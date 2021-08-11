U.S. markets close in 2 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,443.95
    +7.20 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,466.16
    +201.49 (+0.57%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,747.47
    -40.62 (-0.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,235.74
    -3.62 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.07
    +0.78 (+1.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.60
    +21.90 (+1.26%)
     

  • Silver

    23.50
    +0.11 (+0.48%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1755
    +0.0028 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3150
    -0.0270 (-2.01%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3884
    +0.0049 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3690
    -0.1710 (-0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,425.71
    +1,479.27 (+3.29%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,159.84
    +28.00 (+2.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,220.14
    +59.10 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,070.51
    +182.36 (+0.65%)
     

Hyzon Motors has begun shipping hydrogen fuel cell trucks to customers

Aria Alamalhodaei
·3 min read

Hydrogen-powered heavy-duty truck company Hyzon Motors said Wednesday it is ramping up operations in the wake of its merger with blank-check firm Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp., including shipping its first trucks to European customers.

The company, which reported second-quarter earnings Wednesday, said it is also preparing to start its first customer trials in the United States.

Like other transportation companies that have gone public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition fund, Hyzon doesn’t yet have any revenue to speak of. Instead, Hyzon is banking on the huge injection of capital from the transaction – more than $500 million – and growing customer orders to take it to positive cash flow.

As of now, the company reported a net loss for the quarter of $9.4 million, including $3.5 million in R&D expenses. It had a negative adjusted EBITDA of $9.1 million. The company has $517 million in cash on hand, enough to reach free cash flow by 2024 without having to sell additional equity, Hyzon CFO Mark Gordon said during a second quarter earnings call.

In addition to manufacturing hydrogen fuel cell powertrains, Hyzon is also investing in hydrogen fuel production hubs, a key piece of infrastructure for technology uptake. In April, the company signed a MOU for a joint venture with renewable fuels company Raven SR for up to 100 hydrogen production hubs. Gordon confirmed the first two will be in the Bay Area.

Hyzon Motors’ hydrogen fuel ambitions include two US factories

He also said that the company is on track to deliver 85 fuel cell vehicles by the end of this year, with the company’s first revenue coming next quarter. Orders and memoranda of understanding under contract has grown to $83 million from $55 million as of April, but many of the MoUs are non-binding. An agreement with Austrian grocer MRPEIS for 70 trucks next year is one such example. Similarly, Hyzon faces a slightly uphill battle in terms of technological adoption, as many of their customers have never seen or used a hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle before.

“Many customers are getting their hands on the first fuel cell vehicles they’ve ever seen in the next six to 12 months,” CEO Craig Knight said during the call. That is a genuine kind of technology validation process and the customers need to feel comfortable the vehicles function well in their use case.”

While many of Hyzon’s sales are for a small number of trucks, Knight said he sees the purchasing timeline from initial sale to fleet conversion growing shorter – at least in Europe, where there is significantly more hydrogen availability. “Whereas, earlier I would have said, it's a 12-to-18 month process to go from getting your first fuel cell truck and trying it out and then maybe getting a few more and figuring out what fleet conversion would look like over time, and then kicking off that fleet conversion process – I actually think that's compressing,” Knight said.

The company is focused on mostly on back-to-base operations rather than long-haul freight haulage, as the latter requires a more extensively built-out hydrogen refueling network. The U.S. customer trial with logistics company Total Transport Services Inc is high-utilization (trucks can run up to 18-20 hours per day) use case, but the truck will only ever need to access the single refueling station in Wilmington, California. “It's a good application for hydrogen, and we're not introducing the complication of having to find hydrogen stations across the country,” Knight said.

Founders must learn how to build and maintain circles of trust with investors

Recommended Stories

  • Oppenheimer Pounds the Table on Plug Power Stock

    Plug Power (PLUG) might have reported a steeper loss than expected in its latest quarterly report, but Oppenheimer’s Colin Rusch chose to focus on the hydrogen fuel cell maker’s top-line beat and raise instead. “With PLUG delivering upside to 2Q21 revenue expectations and raising 2021 revenue guidance, we believe the company is making sound decisions as it lays the foundation for growth of hydrogen as a transportation fuel,” the analyst said. PLUG generated sales of $124.56 million in Q2, $13.35

  • This New Budget Airline Plans to Bring Us Super Cheap Flights to Europe Next Summer

    The new airline bought nine planes from Norwegian Air.

  • Is BYND Stock A Buy After Earnings? Covid Clouds Outlook For Fake Meat Maker

    Beyond Meat is navigating a shift in retail strategy and recently launched chicken tenders. Is BYND stock a buy?

  • This Lightning-Fast New Electric Hypercar Brings 1,000 Horses—and 350 Miles of Range

    The battery-powered beast has a top speed of 220 mph.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and FuelCell Energy Stocks Rallied Today

    Plug Power hints at rising demand for hydrogen fuel cells even as a bipartisan infrastructure plan is passed.

  • Costco's Incredible Sales Momentum Continued in July

    The top warehouse club chain keeps posting strong sales gains on top of last year's extraordinary growth.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    ARK Invest is always making moves. Let's go over some of the star fund manager's noteworthy buys on Tuesday.

