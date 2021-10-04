U.S. markets close in 3 hours 19 minutes

HYZON MOTORS INVESTOR ALERT: Class Action Lawsuit Filed

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 4, 2021 / The Thornton Law Firm alerts investors who purchased Hyzon Motors Inc. securities (NASDAQ:HYZN) between February 9, 2021 and September 27, 2021 may seek to participate in the case as a Lead Plaintiff. Interested investors may contact the Thornton Law Firm's investor protection team by visiting www.tenlaw.com/cases/Hyzon for more information. Investors may also email investors@tenlaw.com or call 617-531-3917. A class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors of HYZN. Investors do not need to be the Lead Plaintiff to recover as class members if the case is successful.

The case alleges that Hyzon and its senior executives made misleading statements to investors and failed to disclose that: (i) Hyzon was misrepresenting the nature of its "customer" contracts and severely embellished its "deals" and "partnerships" with customers; and (ii) Hyzon could not deliver its announced vehicles in 2021 on its stated timeline.

Interested Hyzon investors have until November 29, 2021 to retain counsel and apply to be a lead plaintiff if they are interested to do so. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other investor class members in managing the class action. Investors do not need to be a lead plaintiff in order to be a class member. If investors choose to take no action, they can remain an absent class member. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, investors are not represented by an attorney. Thornton Law Firm is not currently representing a plaintiff who filed a complaint but is investigating the case on behalf of investors interested in being a lead plaintiff.

Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys are highly experienced in representing investors in recovering damages caused by violations of the securities laws. Its attorneys have established track records litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and recovering losses on behalf of investors. This may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

CONTACT:
Thornton Law Firm LLP
1 Lincoln Street
State Street Financial Center
Boston, MA 02111

SOURCE: Thornton Law Firm LLP



