fourth quarter, surging to all-time highs.

  • GE Stock A Buy? General Electric Reaffirms 2022 Financial Outlook Ahead Of 3-Way Split

    General Electric is poised to emerge as an aviation pure-play, after the industrial icon spins off its lower-growth units. Is GE stock a buy?

  • Jim Cramer Advises Looking for Tomorrow’s Winners Among Q1’s Losers; Here Are 3 Stocks Analysts Like

    With Q1 behind us, it’s time to sit back and evaluate our situation. First off, the obvious – volatility ran higher in the first quarter of the year, fueled by multiple conflicting headwinds. Those include inflation, which is still rising; a global supply chain plagued with snarls; resurgent COVID outbreaks flaring up around the world; and Russia’s war against Ukraine, that is both Europe’s largest land conflict in three generations and a major disruptor of global food and oil markets (which bri

  • Wells Fargo’s 3 Stock Picks With at Least 60% Upside Potential

    After the stock market’s miserable open to the year, the past month saw strong stock bounces across the board. Both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ have delivered strong rallies. However, the markets appear to be wobbling again faced with the prospect of more sanctions on Russia and some hawkish comments from the Fed. So, have investors gotten too confident, too quickly? Tracie McMillion, Head of Global Asset Allocation Strategy at Wells Fargo Investment Institute thinks the risks are “definitely ris

  • Dow Jones Futures: Federal Reserve Fears Continue To Strain Market Rally; Tesla, Nvidia Make Key Moves

    Fed fears hit the market rally for a second day, especially techs. Tesla, Nvidia and Apple had key chart moves.

  • Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Builds New $4.2 Billion HP Stake

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. bought a stake in HP Inc. valued at more than $4.2 billion. Shares of the laptop maker surged as much as 10%.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayFed Officials Weigh Pruning Balance Sheet by $95 Billion a MonthPutin’s Daughters Risk EU Sanctions Amid Outrage Over UkraineBerkshire b

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Falling Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded close to 9% lower today as of 1 p.m. ET, as the broader market evaluates upcoming moves from the Federal Reserve. Upstart also received some positive sentiment from Wall Street today. Rising bond yields and trying to figure out how quickly the Fed may shrink its massive balance sheet has investors concerned today, particularly after Fed Governor Lael Brainard's comments yesterday.

  • Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones' 3 Worst-Performing March Stocks?

    While the broad market finally started to move higher again last month, plenty of familiar stocks continued to move lower, adding to January's and February's losses. Smart investors know this weakness translates into opportunity, of course. With that as the backdrop, here's a closer look at the Dow Jones Industrial Average's (DJINDICES: ^DJI) three biggest losers from March, as well as a decision on whether they are buys as a result of their recent pullbacks.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Takes 11% Stake in HP

    For an investor with a value bent, the maker of PCs and printer fits the bill: HP shares trade for just eight times projected earnings.

  • Fed must ‘inflict more losses’ on stock-market investors to tame inflation, says former central banker

    The Federal Reserve will have to get ugly with stock and bond investors if it wants to get inflation under control, says the former head of the New York Fed.

  • Does Tilray's Report Today Make the Stock a Buy?

    Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) CEO Irwin Simon made a bold prediction last year when he said his aim for the new company formed when it combined with fellow cannabis grower Aphria was for $4 billion in annual revenue by the middle of 2024. Tilray is growing its core marijuana business, but Irwin also plans to use acquisitions to help grow the business to hit the revenue goal. Its U.S. subsidiaries, including hemp producer Manitoba Harvest, craft brewer SweetWater Brewing, and Breckenridge Distillery, are all profitable, according to the company's financial release.

  • SoFi Stock Drops as Firm Cuts Forecast on Student-Loan Pause

    (Bloomberg) -- SoFi Technologies Inc., which operates a business for refinancing educational debt, cut its guidance after President Joe Biden’s administration again extended the pause on student-loan payments. The lender’s shares slumped. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Drones for Ukraine Will Include Latest Tank KillersRussia Skirts Nearer Default After Dollar Payment BlockedEx-Oligarch Says Putin Sees War With the West Already UnderwayFed Officials Weigh Pruning Balance Sheet by $95 Billion a Mon

  • These 6 ‘Dividend Aristocrats’ Have a Strong Pipeline for Cash. That’s a Plus.

    Chubb, ADM, and Exxon Mobil are among the companies whose dividend payments are supported by free cash flow, an indicator of a payout's resilience.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Is Falling Again Today

    Comments made by a Fed official this week have many investors a bit more bearish about growth stocks.

  • A Fed Official’s Speech Tanked Markets. Why It’s Worrying Everyone.

    Fed Governor Lael Brainard spooked markets Tuesday with hawkish comments. She spoke of the need to lower inflation and suggested the Fed would tighten monetary policy quickly. She also said the Fed may shrink the size of its balance sheet a lot faster than it did in the prior recovery.

  • Jeff Bezos Backed Real Estate Investment Platform Fully Funds Six Properties In Under 12 Hours

    The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes launched its latest batch of new offerings yesterday; six rental properties that retail investors can buy into with as little as $100. The offerings went live on the platform at 11:00 AM EDT on April 5, 2022, and all properties were fully funded in less than 12 hours. The first two properties sold out in under two hours. The first was a five-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom home in the Columbia, SC market, named The Bedford. The property was ac

  • Why PayPal Stock Dived by Over 4% on Wednesday

    The stock market was in full retreat mode on Wednesday, but it really pulled back on the stock of high-profile fintech PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL). Wednesday morning, citing "people familiar with the matter," The Wall Street Journal reported that Zelle could be making such a move. Zelle was launched in mid-2017 and has proven to be a popular instant-transfer service for people wanting or needing to pay others quickly.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Workhorse Stocks Plunged Today

    With the Nasdaq Composite index dropping by more than 2.5% today, it's not surprising to see many growth stocks taking a beating. Three not-yet-profitable electric vehicle makers fit the bill as speculative growth stocks.