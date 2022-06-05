'I Am Groot' heads to Disney+ on August 10th

Marvel’s I Am Groot Disney+ animated series will arrive on August 10th. Marvel Studios announced the release date on Sunday in a poster the company shared on Twitter . The announcement means Marvel fans will have more than one series to watch this summer, with She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiering a week after I Am Groot.

I Am Groot, Marvel Studios’ Original shorts, coming August 10 to @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/EODOFPLbt1 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 5, 2022