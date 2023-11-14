Hyzon Motors Inc (HYZN) Reports Q3 2023 Results: First U.S. Commercial FCEV Delivery Marks Milestone

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) announces the first commercial delivery of a fuel cell electric truck in the U.S., marking a significant operational milestone.

Q3 2023 financials show a reduced cash burn, the lowest in the last eight quarters, with $137.8 million in unrestricted cash and equivalents as of September 30, 2023.

Company raises the low end of its 2023 guidance to 15-20 vehicles deployed under commercial agreements, with approximately $3.6 million in cash collected year-to-date.

Hyzon's fuel cell production facility in Bolingbrook, Illinois, is on track for 2024 Start of Production with less than $5M in CapEx remaining.

On November 14, 2023, Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) released its 8-K filing, announcing its third-quarter financial and operational results, which included the first revenue-generating fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) delivery in North America. This delivery signifies Hyzon's entry into the commercial drayage market at the Port of Los Angeles/Long Beach.

Operational and Financial Highlights

Hyzon has made significant strides in the third quarter, deploying 14 FCEVs under commercial agreements and raising the low end of its full-year guidance for vehicle deployment. The company's fuel cell production facility is nearing completion, with an expected initial annual capacity of over 700 200kW fuel cell systems (FCSs) on three shifts. The appointment of Stephen Weiland as CFO strengthens the executive leadership team.

The company reported a substantial decrease in cash burn, marking the third consecutive quarter of decline. As of September 30, 2023, Hyzon held $137.8 million in unrestricted cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, with approximately $129 million as of October 31, 2023. CEO Parker Meeks commented on the financial stability, stating,

We are pleased to have delivered this quarter the lowest cash burn in the last eight quarters, driven by operational efficiencies, cash management, lower legal and professional services expenses and managing personnel levels to support the business."

Advancements in Fuel Cell Technology and Market Expansion

Hyzon continues to expand its intellectual property portfolio, with an additional 10 exclusively-owned patents granted in Q3, bringing the total to 158. The company also amended its IP agreement with Horizon affiliates, allowing for expanded market access and the potential joint development of a 300kW fuel cell system.

Commercial progress includes the sale and delivery of a heavy-duty fuel cell electric truck in North America and the trial deployment of a fuel cell electric waste collection truck in Australia. Hyzon is also preparing for the first U.S. trial of the refuse truck platform in California, with customer deliveries expected in 2025.

Corporate Governance and SEC Investigation Resolution

Leadership updates include the appointment of Stephen Weiland as CFO and changes in the Board of Directors, with Erik Anderson elected as Chairman. The company also announced a final resolution of the SEC investigation, agreeing to pay a $25 million civil monetary penalty without admitting or denying the allegations.

Financial Tables and Non-GAAP Measures

The earnings report includes reconciliations of net income (loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA, as well as a reconciliation of cash flow used in operating activities to free cash flow. These non-GAAP financial measures provide additional insight into the company's operational performance and cash generation capabilities.

Conclusion and Outlook

Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN) has demonstrated resilience and progress in the third quarter of 2023, with a focus on operational efficiency and strategic growth. The company's reduced cash burn and strong cash position, coupled with the successful delivery of its first commercial FCEV in the U.S., position it favorably for future growth and leadership in the zero-emission heavy-duty vehicle market.

For more detailed information on Hyzon Motors Inc (NASDAQ:HYZN)'s third-quarter results, please refer to the full 8-K filing.

Explore the complete 8-K earnings release (here) from Hyzon Motors Inc for further details.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

