i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) shareholders have earned a 4.3% CAGR over the last three years

It hasn't been the best quarter for i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) shareholders, since the share price has fallen 14% in that time. On the other hand the share price is higher than it was three years ago. In that time, it is up 13%, which isn't bad, but not amazing either.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

i3 Verticals wasn't profitable in the last twelve months, it is unlikely we'll see a strong correlation between its share price and its earnings per share (EPS). Arguably revenue is our next best option. Generally speaking, companies without profits are expected to grow revenue every year, and at a good clip. Some companies are willing to postpone profitability to grow revenue faster, but in that case one does expect good top-line growth.

In the last 3 years i3 Verticals saw its revenue grow at 9.9% per year. That's a very respectable growth rate. The stock is up 4% per year over three years, which isn't bad, but is nothing to write home about. Arguably, that means, the market (previously) expected stronger growth from the company. Of course, if the company can tread the path to profitability, then the current price might be too pessimistic.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on i3 Verticals

A Different Perspective

i3 Verticals shareholders are down 8.5% over twelve months, which isn't far from the market return of -9.2%. Over the last three years, shareholders booked a gain of 4% per year - better than the last year, that's for sure!. It could be worth doing some further research, because it may be that the long term future remains bright (and the lower share price an opportunity). I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for i3 Verticals you should know about.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

