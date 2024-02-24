i3 Energy's (LON:I3E) Returns On Capital Are Heading Higher

If we want to find a potential multi-bagger, often there are underlying trends that can provide clues. Typically, we'll want to notice a trend of growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and alongside that, an expanding base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in i3 Energy's (LON:I3E) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for i3 Energy, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.18 = UK£52m ÷ (UK£324m - UK£44m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

So, i3 Energy has an ROCE of 18%. On its own, that's a standard return, however it's much better than the 13% generated by the Oil and Gas industry.

Above you can see how the current ROCE for i3 Energy compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free analyst report for i3 Energy .

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

We're delighted to see that i3 Energy is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. Shareholders would no doubt be pleased with this because the business was loss-making five years ago but is is now generating 18% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, i3 Energy is utilizing 6,329% more capital than it was five years ago. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

What We Can Learn From i3 Energy's ROCE

Overall, i3 Energy gets a big tick from us thanks in most part to the fact that it is now profitable and is reinvesting in its business. And since the stock has dived 78% over the last five years, there may be other factors affecting the company's prospects. In any case, we believe the economic trends of this company are positive and looking into the stock further could prove rewarding.

On a final note, we found 2 warning signs for i3 Energy (1 shouldn't be ignored) you should be aware of.