  • Reliance joins Bill Gates, others to invest $144 million in U.S. energy storage co

    Indian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd said on Tuesday it would invest $144 million in U.S. energy storage company Ambri Inc, along with billionaire Bill Gates, investment management firm Paulson & Co and others. The investment comes months after Reliance unveiled a $10 billion green energy plan in its drive to become a net carbon zero company by 2035, with plans to build four 'giga factories' at Jamnagar in the western Indian state of Gujarat to produce solar cells and modules, energy storage batteries, fuel cells and green hydrogen. Reliance, through its wholly-owned unit Reliance New Energy Solar Ltd (RNESL), will acquire 42.3 million shares of preferred stock in Ambri for $50 million, the company said https://bit.ly/2VJKYVx in a statement.

  • 5 Steps to Save $10,000 in Six Months

    During the pandemic, the U.S. personal saving rate soared to 32.2% in April 2020, up from 12.7% just one month prior. But now that businesses are opening back up and people are traveling and...

  • Forget the Chopper: This eVTOL Is Styled Like a Flying Sports Car That Parks in Your Garage

    With its sleek exterior and spacious interior, the Leo Coupe is more automotive than other electric aircraft. It looks like a car with wings.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Freyr Battery Stocks Crashed Today

    Fuel cell stocks reacted positively to the news yesterday, but so far this morning, sentiment appears to be running in the opposite direction. In Wednesday trading, 11:20 a.m. EDT, shares of fuel cell leaders Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) and Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) were down about 6.4% each. At the same time, on the other side of the Atlantic, a new SPAC IPO by the name of Freyr Battery (NYSE: FREY) is having an even tougher time of things -- down 19.5%.

  • Ford battery venture with SK Innovation will extend to Europe, executive says

    DETROIT (Reuters) -Ford Motor Co's electric vehicle battery joint venture with South Korea's SK Innovation Co Ltd will extend beyond North America into Europe, a senior Ford executive said on Wednesday. In May, Ford announced the joint venture with SK to produce about 60 gigawatt-hours (GWh) annually in battery cells and array modules, starting in the middle of this decade, with the potential to expand.

  • Best Commodities ETFs for Q4 2021

    Many investors are hesitant to buy individual commodities, but exchange-traded funds (ETFs) make this area accessible to a broader range of investors. Commodities can be a useful hedge against inflation, and they help diversify investment portfolios beyond more traditional stocks and bonds.

  • Fire Threatens Second California Town as Heat Stokes Flames

    (Bloomberg) -- Hot, dry weather is hampering California firefighters’ efforts to combat the Dixie blaze, which swelled over the weekend to become the second-largest in state history and is threatening to engulf a second town.The fire, which troubled utility giant PG&E Corp. said may have been sparked by one of its power lines, has ripped through more than 489,000 acres (198,000 hectares), destroying the Gold-Rush-era town of Greenville last week. It’s now spreading toward Janesville, about 50 mi

  • RNA Tech Vaccine Developer GreenLight Biosciences Riding To NASDAQ Debut Via $1.5B SPAC Deal

    GreenLight Biosciences Inc is combining with a special-purpose acquisition company to go public in a deal that values the RNA-technology firm at about $1.5 billion. GreenLight is merging with Environmental Impact Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: ENVI), which is backed by investment bank Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. GreenLight's ribonucleic acid (RNA) platform has developed candidates for COVID-19, influenza, and earlier-stage programs in sickle cell disease. It is simultaneously working on RNA-based su

  • Oil prices turn higher as selling sparked by White House blast at OPEC fades

    Oil futures erased early losses that came after the White House said it would press OPEC to raise output, turning higher in the wake of data that showed declines in U.S. inventories of crude and gasoline.

  • Canada reopens border to US visitors

    Canada has reopened its border to US visitors, exciting businesses owners that rely on travelers. But the US has still not opened travel to Canadians, extending the financial pain for American businesses that serve Canadians (Aug. 9)

  • This Biotech Stock Just Skyrocketed by 170%. Is It a Buy?

    The biotech industry is a wild one indeed. It isn't uncommon to see shares of biotech companies double (or more) in just a day or two. The reason for the gains was the usual suspect in this industry: positive results from a late-stage clinical trial.

  • Why Is NIO's Stock Down Today?

    What happened Shares of Chinese electric-vehicle maker NIO (NYSE: NIO) were trading down modestly at midday on Wednesday, a few hours ahead of the company's second-quarter earnings report, expected after the U.

  • Moderna shares slide 16% after bearish BofA note, putting them on track for biggest percentage decline since May 2020

    Moderna Inc. shares tumbled 16% Wednesday to put them on track for their biggest percentage decline since May of 2020, according to Dow Jones data. The stock has now fallen for four of the past five days and has lost more than 20% in a two-day period. On Tuesday, BofA analyst Geoff Meacham published a bearish note on the company that questioned its valuation after its market cap grew to almost $200 billion, putting it ahead of far more established drug companies like the 40-year-old Amgen , curr