U.S. markets open in 6 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,491.50
    -21.00 (-0.47%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,836.00
    -176.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,566.25
    -53.75 (-0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,231.50
    -18.60 (-0.83%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.28
    -0.02 (-0.03%)
     

  • Gold

    1,791.30
    -2.20 (-0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    23.93
    -0.12 (-0.50%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1826
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3340
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.96
    -0.18 (-0.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3781
    +0.0006 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9890
    -0.2710 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,241.12
    +796.96 (+1.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,196.07
    -3.41 (-0.28%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,007.98
    -87.55 (-1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,008.19
    -173.02 (-0.57%)
     

i3 Energy PLC Announces Operational Update

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2021 / i3 Energy plc (AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, is pleased to provide the following update.

Marten Hills Clearwater Farm-in Drilling

Marten Hills Clearwater wells 01-12-075-26W4 and 02-12-075-26W4 which were drilled, completed and tied into production infrastructure in late July, have now cleaned-up and flowed back drilling fluid lost during drilling operations. The wells are now flowing sales volumes and aggregate average production, post clean-up from both wells for the period 23 August to 31 August was 238 bopd.

i3 owns a 50% working interest in these wells and has the option under the associated farm-in agreement, previously announced on 5 May 2021, to participate in an additional 7 wells, at least 4 of which will be spud by 31 March 2022, which would see i3 earn 11.5 net sections of land (circa 29.4 km2) in the Marten Hills, Cadotte and West Dawson areas of the Clearwater play.

Wapiti Production Acquisition

The Company completed the Wapiti production acquisition on 20 July 2021, with a 1 April 2021 effective date. These assets were producing 230 boepd at the time of i3's acquisition. The Company completed both compression and well reactivations resulted in material production gains. Production from the assets more than doubled and during the month of August averaged 471 boepd, considerably higher than our initial expectation of circa 300 boepd.

Wapiti Elmworth Drilling

The second well in this drilling programme, 08-17-71-10W6, was spud on 9 Aug 2021. The well reached a total measured depth of 3,346m, at a maximum true vertical depth of 1,341m which included a 1,776m horizontal section in the targeted Dunvegan formation. The horizontal leg contacted excellent reservoir, ranging from 10-15% porosity with strong gas shows and oil staining. The well was drilled on time and on budget, and the rig was released on 21 August 2021. Stimulation, completion and production tie-in operations will shortly commence on both this well and well 09-17-071-10W6 (the first well drilled in this programme). These oil-weighted wells are expected to initially increase i3's production by approximately 175 boepd and are estimated to return the full investment in 1.3 years based on current commodity strip pricing.

Majid Shafiq, CEO of i3 Energy plc, commented:

"We are delighted with the results from these oil focussed, high return projects which add immediate production and cashflow to our portfolio."

END

Qualified Person's Statement

In accordance with the AIM Note for Mining and Oil and Gas Companies, i3 discloses that Majid Shafiq is the qualified person who has reviewed the technical information contained in this document. He graduated with a Master's Degree in Petroleum Engineering from Heriot-Watt University in 1988 and is a member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers. Majid Shafiq consents to the inclusion of the information in the form and context in which it appears.

Enquiries:

i3 Energy plc

Majid Shafiq (CEO) / Graham Heath (CFO)

c/o Camarco

Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8331

WH Ireland Limited (Nomad and Joint Broker)

James Joyce, Darshan Patel

Tel: +44 (0) 207 220 1666

Canaccord Genuity Limited (Joint Broker)

Henry Fitzgerald- O'Connor, James Asensio

Tel: +44 (0) 207 523 8000

Tennyson Securities (Joint Broker)

Peter Krens

Tel: +44 (0) 207 186 9030

Camarco

Owen Roberts, James Crothers, Violet Wilson

Tel: +44 (0) 203 781 8331

Notes to Editors:

i3 Energy is an oil and gas Company with a low cost, diversified, growing production base in Canada's most prolific hydrocarbon region, the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and appraisal assets in the North Sea with significant upside.

The Company is well positioned to deliver future growth through the optimisation of its existing 100% owned asset base and the acquisition of long life, low decline conventional production assets.

i3 is dedicated to responsible corporate practices and the environment, and places high value on adhering to strong Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") practices. i3 is proud of its performance to date as a responsible steward of the environment, people, and capital management. The Company is committed to maintaining an ESG strategy, which has broader implications to long-term value creation, as these benefits extend beyond regulatory requirements.

i3 Energy is listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange. For further information on i3 Energy please visit https://i3.energy/

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: i3 Energy PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/663274/i3-Energy-PLC-Announces-Operational-Update

Recommended Stories

  • Warren Buffett says these are the very best businesses to own

    Stop sinking your money into mediocre companies.

  • Gamestop down after earnings

    Meme-stock stalwart Gamestop slips after hours following its Q2 earnings release.

  • Stocks may fall 15% by year-end, warns Morgan Stanley. Here are some portfolio moves investors might consider.

    Morgan Stanley’s optimistic view of the economy isn’t keeping it from warning about a looming correction in the U.S. stock market.

