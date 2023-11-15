Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Q3 2023 Earnings Call Transcript November 14, 2023

Hyzon Motors Inc. beats earnings expectations. Reported EPS is $-0.13, expectations were $-0.16.

Operator: Good morning, and welcome to the Hyzon Motors Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Please note, that this call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] I’ll now turn the call over to Henry Kwon, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead. Mr. Kwon, please go ahead.

Henry Kwon: Thank you, operator, and good morning, everyone. Welcome to Hyzon’s Q3 2023 Earnings Call. With me on the call today are Parker Meeks, Chief Executive Officer, Stephen Weiland, Chief Financial Officer and JiaJia Wu, Senior Vice President of Finance and Accounting. As a reminder, you find the press release detailing our financial results and the presentation accompanying today’s in the Investor Relations section of our website. Today's discussions include references to non-GAAP measures. These measures are reconciled to the most comparable U.S. GAAP measures and can be found at the end of the Q3 earnings press release. This morning's discussions include forward-looking statements regarding future plans and expectations.

Actual results might differ materially from those stated and factors that could cause actual results to differ are explained in the forward-looking statements at the end of the press release and Page 2 of our earnings presentation. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made. You are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements. With that, I will hand the discussion over to Parker.

Parker Meeks: Thank you, Henry. Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining today’s call. This was a remarkable quarter. Hyzon continues to accelerate the global transition to clean energy by developing and commercializing our proprietary leading zero-emission fuel cell technology. Our company is at an inflection point as we made our first commercial delivery in the U.S. this month. We expect to have less than $5 million of capital spend left to reach start-up production in 2024, and with that, we'll start the transition to ramping production. The Hyzon economy also gained significant tailwinds from recently progressed government programs and policies, further supporting Hyzon's technology and business model advantages.

Those advantages are leading 200kW fuel cell technology, our state-of-the-art fuel cell production facility, and our asset-light business model are being sharpened and deployed by a strengthened leadership team and supported by industry leading partners. Hyzon's fuel cell technology is the foundation of our company and is being monetized over two investment horizons. Our core commercialization and heavy-duty fuel cell trucks today and substantial option value over time and deploying the same technology, the additional fuel cell advantage end markets. We have an early mover advantage and a scalable business model that we expect to generate a positive cash contribution margin at the truck level on the trucks we deliver to large fleets in the fourth quarter of 2023.

