i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Q4 2023 Earnings Call Transcript



Greg Daily: Thanks, Geoff, and good morning, to everyone on the call. I'm pleased to report a strong finish to fiscal year '23 and we're excited about what's coming in fiscal year '24. We've been on a great run, setting record revenue and adjusted EBITDA every quarter for the last three years. Revenue was up 13% in Q4. And adjusted EBITDA was up 23% over the same quarter last year. This resulted in our best adjusted EBITDA margin in the last four years. We're on a mission, to use software to solve problems for our customers in our targeted vertical markets. Our software and related services revenue was up 19% over the same quarter last year. We are at our best bringing customers scalable cloud based platforms with continuing updated features and security improvements.

A subset of software revenue SaaS revenue grew at 23% over the same quarter last year. Overall software and related services revenue made up over 50% of total revenue for fiscal year 2023. Clay will address the balance sheet later, but we are pleased to have de-levered to below 3.8 times. Our cash flow provides us ample room to execute on opportunities, but our standards remain high and we're very selective with our M&A targets. In a year of less M&A, I want to reemphasize my remarks of Q3. This year, we've made tremendous strides in integrating and improving our businesses. I am proud of the efforts of all of our employees, led by Rick Stanford and Clay and Paul Christians, who have helped us collaborate and build such a strong foundation.

We've realigned our business in public sector, healthcare, merchant services and organized best of class in shared enterprise solutions and marketing functions. The guiding principles and all of this is our whole is greater than the sum of our parts and we have a great internal culture. Our employees have bought in. Our focus next year will be growth, we're excited about all the opportunities in front of us, and I am confident in our team's execution. I'll now turn the call over to Clay and he'll provide you more details on our fourth quarter financial performance. Following Clay's comments, Rick will provide more detailed update on the business and address M&A, and then we'll open up the call for questions.

Clay Whitson: Thanks, Greg. The following pertains to the fourth quarter of our fiscal year 2023, which is the quarter ended September 30th, 2023. Please refer to the slide presentation titled Supplemental Information on our website for reference with this discussion. We had another solid quarter with record revenues and adjusted EBITDA. Revenues for the fourth quarter increased 13% to $96.4 million, the midpoint of our guidance from $85.3 million for Q4 2022. Reflecting organic growth and acquisitions, our revenue yield improved to 153 basis points for the quarter from 140 basis points for Q4 2022. Organic revenue growth for this quarter was a little above 7%, as mentioned on the Q3 earnings call, the end of free federally funded lunch and our education vertical anniversaried in Q4.

And certain states stepped in to subsidize lunches for this school year. Consequently, the $2 million step-up in revenues from Q3 to Q4 of fiscal year '22 did not repeat in fiscal year '23. And growth was slowed by newly subsidized lunches. ARR totaled $313 million for Q4 '23 compared to $281 million for Q4 '22. SaaS revenues increased 23% from Q4 '22 to Q4 '23. Over 80% of our revenues in the quarter continued to come from recurring sources. Software and related services remained the largest portion of our revenues, representing 50% for Q4. Payments represented 44% and others 6%. Adjusted EBITDA increased 23% outpacing revenues to $26.8 million for Q4 2023 from $21.7 million for Q4 2022 reflecting continued momentum in our Software and Services segment.

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue increased to 27.8% for Q4 '23 from 25.5% for Q4 '22, reflecting margin improvement in our software and services and merchant services segments. Pro-forma adjusted diluted earnings per share increased to $0.40 for Q4 '23 from $0.39 for Q4 '22. Again, please refer to the press release for a full description and reconciliation. Segment performance. Revenues on our Software and Services segment increased 16% to $60.1 million for Q4 '23 from $51.8 million for Q4 '22 reflecting -- principally reflecting growth in our public sector vertical. Public sector, including education represents over half of our consolidated business, both acquisitions during fiscal year '23 were in the public sector vertical. The segments adjusted EBITDA improved 24% to $21.2 million for Q4 '23 from $17.1 million for Q4 '22 outpacing revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of revenue improved to 35.3% for Q4 '23 from 33% for Q4 '22 reflecting high margin public sector acquisitions during the year and cost efficiencies gained from an internal realignment within verticals, on which Rick will elaborate. We expect these efficiencies to carry over into 2024 performance as well. Revenues for our merchant services segment increased 9% to $36.4 million for Q4 '23 from $33.4 million for Q4 '22, principally reflecting growth in our B2B and ISO channels. Adjusted EBITDA for our merchant services segment increased 18% to $10.8 million for Q4 '23 from $9.1 million for Q4 '22 outpacing revenues. Our revenue yield moved up a few basis points with continued expense control. Balance sheet, our balance sheet remains strong and well positioned for '24.

On September 30th, we had $269 million borrowed under our revolver, net of cash. The face value of our convertible notes are $117 million. As of September 30th, our total leverage ratio was less than 3.8 times. The current constraint is five times under our $450 million revolving credit. The interest rate for the convertible notes is 1% while the interest rate for the revolver is currently around 8.5%. We have remained disciplined in our approach to growth and acquisitions. For fiscal 2024, we expect to convert over half of adjusted EBITDA into free cash flow. We define free cash flow as adjusted EBITDA minus CapEx, internally capitalized software, cash interest and cash taxes. Free cash flow can be used for debt repayment, acquisitions and earn-outs.

