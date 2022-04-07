Hywin Holdings Captures Two Key Honors at WealthBriefingAsia Greater China Awards 2022

Hywin Holdings Awards 2022



SHANGHAI, China, April 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hywin Holdings Ltd. ("Hywin Wealth", “Hywin”, or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HYW), a leading independent wealth management service provider in China, captured two prestigious honors at this year’s WealthBriefingAsia Greater China Awards, in recognition of its superior position as an industry leader.

Hywin Holdings was named “Best Wealth Manager of Greater China 2022”. In addition, the company’s Chief Executive Officer, Madame Wang Dian, was recognized as “Best CEO in Greater China Wealth Management 2022”. This is the second consecutive year that Hywin captured both of these prestigious awards.

Hywin’s back-to-back wins in the “Best Wealth Manager of Greater China” category highlights the Company’s continued excellence and top-class performance in the industry. With its strategic vision and competitive advantages, Hywin’s client base grew 13% year-on-year to reach 135,000 as of Dec. 31, 2021. The triumph is yet another milestone in the Company’s pursuit to be recognized as one of the top players in China’s independent wealth management space.

“We are most honored to receive these prestigious awards,” Madame Wang said. “These awards, voted on by luminaries in our industry, are a tribute to our efforts and a testament to the success of our topline strategy. We’ve been executing a holistic strategic transformation to expand Hywin’s growth, which covers product diversification, advisory & research, technology digitalization, and talent upgrade. Our client base and revenues continue to scale up even in this rough period of volatilities and that demonstrates our ability to create true value for our clients and shareholders.”

As the “Best Wealth Manager of Greater China”, Hywin continues to cement its success with new endeavors. Hywin distributes a full range of private market and public market investment products on its wealth management platform, and leverages this strength to build its asset management platform. To help clients deploy wealth into rising private markets, Hywin has diversified its product offerings and partnered with international institutions to enrich the global solutions for clients, with its expertise well documented in the recently launched report “Why Wealth Managers Are the Ultimate Private Market Matchmakers”.

The award for “Best CEO in Greater China Wealth Management” reflects Madame Wang’s outstanding leadership achievements, and recognizes her philanthropic passions and cultural pursuits as a female entrepreneur.

Madame Wang has also championed Hywin through major international expansion efforts, which began in 2014 and achieved impressive progress under the partnership with Liechtenstein-based VP Bank Ltd. These efforts have been designed to provide the Company’s Chinese high net worth (HNW) and ultra-high net worth (UHNW) clients with more sophisticated offshore products and services. Hywin operates its international business through a large presence in Hong Kong SAR, and aims to expand in major financial centers such as New York, London, and Singapore going forward.

About Hywin Holdings Ltd.

Hywin (NASDAQ: HYW) is a leading independent wealth management service provider in China focused on providing asset allocation advisory services and comprehensive financial products to high-net-worth clients. The Company’s primary services are wealth management, asset management, and other comprehensive financial services. Wealth management is currently the Company’s largest business segment, in which its onshore and offshore solution platforms serve clients across generations. For more information, please visit https://ir.hywinwealth.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

