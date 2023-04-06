i3 Energy reveal new CFO and 2022 year-end reserve report
London, UK --News Direct-- i3 Energy PLC
i3 Energy PLC (AIM:I3E, TSX:ITE, OTC:ITEEF) chief executive Majid Shafiq and incoming CFO Jason Dranchuk speak to Proactive following the release of the company's 2022 year-end reserves audit.
Dranchuk discusses what attracted him to the new role at i3 Energy, before Shafiq goes on to give his take on the highlights from the reserve update.
Contact Details
Proactive UK Ltd
+44 20 7989 0813
View source version on newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/i3-energy-reveal-new-cfo-and-2022-year-end-reserve-report-929644681