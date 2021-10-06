HYZN DEADLINE: Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP Announces that Hyzon Motors Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit – HYZNW

U.S. markets closed

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP
·4 min read
SAN DIEGO, Oct. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that purchasers or acquirers of Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: HYZN; HYZNW) publicly traded securities between February 9, 2021 and September 27, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”) have until November 29, 2021 to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Hyzon Motors class action lawsuit. The Hyzon Motors class action lawsuit charges Hyzon Motors and certain of its top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The Hyzon Motors class action lawsuit (Kauffmann v. Hyzon Motors Inc. f/k/a Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation, No. 21-cv-06612) was commenced on September 30, 2021 in the Western District of New York.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff of the Hyzon Motors class action lawsuit, please provide your information by clicking here. You can also contact attorney J.C. Sanchez of Robbins Geller by calling 800/449-4900 or via e-mail at jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com. Lead plaintiff motions for the Hyzon Motors class action lawsuit must be filed with the court no later than November 29, 2021.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: On February 9, 2021, Hyzon Motors issued a press release entitled “Hyzon Motors, the Leading Hydrogen Fuel Cell Heavy Vehicle Company, Announces Business Combination with Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation; Combined Company Expected to be Listed on Nasdaq.” On July 16, 2021, the merger between Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation – a special purpose acquisition vehicle, also known as a “SPAC” or blank-check company – and Hyzon Motors USA Inc. f/k/a Hyzon Motors Inc. closed. On that date, Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation changed its name to Hyzon Motors Inc. and on July 19, 2021, Hyzon Motors common stock began trading on NASDAQ under the ticker symbol “HYZN” and Hyzon Motors warrants began trading under the ticker symbol “HYZNW.” Before the merger, Hyzon Motors securities traded on NASDAQ under the ticker symbols “DCRBU” for Units, “DCRB” for common stock, and “DCRBW” for warrants.

The Hyzon Motors class action lawsuit alleges that, throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that: (i) Hyzon Motors was misrepresenting the nature of its “customer” contracts and severely embellished its “deals” and “partnerships” with customers; (ii) Hyzon Motors could not deliver its announced vehicles in 2021, on its stated timeline; and (iii) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On September 28, 2021, market analyst Blue Orca Capital published a report about Hyzon Motors disclosing, among other things, that: (i) “Hyzon’s Largest Customer is a Fake-Looking Chinese Shell Entity Formed 3 Days Before Deal Announced”; (ii) “Channel Checks Reveal Next Largest Customer Not Really a Customer”; and (iii) “Phantom Big-Name Customers Suggest Overstated Orders and Financial Projections.” On this news, Hyzon Motors shares fell approximately 28%, damaging investors.

Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP has launched a dedicated SPAC Task Force to protect investors in blank check companies and seek redress for corporate malfeasance. Comprised of experienced litigators, investigators, and forensic accountants, the SPAC Task Force is dedicated to rooting out and prosecuting fraud on behalf of injured SPAC investors. The rise in blank check financing poses unique risks to investors. Robbins Geller’s SPAC Task Force represents the vanguard of ensuring integrity, honesty, and justice in this rapidly developing investment arena.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased Hyzon Motors securities during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff in the Hyzon Motors class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Hyzon Motors class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Hyzon Motors class action lawsuit. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery of the Hyzon Motors class action lawsuit is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

ABOUT ROBBINS GELLER RUDMAN & DOWD LLP: With 200 lawyers in 9 offices nationwide, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP is the largest U.S. law firm representing investors in securities class actions. Robbins Geller attorneys have obtained many of the largest shareholder recoveries in history, including the largest securities class action recovery ever – $7.2 billion – in In re Enron Corp. Sec. Litig. The 2020 ISS Securities Class Action Services Top 50 Report ranked Robbins Geller first for recovering $1.6 billion for investors last year, more than double the amount recovered by any other securities plaintiffs’ firm. Please visit http://www.rgrdlaw.com for more information.

Attorney advertising.
Past results do not guarantee future outcomes.
Services may be performed by attorneys in any of our offices.

Contact:
Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP
655 W. Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101
J.C. Sanchez, 800-449-4900
jsanchez@rgrdlaw.com


  • Why Novavax Sank by Nearly 5% on Tuesday

    Vaccine-specialist Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) wasn't inoculated against the stock market's bears on Tuesday. This occurred despite Novavax announcing the hiring or promotion of several well-qualified executives. After market hours on Monday, Novavax announced it had filled one newly created executive position and appointed two people to key roles in the company.

  • The New IBM: Revenue Growth, More Free Cash Flow, and (Probably) a Dividend Cut

    International Business Machines (NYSE: IBM) is closing in on completing the spin-off of its $19 billion managed infrastructure-services business. The spun-off company will be called Kyndryl, and IBM shareholders will receive shares of the new company once the transaction is complete. The company gave investors a few details last week about what the new IBM will look like post-separation.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped $270 million in Tesla — 3 cheap EV stocks to buy instead

    The "Tesla of China" might be a better place to park your EV dollars.

  • Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 12 Picks

    In this article, we take a look at Carl Icahn’s stock portfolio: top 12 picks. You can skip our detailed analysis of Mr. Icahn’s history and investment strategy, and go directly to Carl Icahn’s Stock Portfolio: Top 5 Picks. Carl Icahn is an American entrepreneur and hedge fund manager whose total net worth stands at […]

  • Blackstone’s Jon Gray Says It’s a Good Time to Sell Assets

    (Bloomberg) -- Blackstone Inc. President Jon Gray said his $684 billion investment firm has been selling assets to take advantage of liquid markets.Most Read from BloombergChristmas at Risk as Supply Chain ‘Disaster’ Only Gets WorseReshaped by Crisis, an ‘Anti-Biennial’ Reimagines ChicagoThis Is What Europe’s Green Future Looks LikeGhana’s Record Cocoa Harvest Is Bittersweet for Export Industry“Markets around the world have been pretty strong,” for stabilized assets, Gray said Tuesday at the Blo

  • Which COVID-19 Pill Stock Is the Best Buy?

    Which other companies are developing an oral COVID-19 antiviral pill? Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: AVIR) is working with Roche on a pill that would treat people with active COVID-19 infections, as well as serve as a preventative measure for people exposed to the virus. Pfizer (NYSE: PFE), on the other hand, is developing both an intravenously infused antiviral medication and an orally administered pill.

  • Why Shares of Silvergate Capital Are Rising Today

    The cryptocurrency bank has been on a huge run over the last week due to some good news for the company, and for cryptocurrencies in general.

  • With an Understated 30% Profit Margin, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) may be a Great Find for Investors

    Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Intuitive Surgical's ROE and future growth in this article.

  • That’s rich: Both Trump and Oprah bumped from the Forbes 400 list

    The cutoff to make the ultra-wealthy club this year was $2.9 billion. Tech titans Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg still top the list.

  • The driving factors behind Bitcoin's recent price surge

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts breaks down why the price of Bitcoin has risen over the past week and stablecoin regulation.&nbsp;

  • These chip companies will benefit most as the industrial age segues to semiconductors

    Semiconductor companies used to undergo booms and busts. Now there are stable profits as demand booms from almost every sector of the global economy.

  • Why Carnival Corporation Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) (NYSE: CUK) jumped 2.2% through 11 a.m. EDT Tuesday after analysts at investment bank Credit Suisse raised their price target on the cruise line stock to $41 a share. No huge surprise there, because Carnival stock costs less than $26 today. Credit Suisse premises its higher price target on details gleaned from Carnival's third-quarter earnings report last month.

  • These 3 Tech Stocks Are Building the Future

    The future of technology is already here as rapidly growing tech companies disrupt how business is conducted and people interact with the world around them. While a lot of companies proclaim they're at the forefront of the change we're witnessing and the technology we'll be using tomorrow, the three tech stocks below are truly building the future. Global electrical vehicle purchases are forecast to grow fivefold to 10 million by 2025, and with major carmakers like Ford and GM promising to have most or all of their fleets electrified by the middle of the next decade -- not to mention fully EV manufacturers such as Tesla ramping up production -- the need for the charging infrastructure ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) is deploying will be critical to future travel.

  • This simple investment can earn you more than 6% with no risk

    The yield on I bonds is the sum of two components: a fixed rate and an inflation rate. The fixed rate is set at the time of purchase, and remains fixed for the life of the bond. The inflation rate component of the yield adjusts twice a year—the first business days of May and November.

  • Wall Street mourns one of stock market’s ‘brightest minds, biggest hearts’ hit by car

    Tobias Levkovich, a prominent analyst, died on Friday at 60, and tributes to the Citigroup equity strategist continue to roll in.

  • Palantir stock rallies more than 10% on $823 million Army contract

    Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) shares rallied in the extended session Tuesday after the data-software company said it was selected for a U.S. Army intelligence program contract. Palantir shares surged more than 10% after hours, following a 0.2% rise to close at $23.21. The company said it won a $823 million contract to provide the Army with its Gotham platform, which is “an operating system for defense decision making and is specifically designed to connect the dots between disparate sources.”

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in October

    Don't worry about what the stock market does this month. Focus on the long term with these three stocks.

  • Why Square Stock Shot Higher by More Than 4% Today

    Popular fintech stock Square (NYSE: SQ) was a hit with investors Tuesday, rising to close 4.3% higher. In terms of the latter, Piper Sandler found that Square's Cash App is the No. 2 mobile payment app in terms of popularity in the demographic, behind PayPal's (NASDAQ: PYPL) widely adopted Venmo.

  • Hedge Funds Are Selling Cloudflare, Inc. (NET)

    The 800+ hedge funds and famous money managers tracked by Insider Monkey have already compiled and submitted their 13F filings for the second quarter, which unveil their equity positions as of June 30th. We went through these filings, fixed typos and other more significant errors and identified the changes in hedge fund portfolios. Our extensive […]

  • Lordstown & Albertsons stocks downgraded, Nvidia shares rebound

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi and Julie Hyman discuss the morning's top stock movers, including Lordstown Motors, Albertsons Companies, and Nvidia.&nbsp;