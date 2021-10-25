U.S. markets open in 35 minutes

Hyzon Motors Inc. Announces Timing of Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Conference Call

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyzon Motors, Inc. ("Hyzon") (NASDAQ: HYZN), a leading global supplier of zero-emission hydrogen fuel cell electric heavy vehicles, announced today that it will release its third quarter results before the market opens on Friday, November 12, 2021.

Craig Knight, Chief Executive Officer of Hyzon, Mark Gordon, Chief Financial Officer, and Parker Meeks, Chief Strategy Officer will host a conference call for investors at 8:30 AM ET the same day.

The conference call will be webcast live and an updated investor presentation will be available at:

https://investors.hyzonmotors.com/events-and-presentations/

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the call on the Events & Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of Hyzon's website and will remain available for approximately one year.

About Hyzon Motors Inc.
Headquartered in Rochester, N.Y., with U.S. operations in the Chicago and Detroit areas, and international operations in the Netherlands, Singapore, Australia, Germany, and China. Hyzon is a leader in fuel cell electric mobility with an exclusive focus on the commercial vehicle market, and a near-term focus on back to base (captive fleet) operations. Utilizing its proven and proprietary hydrogen fuel cell technology, Hyzon aims to supply zero-emission heavy duty trucks and buses to customers in North America, Europe and around the world to mitigate emissions from diesel transportation, which is one of the single largest sources of carbon emissions globally. The Company is contributing to the escalating adoption of fuel cell electric vehicles through its demonstrated technology advantage, leading fuel cell performance and history of rapid innovation. Visit www.hyzonmotors.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hyzon-motors-inc-announces-timing-of-third-quarter-2021-financial-results-and-conference-call-301407443.html

SOURCE Hyzon Motors

