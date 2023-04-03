i3 Energy PLC Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

EASTLEIGH, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / April 3, 2023 / i3 Energy plc ("i3", "i3 Energy", "i3 Canada", or the "Company") (AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason Dranchuk as Chief Financial Officer, effective from today.

Mr. Dranchuk has over 25 years of experience working in various senior finance roles in the energy sector with considerable focus on the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin, a core area for the Company.

Mr. Dranchuk has over 12 years' experience as Chief Financial Officer of various public Canadian listed companies including Chinook Energy Inc and Zargon Oil and Gas Ltd, bringing significant expertise in both corporate and asset transactions, equity offerings, corporate structuring and financings, and broad operational accounting experience.

Mr Dranchuk's appointment is a non-board role.

Mr. Dranchuk holds the Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA, CMA) designation, and received a Bachelor of Commerce Degree from the University of Saskatchewan.

Majid Shafiq, CEO of i3 Energy plc, commented:

"We are very pleased to welcome Jason to the team as our new group CFO, following a thorough search process. His broad financial reporting expertise across the energy sector value chain and M&A experience will be invaluable to the Company and we look forward to working with him to deliver our growth strategy as we expand our operations in Canada."

Notes to Editors:

i3 Energy is an oil and gas Company with a low cost, diversified, growing production base in Canada's most prolific hydrocarbon region, the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and appraisal assets in the North Sea with significant upside.

The Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through the optimisation of its existing 100% owned asset base and the acquisition of long life, low decline conventional production assets.

i3 is dedicated to responsible corporate practices and the environment, and places high value on adhering to strong Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") practices. i3 is proud of its performance to date as a responsible steward of the environment, people, and capital management. The Company is committed to maintaining an ESG strategy, which has broader implications for long-term value creation, as these benefits extend beyond regulatory requirements.

i3 Energy is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange under the symbol I3E and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ITE. For further information on i3 Energy please visit https://i3.energy/.

This announcement does not contain inside information.

