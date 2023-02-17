Hywin Hosts 2023 Pan-China Roadshow to Bring Global Insights to Chinese High-Net-Worth Clients

Hywin Holdings Ltd.

The delegation reported their findings from the Roadshow to Madame Wang Dian, Chief Executive Officer of Hywin Holdings

The delegation reported their findings from the Roadshow to Madame Wang Dian, Chief Executive Officer of Hywin Holdings

The delegation hosted a series of investment conferences for Hywin clients

The delegation hosted a series of investment conferences for Hywin clients

The delegation delivered training workshops for Hywin teams across Mainland China

The delegation delivered training workshops for Hywin teams across Mainland China

Mr. Will Wang, Managing Director of VP Bank, spoke at one of the conferences

Mr. Will Wang, Managing Director of VP Bank, spoke at one of the conferences

Mr. Roland Song, Head of Hywin Family Office, led the delegation across nine cities in Mainland China

Mr. Roland Song, Head of Hywin Family Office, led the delegation across nine cities in Mainland China

SHANGHAI, China, Feb. 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hywin Holdings Ltd. (“Hywin Wealth”, “Hywin”, or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HYW), a leading independent wealth management service provider in China, announced the completion of “China Roadshow 2023” – a series of seminars, workshops and conferences across nine cities in Mainland China, bringing market insights and global solutions to Chinese high-net-worth clients, whose appetite for global asset allocation has significantly increased following the easing of travels between Mainland China and the rest of the world.



Roland Song, Head of Hywin Family Office, led the delegation, which comprised Mr. Aaron Sung (Managing Director, Hywin International), Ms. Yanyi Choy (Associate Director, Hywin International), and Mr. Will Wang, Managing Director of VP Bank, Hywin’s strategic partner and a Liechtenstein-based boutique private bank.

The delegation reported their findings from the Roadshow to Madame Wang Dian, Chief Executive Officer of Hywin Holdings

The delegation reported their findings from the Roadshow to Madame Wang Dian, Chief Executive Officer of Hywin Holdings

The delegation hosted a series of investment conferences for Hywin clients

The delegation hosted a series of investment conferences for Hywin clients

The delegation delivered training workshops for Hywin teams across Mainland China

The delegation delivered training workshops for Hywin teams across Mainland China

Mr. Will Wang, Managing Director of VP Bank, spoke at one of the conferences

Mr. Will Wang, Managing Director of VP Bank, spoke at one of the conferences

Mr. Roland Song, Head of Hywin Family Office, led the delegation across nine cities in Mainland China





Mr. Roland Song, Head of Hywin Family Office, led the delegation across nine cities in Mainland China

At the kickoff seminar in Shenzhen (the tech capital of China) on February 7, the delegation presented the latest trends in global markets, thematic investing, and custody solutions. On February 10, the delegation attended the investment conference in Chengdu (the hub of Central & West China) to present the strategies that entrepreneurs could utilize to support business growth and safeguard family cohesion. On February 11-13, the delegation hosted networking luncheons with trade associations in Ningbo, spoke at investment seminars in Nanjing, and presented to a town hall of clients who travelled to Shanghai from cities in the Yangtze River Delta. Later, the delegation hosted investment seminars in Beijing and Qingdao, bringing insights to clients in North China.

Story continues

During the Roadshow, the delegation interacted with more than 700 Hywin relationship managers through workshops and topical trainings, enhancing professional rapport and establishing close team work. While in Shanghai, the delegation also held a panel discussion, which was broadcast live to Hywin clients and employees across 80 locations in China.

The route of the delegation covered all major wealth clusters of China, and was supported by Hywin’s local offices in these affluent regions. Hywin’s pan-China footprint and deep network among Chinese entrepreneurs ensured the success of the Roadshow.

Madame Wang Dian, Chief Executive Officer of Hywin Holdings, commented, “Hywin is well positioned to capture the economic acceleration and market rebound following the easing of COVID measures, and we are thrilled to host the Roadshow to deepen client engagement and investor education. With this delegation of specialists and experts who understand both local dynamics and global markets, we have offered insights and guidance to help clients navigate these extraordinary times, just as our mission and fiduciary duties would require.”

“The partnership with VP Bank is a strategic pillar of Hywin’s ambition to be a leading wealth manager in Greater China and wider Asia. We work with VP Bank to craft and execute solutions for our clients, across investing, custody, succession, philanthropy, and other topics. The expanding scope of client needs and the growing sophistication of client families require Hywin and VP Bank to work as one team, driven by the same artisanal passion and guided by shared values. This Roadshow has been a fantastic opportunity for VP Bank to learn more about China, and for our clients to appreciate what VP Bank and Hywin can deliver,” Madame Wang concluded.

About Hywin Holdings Ltd.

Hywin (NASDAQ: HYW) is a leading independent wealth management service provider in China focusing on providing asset allocation advisory services and comprehensive financial products to high-net-worth clients. The Company’s primary services are wealth management, asset management, other comprehensive financial services, and health management services. Wealth management is currently the Company’s largest business segment, in which its onshore and offshore solution platforms serve clients across generations. We also offer integrated and high-quality medical and health management services to high-net-worth clients in China, and aim to become a dual-platform serving clients across market cycles and life cycles. For more information, please visit https://ir.hywinwealth.com.

About VP Bank Group

VP Bank Ltd was established in 1956 and, with around 1,000 employees, is one of the largest banks in Liechtenstein. VP Bank has an international presence, with offices in Vaduz, Zurich, Luxembourg, Singapore, Hong Kong and Road Town (British Virgin Islands). Its core competencies include the development of customised financial solutions for intermediaries and private persons. In addition, the Group has an international fund competence centre. As of 30 June 2022, client assets under management of VP Bank Group amounted to CHF 46.5 billion. VP Bank is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange and has an “A” rating from Standard & Poor’s.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains statements that may constitute “forward-looking” statements pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “plan,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “expect,” “aim,” “believe,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “is/are likely to,” “could” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Contact:

Hywin Holdings Ltd.

Email: ir@hywinwealth.com

Media Contact:

ICR, LLC

Email: HywinPR@icrinc.com

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/27eaaf86-0906-4b0c-b68a-e6a50351a874

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/07117f91-6130-4e02-94e6-312910d29eb4

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4d7a7600-13c5-4d11-9108-67549df205d1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df50c59e-43c7-40c5-97c9-f92d8b87fe43

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/db0d88a2-769b-40a6-a2f0-560f563beeef



