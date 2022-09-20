U.S. markets close in 2 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,838.31
    -61.58 (-1.58%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,544.18
    -475.50 (-1.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,377.82
    -157.20 (-1.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,784.54
    -28.30 (-1.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.25
    -1.48 (-1.73%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.20
    -7.00 (-0.42%)
     

  • Silver

    19.17
    -0.19 (-1.00%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9967
    -0.0061 (-0.61%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5400
    +0.0500 (+1.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1358
    -0.0079 (-0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.6390
    +0.4210 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,899.29
    -118.99 (-0.63%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    436.79
    -7.24 (-1.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,192.66
    -44.02 (-0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,688.42
    +120.77 (+0.44%)
     

I2C Programmable 3A Dynamic Voltage Scaling (DVS) Buck Converters

·2 min read

CAMPBELL, Calif., Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halo Microelectronics (SSE: 688173), a maker of analog and power management integrated circuits enabling energy-efficient smart systems, announced the release of its HL7593 and HL7594 devices, a series of synchronous buck converters optimized to supply different subsystems of portable applications.

(PRNewsfoto/Halo Microelectronics International)
(PRNewsfoto/Halo Microelectronics International)

The HL7593/HL7594 series output voltage ranges from 0.600V to 1.394V in 6.25mV steps or 0.27V to 0.6272V in 2.8125mV steps programmed through an I2C interface. Their output voltages can be adjusted on the fly to provide a dynamic voltage scaling (DVS) function with a programmable slew rate. Furthermore, a wide range of output capacitors can be used to optimize VOUT stability during load transients, and inductors from 0.33µH to 0.47µH may be used without affecting loop stability.

At moderate to light loads, pulse frequency modulation (PFM) is used to maintain conversion efficiency with a typical non-switching quiescent current of 48µA. Even with such a low quiescent current, the HL759x maintains excellent load and line transient responses. At higher loads, the system automatically switches to fixed-frequency pulse width modulation (PWM) operation at 2.4MHz for minimum VOUT ripple and optimal load transient response. In shutdown mode, the supply current drops below 1µA, reducing power consumption. Additionally, the PFM Mode can be disabled if needed through the I2C registers.

The HL7593/HL7594 ICs are available in a 15-bump, 0.4mm pitch, 2.01mm x 1.21mm WLCSP and are ideal for application processors, memory, HDD, SDD, and mobile devices.

"Our industry-leading load transient performance on these synchronous buck converters provide high efficiency while operating at a fixed frequency, reducing the value of external components, hence, saving customers huge BOM cost," said David Nam, CEO of Halo Microelectronics.

About Halo Microelectronics

Halo Microelectronics develops analog and power management integrated circuits enabling energy-efficient smart systems. Since 2012, Halo Microelectronics has been driving innovation in Mobile, IoT, and Automotive systems. Find out more at https://halomicro.com.

For more information, please contact:

Americas and Europe
Jae Park
Email: jae.park@halomicro.com

Greater China / Asia
Jacky Yan
Email: jacky.yan@halomicro.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/i2c-programmable-3a-dynamic-voltage-scaling-dvs-buck-converters-301626577.html

SOURCE Halo Microelectronics International

Recommended Stories

  • Exact Sciences (EXAS) Cologuard Business Grows Amid Cost Woes

    Following the acquisitions of Paradigm and Ashion, Exact Sciences (EXAS) is now offering therapy selection tests for patients with advanced cancer.

  • BHP vs. WPM: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

    BHP vs. WPM: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

  • Intel Might Be Moving On From Its Gaming GPU Ambitions -- That Wouldn't Be a Bad Thing

    Rumor has it that Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) Arc lineup of video gaming GPUs (graphics processing units) is already being nixed -- just a handful of years after originally being announced and long before any of these dedicated graphics cards ever really took root in the market. For sure, it's just a rumor, and Intel has subsequently defended its Arc gaming lineup as safe. Before I go into what I think all this means for the company (and the stock), I first want it known that I'm certainly not rooting against Intel.

  • Nvidia Just Lost One of Its Oldest Partners

    Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA), what investors should watch during its upcoming conference, and recent updates with its partner, EVGA. Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • Musk’s Grammar or a Tesla Robot: One Is Pushing Up the EV Stock

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk tweeted Tuesday about Optimus, the labor-saving robot. The CEO may have implied that it will be unveiled at the end of September.

  • Why Apple's iPhone 14 Could Be a Blockbuster

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) unveiled its latest iPhone lineup earlier this month, and it seems consumers are already warming up to the company's new devices, despite the pall of gloom over the global smartphone market. Reports from various online publications suggest that the Apple Store application and website couldn't handle the volume of preorders, as customers faced a wide range of problems. This indicates that the website and app may have received more traffic than Apple had anticipated.