  • Why UiPath Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) fell 9.6% on Wednesday, following the release of the automation software leader's fiscal 2022 second-quarter results. UiPath's customer base grew to over 9,100 by the end of the second quarter, up from roughly 8,500 in the first quarter. In turn, UiPath's annualized renewal run-rate (ARR), a key metric for software companies that essentially estimates subscription-based revenue for the coming year, soared 60% to $726.5 million.

  • 8 Companies Already Paying Huge Dividends Just Hiked Them

    What's better than getting a big dividend from an S&P 500 stock? Getting an even larger dividend payment this year.

  • The top-ranked Wall Street analyst sees as much as 65% upside in these stocks

    This is one guru worth listening to.

  • Fast-Growing Stocks: Apple, GOOGL Stock Among 24 Names Expecting 65% To 749% Growth In Q3

    Apple, DocuSign, and Google parent Alphabet are among today's fastest-growing stocks expecting up to 749% Q3 growth.

  • Lululemon Q2 earnings beat expectations

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre joined Yahoo Finance Live to breakdown Lululemon's latest earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Is Square Stock Falling Today?

    The stock market was having a generally weak session on Wednesday, with all three major averages in the red throughout the morning. On a positive note, the company announced the launch of its Square Register hardware in Canada, which could bring larger sellers in the key international market into Square's ecosystem. On the other hand, we learned that PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) is spending $2.7 billion to acquire Japanese buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Paidy.

  • Apple stock falls as investors look ahead to Apple iPhone 13 event

    Krish Sankar, Cowen Senior Analyst, talks about what to expect ahead of the September 14th event.

  • President Of Moderna Trades $3.93 Million In Company Stock

    Stephen Hoge, President at Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), made a large buy and sell of company shares on September 3, according to a new SEC filing. What Happened: A Form 4 filing from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission reports that on September 3, Stephen Hoge bought 10,000 Moderna shares at a price of $0.99 per share, for a total of $9,900. They then sold their shares on the same day in the open market at a price of $392.35 to raise a total of $3,923,500 from the sale. Following the transacti

  • 3 Reasons to Buy AT&T, and 1 Reason To Sell

    AT&T (NYSE: T) was once considered a safe dividend stock for conservative investors. Let's review three reasons to buy AT&T -- as well as one reason to sell it -- to see if it's a contrarian play. AT&T's stock underperformed the market for three main reasons: It faced tough competition in the wireless market from Verizon (NYSE: VZ) and T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS), its pay-TV business bled subscribers to streaming services, and attempting to stop that bleeding with its debt-fueled takeovers of DirecTV and Time Warner caused even bigger problems.

  • This Robot Trader Just Turned Bullish on Amazon, Facebook, and Nvidia. Here’s What It Sold.

    An ETF run by artificial intelligence smiled on U.S. retail plays in September but soured on a few Covid-19 pandemic trades.

  • Here’s why investors are selling Tesla and buying Ford, GM: Analyst

    Coming back from the Labor Day weekend, Tesla shares marked a 2.64% gain on Tuesday, trading at just over $750 by market close. And while some experts are targeting $3,000 per share, TD Ameritrade Chief Market Strategist JJ Kinahan explains why TD Ameritrade’s clients are selling Tesla in the near term.

  • 3 Robinhood Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Robinhood Markets' commission-free trading platform has attracted millions of new investors and paved the way for its users to emerge as a market-moving powerhouse. While the platform is often associated with cryptocurrencies and popular meme stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment, that categorization doesn't fully reflect the reality of holdings among its members. Robinhood users actually own a wide variety of different stocks, including blue-chip tech plays, companies that could benefit from emerging trends, and volatile meme stocks.

  • 3 Top Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy for the Long Haul

    The electric vehicle industry could be huge, and investors should consider different ways to benefit from its growth.

  • Why ICU Medical Stock Is Jumping Today

    What happened Shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ: ICUI), a medical device company specializing in intravenous treatment solutions, were on the move today following the announcement of a cash and stock deal for Smiths Medical.

  • China Stocks Hammered Again On Regulations Despite Some Optimism

    China stocks fell Wednesday as reports indicated government officials are focused on ensuring adherence to new rules by the nation's regulators.

  • 3 major companies just fired a warning shot at stock market bulls

    Stock market bulls should give a read to new financial warnings from three well-known companies: Sherwin-Williams, PPG Industries and PulteGroup.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Slipped Wednesday

    As Reuters reported this morning, Nvidia has officially applied to the European Commission for antimonopoly approval of its $40 billion deal to acquire British chip design company Arm Holdings from its current owner Softbank Group (OTC: SFTB.Y). Nvidia says it is "working through the regulatory process and we look forward to engaging with the European Commission to address any concerns they may have" -- but they may live to regret saying that. The EC could demand concessions from Nvidia, such as selling off pieces of its own or Arm's business, or giving assurances that Arm will continue to license its technology to rival semiconductor companies on fair terms -- or the EC could simply scotch the whole deal, and deny Nvidia the permission it seeks.