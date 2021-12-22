iRobot's smart-mapping Roomba i7 is on sale for $399

With features like smart house mapping and voice assistant control, iRobot's Roomba i7 is among the best robotic vacuums you can get. As a relatively high-end device, however, it normally commands a pretty high price ($540) — but you can now pick one up at Amazon for just $399, for a savings of $141 (26 percent).

You can program the Roomba i7 to clean at certain times, or just yell at Amazon's Alexa or Google Assistant to start it up if there's some unscheduled filth. Once in operation, it's one of iRobot's quietest vacuums yet thanks to a change in the placement of the motor. On top of that, it supposedly has twice the suction power as the Roomba 960.

It does a great job of avoiding obstacles and cleaning efficiently, thanks to the smart mapping feature that can create an entire plan of your house. You can then label each area and ask it to only clean specific rooms. It's ideal if you have pets, as the multi-surface robber brushes supposedly won't tangle up with pet hair. It also traps 99 percent of cat and dog dander allergens.

The i7 won't automatically empty its bag like the Roomba i7+ or j7+, but guess what: the latter model is still on sale at Amazon's all-time low price of $649 ($200 off). The Roomba j7+ has many of the same features as the i7, but can dump its waste into a bin that you only need to empty every couple of months. It also has longer battery life and AI-powered vision that can detect pet waste and other nasty stuff. The only drawback is that it's not quite as good for low-pile carpet as the i7, and takes a bit longer to charge.

