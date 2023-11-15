i3 Verticals (IIIV) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended September 2023, i3 Verticals (IIIV) reported revenue of $96.41 million, up 13.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.40, compared to $0.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $97.16 million, representing a surprise of -0.77%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.44%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.41.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how i3 Verticals performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Payment volume : $6299051 thousand compared to the $6727656 thousand average estimate based on three analysts.

Payment volume - Software and Services : $735980 thousand versus $731498.8 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

Payment volume - Merchant Services : $5563071 thousand versus $5724485 thousand estimated by two analysts on average.

Revenue- Software and Services : $60.06 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $61.90 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +15.9%.

Revenue- Merchant Services: $36.37 million compared to the $35.23 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.9% year over year.

View all Key Company Metrics for i3 Verticals here>>>



Shares of i3 Verticals have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

i3 Verticals, Inc. (IIIV)

