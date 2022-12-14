U.S. markets open in 2 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,015.50
    -6.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,090.00
    -43.00 (-0.13%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,810.50
    -29.25 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,831.40
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.29
    +0.90 (+1.19%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.90
    -6.60 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    23.88
    -0.11 (-0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0652
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5010
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.84
    -2.16 (-8.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2377
    +0.0008 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.9510
    -0.5080 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,816.98
    +383.14 (+2.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    417.69
    +14.64 (+3.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.07
    -17.82 (-0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,156.21
    +201.36 (+0.72%)
     

Hywin Holdings Publishes its First Sustainability Report

Hywin Holdings Ltd.
·5 min read
Hywin Holdings Ltd.
Hywin Holdings Ltd.

2022 Hywin Holdings Ltd. Sustainability Report

HYW source
HYW source
HYW source
HYW source

SHANGHAI, China, Dec. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hywin Holdings Ltd. (“Hywin Wealth”, “Hywin”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HYW), a leading independent wealth management service provider in China, is pleased to announce the publication of the first “Hywin Holdings Sustainability Report” today.

The Report presents Hywin’s commitment and progress on sustainability for the past 17 years and highlights how Hywin contributes to the community, industry, and broader society, as well as our clients, shareholders, and employees.

Read the full report here. (https://ir.hywinwealth.com/esg)

The Report provides a comprehensive review of Hywin’s achievements in corporate governance, societal contributions, innovation, client services and talent development, and charts a roadmap for our continued sustainable growth.

“Our strategy-making, corporate governance, risk management and compliance are benchmarked against global best practices and underpin our competitiveness and resilience,” said Madame Wang Dian, Chief Executive Officer of Hywin Holdings. “Hywin aspires to uphold and practice ESG in everything we do, and build a world-class company that creates value for stakeholders, gives back to the community, and becomes a champion of sustainability in China and the world.”

Highlights of the Hywin Sustainability Report:

Corporate Governance

  • Hywin believes effective corporate governance is critical to our business and drives long-term and sustainable value creation

  • Hywin’s Board of Directors reflects our conviction in fiduciary duties and diversity, with half of the seats occupied by independent directors, and an equal split of males and females

  • Hywin’s strategic planning, performance reviews, inorganic initiatives, and other business processes are guided by dedicated committees that ensure objectivity and accountability

  • Hywin communicates our strategy and results to stakeholders fully and transparently, listens to feedbacks, and continuously seeks optimization

Compliance Standards

  • Hywin has established training programs and enforcement mechanisms to uphold full compliance with anti-bribery and anti-corruption policies

  • Hywin strictly abides by laws and regulations in relevant jurisdictions against money laundering, financing of terrorism, and other malpractices, and has dedicated processes and staffing for implementation

  • Hywin constantly references global best practices to update our policies, systems and procedures, with an independent internal audit department that is assisted by external compliance advisors to perform review and assurance

Sustainable Growth

  • Sustainability is an integral part of Hywin’s corporate mission to create long-term value for all stakeholders

  • In April 2022, Hywin became a signatory to the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment Initiative (UNPRI) to fully embed the principles of sustainability into our corporate journey

  • Hywin regularly engages stakeholders to discuss and analyze emerging topics with societal impacts and sustainability implications, to ensure our growth aligns with and contributes to our sustainability commitments

Talent Strategy

  • Prior to our IPO in March 2021, Hywin rolled out a Long-Term Incentive Plan, which was structured to reward and incentivize sustainable value creation by the management and employees

  • Hywin’s HR regime encourages continuous professional growth, and promotes career advancements of women and minorities

  • Hywin actively shares our best practice in talent with our peers, and is applauded by industry bodies and award programs

Client Involvement

  • Hywin has created platforms for clients to join Hywin’s sustainability and philanthropic projects, pooling resources to power transformative initiatives with societal impact

  • Hywin has launched client-segment-based programs to support entrepreneurial clients, women clients, second-generation clients, etc. to undertake societal causes

  • Hywin has a client academy that provides educational workshops and expert seminars to help clients deepen their understanding of finance and markets, and make investment decisions that align financial returns and sustainability goals

Corporate Citizenship

  • Hywin has established the Shanghai Hywin Philanthropic Foundation, which supports under-privileged groups with financial assistance and enablement schemes

  • Hywin also has dedicated programs to support women on their entrepreneurial and professional tracks and build libraries for children in less-developed regions

  • During COVID-19, Hywin organized volunteers and made generous donations to help groups impacted by the pandemic, and supported our clients and the wider society in these challenging times.