During fiscal '23, we paid approximately $26 million in earn-outs, it was down from $43 million in fiscal '22. Our estimate for earn-out payments in fiscal '24 is currently just $7 million. In the absence of acquisitions, we currently expect to finish fiscal '24 with a leverage ratio of less than three times. Outlook. Looking forward, the solid finish to our fiscal year gives us confidence in the following guidance for fiscal year '24. It excludes acquisitions that have not yet closed and transaction related costs. Revenues $385 million to $410 million. Adjusted EBITDA, $109 million to $119 million, appreciation and internally developed software amortization $11 million to $13 million, cash interest expense $22 million to $25 million and pro-forma adjusted diluted EPS $1.60 to $1.78.

From a seasonal standpoint, we currently expect the quarters of fiscal year '24 follow a similar pattern to those of fiscal year '23. As we become more software centric, quarters may vary based upon perpetual license sales even though our trend is generally toward more recurring revenue streams. I will now turn the call over to Rick for company updates and pipeline.

Rick Stanford: Thank you, Clay. Good morning, everyone. I'll begin with updates on the business and then cover M&A. Our 2023 fiscal year ended on a high note as we continue to see the positive results of realigning our organizational structure to better support our large and complex customers. If you remember, we started this realignment process with public sector and then we moved to healthcare. We started by examining the advantages and disadvantages of each of our vertical businesses. We then devised programs to spread enterprise wide strengths and strengthen weaker areas across the company. During Q4, i3 healthcare solutions continued down the path of realignment with the establishment of four core sub-verticals. These sub-verticals include care delivery, which encompasses EHR practice management, patient engagement and patient payments.

RCM Services featuring revenue cycle management services, advisory services and practice services. Payer solutions consisting of appeals and grievances and our provider management platform and business solutions, which focuses on supporting business functions such as finance accounting, HR and legal. Payer solutions, continued to thrive with a significant investment from one of the nation's largest healthcare payers with increased adoption of the i3 universal appeals and grievances platform. Extending its reach to an expanded user group underscores the platform's value and significance in the healthcare landscape. The RCM Services segment reported positive momentum securing six new clients during the quarter. Additionally, the segment maintained growth with some of its largest academic medical institutions, highlighting the industry's recognition and trust in i3 healthcare solutions.

Overall, the quarter showcase i3 healthcare solutions as a robust and thriving entity with strategic realignment and continued success across its diversified sub-verticals. Not surprisingly, our people have adjusted to the new structure and are attacking new opportunities that are now available to them. A great example of this happened this past quarter as we realigned areas of our merchant services business to create the commerce technology solutions team or CommTech. This team includes development, support implementation, integration and product evolution which more efficiently allows us to provide our payment enabled software solutions, sales and marketing support to customers in the integrated POS property management, non-profit and ISV markets.

The CommTech team is fully engaged and invested in providing our payment technologies throughout our enterprise, our shared services model has been successful across i3. An example of this is the strides that our marketing team has made in unifying all entities under the i3 Verticals one company, one brand initiative. i3 marketing coordinates with vertical leadership to position our messaging in a strategic effective manner. The enterprise level marketing team coordinates with dedicated vertical market and product managers to ensure brand continuity as all entities are actively working to brand as i3. By structuring the teams, so the key decisions are made in conjunction with team members who are closest to the customers, we solidified domain expertise and customer loyalty.

Another example of our shared services model is our Enterprise Solutions Group. Part of this group, the implementation team is currently integrating two state-wide transportation solutions and in JusticeTech, digital evidence management was launched in a large Midwestern state and our E-Filing solution was successfully launched with the first round of courts in Georgia and the second round is scheduled for December. I mentioned our enterprise RFP response team last quarter. This team's ability to create compelling proposals as a result of a unified approach to writing, research and solution engineering. The quantity and quality of RFP responses has increased. By closely tracking each stage of the process, we can see a trend in initial responses evolving to solution demonstrations and following demonstrations we are winning more deals with this model.

We are boosting our cloud migration strategy for vital technologies over the coming year as part of our commitment to utilizing strong technical solutions. We have successfully migrated the vast majority of our historic vendor co-location providers to the public cloud. Our business is functioning more efficiently and effectively since the realignment. We continue to see the market respond positively to our adjustments, customers are choosing to partner with us and trust us with more and more of their business. With that in mind, we recently won a large software project with a multistate utility that provides services to several million customers. While the revenue primarily relate to our fiscal year 2025 and beyond this contract is indicative of the high quality deals we can source go forward.

This contract further expands our footprint in the Midwest and Southwest. Additionally, in public sector we closed sizable deals in our JusticeTech, utility and ERP sub-verticals. We signed a deal with a global leader in software and solutions for project-based businesses, two integrations are complete and two more integrations for the professional service industry are scheduled in the next few months. The pipeline with current and future integrations continues to grow our enterprise solutions group is currently working on several hundred implementations as we speak. All-in-all, we couldn't be more excited with our realignments across the Board and our people are creating an environment where entrepreneurship is rewarded. While almost completed our vision of one company, one brand, is coming to fruition.

This rebranding effort will be 100% complete by the end of December. I'll now speak to M&A. This past quarter produced several opportunities to look at and evaluate potential targets for acquisition. Most of them were in public sector, with a few in healthcare and education. While we have continuing interest in some of these targets and conversations are ongoing the timing and other things unique to each of them will dictate when and if we get to a term sheet. Regardless, our pipeline continues to be full of companies largely in both public sector and healthcare despite a few months without closing a deal our philosophy regarding acquisitions has not changed and we will continue to be opportunistic with select acquisitions. In the meantime, we will continue to focus on growing the company, streamlining operations and paying down debt.

As usual, we continue to self-source our acquisition targets. This concludes my comments, Jamie, at this time, we'll open the call for Q&A please.