  • Windows 11 PC is getting a ton of updates, including live captions, gaming upgrades

    Microsoft is bringing a host of major improvements to Windows 11 as part of its free 2022 update.

  • Apple iPhone camera shake issue may be ‘software fix,’ analyst says

    Bank of America Senior IT Hardware Analyst Wamsi Mohan joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what Apple’s iPhone 14 camera shaking means for future launches, resolving the issue through software changes, and the consumer demand for the iPhone despite supply chain issues and inflation.

  • Apple iPhone 14's Emergency SOS Satellite Connectivity Feature Runs On Qualcomm Chips And More

    Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone 14 models have a Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) chip that can talk to satellites, Reuters reports citing iFixit and an Apple statement. The chips have additional custom-designed Apple components as its most important new feature. One of Apple's significant new features is connecting to satellites to send emergency messages without WiFi or cellular data. iFixit revealed that it runs on a Qualcomm X65 modem chip. The Qualcomm chip provides 5G connectivity for cellula

  • Apple set to release fix for iPhone 14 Pro's shaky camera

    Apple will fix an issue with its iPhone 14 Pro camera after users reported issues with it shaking and making noises while taking pictures in third-party apps.

  • Samsung's rugged T7 Shield SSD is back on sale for $100

    Samsung's toughened 1TB T7 Shield SSD is back on sale at a $100 price.

  • Google accidentally sends $250,000 to blogger

    ‘It’s OK if you don’t want it back,’ recipient says

  • Apple Faces Back-To-Back iPhone 14 Glitches, Looks To Resolve Pro Camera Issue By Next Week

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) worked on a software update to prevent the iPhone 14 Pro rear cameras from shaking when used with some third-party apps. Apple looks to release the update next week, marking at least the second for the iPhone 14, Bloomberg reported. On launch day, Apple asked the users to update to iOS 16.0.1 to address a problem related to activating FaceTime. Also Read: You May Have To Wait Longer For Your New iPhone. Why That's Good For Apple Users complained about the iPhone 14 Pro c

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Amid Uber Data Breach

    Cybersecurity stocks have underperformed vs. the S&P 500. But cloud security companies may be better positioned as corporate budgets tighten.

  • CommScope (COMM) Launches Pre-Integrated Video Solution

    Dubbed HomeVista, the solution from CommScope (COMM) is likely to accelerate time-to-market and lower development costs for service providers by eliminating the need for customized solutions.

  • Apple's New AirPods Pro Already On Sale at Amazon

    The new true wireless earbuds don't launch until Sept. 23, but Amazon is already discounting them.

  • Factbox-The challenges automakers, and now Tesla, face with humanoid robots

    Tesla's CEO Elon Musk is set to unveil its prototype humanoid robots at an event on Sept. 30, hoping to expand beyond self-driving cars that have not yet become reality despite his repeated promises. While robots are widely used for specialist tasks at factories, other companies have struggled to create commercially viable human-like robots, despite decades-long development efforts. "This market is very, very challenging market because you buy this big expensive robot, but it actually cannot do much," Heni Ben Amor, a robotics professor at Arizona State University, said.

  • You May Have To Wait Longer For Your New iPhone. Why That's Good For Apple

    BofA analyst Wamsi Mohan reiterated a Buy and price target of $185 on Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL). The re-rating reflected the upgrade cycle in F23 driven by the need for higher connectivity, higher growth in Services revenues, Apple likely to charge for App and in-App purchases outside the App store, and shares likely to outperform in a broader market down cycle. His tracking of iPhone ship dates on Apple's website and various carrier websites indicates that ship dates for the iPhone 14 Pro models

  • Apple hikes App Store prices in Europe and Asia as dollar soars

    Apple Inc has announced a price increase of its apps and in-app purchases in Europe and Asia as a measure to safeguard its profit margins as other currencies have weakened against the U.S. dollar.

  • Uber System Breach Culprits Are Likely The Ones Behind Microsoft, Nvidia And Okta Hack

    Uber Technologies, Inc (NYSE: UBER) has held the Lapsus$ group responsible for its recent hack. The breach had forced Uber to shut down some internal systems temporarily. The culprits gained access after obtaining an external contractor's account credentials. Uber's "public facing" systems, the databases for storing "sensitive" user data, and the software code underlying its app and services were intact, the Financial Times reported. The alleged hacker claimed access to Uber's Amazon.com Inc (NA