Hywin’s Board of Directors, Management Team, and employees believe sustainability goals are intrinsic to our values and critical to the fulfillment of our corporate mission.

When we formulate policies, implement strategies, serve our clients, and nurture our people, we always have sustainability as our guiding light and tirelessly pursue the unison of client value, shareholder value, and societal impact.

Sustainability brings clarity of mission, alignment of stakeholders, and continuous renewal. We are very proud to have sustainability as part of who we are!

About Hywin Holdings Ltd.

Hywin (NASDAQ: HYW) is a leading independent wealth management service provider in China focusing on providing asset allocation advisory services and comprehensive financial products to high-net-worth clients. The Company’s primary services are wealth management, asset management, other comprehensive financial services, and health management services. Wealth management is currently the Company’s largest business segment, in which its onshore and offshore solution platforms serve clients across generations. We also offer integrated and high-quality medical and health management services to high-net-worth clients in China, and aim to become a dual-platform serving clients across market cycles and life cycles. For more information, please visit https://ir.hywinwealth.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “expect,” “aim,” “believe,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “is/are likely to,” “could” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact:
Hywin Holdings Ltd.
Email: ir@hywinwealth.com

Media Contact:
ICR, LLC
Edmond Lococo
Phone: +86 138-1079-1408
Email: HywinPR@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1e40b37c-e3b9-4bc4-8ff3-772bd31adcd3


Recommended Stories

  • Fed Rate Hike Looms After Market Rally Fizzles; Tesla Stock Hits New Lows As Elon Musk Admits This

    A Fed rate hike looms after Tuesday's rally on tame inflation data fizzled. Tesla stock hit new lows as Elon Musk sees "macroeconomic tides."

  • Why Coinbase Stock Plunged to an All-Time Low Today

    Shares of cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) hit all-time lows on Tuesday. As of 3 p.m. EST, Coinbase stock was down almost 9% and still falling. Here's a tangible example of how high fear is running for Coinbase investors: According to data from Morningstar, Coinbase's bonds are currently trading for $0.52 on the dollar.

  • 3 Reasons Nio Stock Surged Early Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock zoomed this morning, rallying as high as 6% within minutes of the market's opening before giving up those gains alongside the broader market. There were multiple catalysts propelling the electric vehicle (EV) stock higher today. Three in particular stood out: China, the U.S., and new Nio EVs coming up this month.

  • 'Probably the last rally': Jim Rogers warns not to get too excited over the market's recent bump — these are the shockproof assets he likes best right now

    Dead cat bounce? This legend certainly thinks so.

  • John Paulson Hits the Jackpot With Horizon Buyout — Here Are His 2 Top Stocks Right Now

    John Paulson, the billionaire who at the height of the 2007 credit bubble made his fortune from betting against subprime mortgages has hit the jackpot again. As a major investor in Horizon Therapeutics, Paulson is in line for a $500 million payday, given the biotech is to be acquired by Amgen in a $27.8 billion deal. To bring Horizon under the fold, Amgen will pay $116.50 per share in cash. This is 267% higher price than the average of $31 per share paid by Paulson, who has been a Horizon invest

  • 2 Big Reasons to Sell AMD Stock Before 2023

    Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) lost half their value in 2022 amid slowing demand for chips used in personal computers (PCs), and the chipmaker could be in for a difficult time in the new year as well. Discrete graphics cards are used in PCs to run games. The market was under stress this year thanks to weak PC sales, with discrete GPU shipments declining 41% year over year in Q3 to 14 million units.

  • Inflation at 7.1%: 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks That Beat This Rate

    The official CPI report, released this morning, came in at 7.1% for the month of November, compared to the 7.3% expectations. The beat will give confidence to investors, and the major indexes are showing solid gains in reaction. Meanwhile, the Central Bank’s decision makers are convened for the final FOMC meeting of the year, and are widely expected to institute another interest rate hike – Chairman Jerome Powell has already indicated that we need to see more pain from high rates before inflatio

  • Elon Musk Is Unfazed By Tesla's Decline

    The CEO of the EV maker has just made a strong defense of his group, as the stock plummets on Wall Street.

  • 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks J.P. Morgan Predicts Will Surge Over 50%

    The doom and gloom brigade has been out in full force recently, persistently warning the economy is in a precarious state and that a recession next year is all but inevitable. Maybe so, but that doesn't necessarily mean the stock market is destined to follow suit. In fact, the J.P. Morgan Asset Management team expects 2023 will be a “bad year for the economy, a better year for markets.” “Our core scenario sees developed economies falling into a mild recession in 2023,” added Asset Management tea

  • Exclusive-How a secret software change allowed FTX to use client money

    In mid-2020, FTX's chief engineer made a secret change to the cryptocurrency exchange’s software. He tweaked the code to exempt Alameda Research, a hedge fund owned by FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried, from a feature on the trading platform that would have automatically sold off Alameda's assets if it was losing too much borrowed money. In a note explaining the change, the engineer, Nishad Singh, emphasized that FTX should never sell Alameda's positions.

  • ‘The set-up will be more like 1929’: Cathie Wood just warned of another ‘Great Depression’ if the Fed keeps ignoring these signals — here are 3 safe haven sectors for proven protection

    The super investor is sounding the alarm.

  • QuantumScape and SolidPower Stocks Down More Than 70%: What Investors Should Know Now

    These two next-gen battery start-ups are burning cash, and are still years away from having a commercial product.

  • This Stock-Split Stock Sees Unstoppable Growth Ahead

    Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM) recently completed a unique stock split. Brookfield completed this split so that its investors would have direct exposure to its asset management business's dividend income and growth. CEO Bruce Flatt recently discussed the growth it has already locked up at a recent industry conference.

  • Binance withdrawals hit $1.9 billion in 24 hours, data firm says

    Binance has registered $1.9 billion of withdrawals in the past 24 hours, blockchain data firm Nansen said on Tuesday, as the world's biggest crypto exchange said it had "temporarily paused" withdrawals of the USDC stablecoin. How crypto exchanges such as Binance and its now-bankrupt former rival FTX handle customer deposits is under close scrutiny from users and regulators. FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was charged by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Tuesday with defrauding investors.

  • Top economist Mohamed El-Erian says the Fed will face these two ‘unpleasant choices’ next year

    “This is what happens when an inflationary moment is allowed to get embedded into the economic system,” El-Erian said.

  • Apple Is Now Bigger Than Google, Amazon, Tesla, and Walmart Combined

    Recession? It looks like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) didn’t get the message. While many other companies like Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ: META) have declined as much as 70%, Apple has hardly hit bear market territory from its all-time highs. Don’t miss: Never Lose Your Things Again — The Startup Pouring Gasoline on the Apple AirTag In contrast, even powerhouses like Google parent Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOGL), and Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) have since declined considerably and are trending dow

  • Vanguard sees a recession in 2023 — and one ‘silver lining’ for investors

    After 2022's high prices, recession worries, stock market slides, what's coming in 2023? Vanguard says to watch out for these developments.

  • Here Are the Best Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Here are my picks for the three best ultra-high-yield dividend stocks to buy right now. Let me first address one concern about Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN). For one thing, Devon stock is still up close to 40% year to date even after its decline.

  • Why Tesla Stock Hit a New 2-Year Low Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) stock has dropped almost 50% in just the past three months, with the slide continuing today. Investors have also been bothered by reports that Tesla may be experiencing a drop in demand for its electric cars produced at its Shanghai, China plant. Fears around Chinese demand have been exacerbated by lockdowns and other measures to stem the spread of COVID-19.

  • How Much Will a $200,000 Annuity Pay Me Per Month?

    An annuity can be an appealing option to build your retirement nest egg. Adding guaranteed retirement income to your retirement can give you financial stability. But the exact amount that you'll get from an annuity each month will vary. Let's … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $200,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.