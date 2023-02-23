iA Clarington announces portfolio manager changes to three mandates

TORONTO, Feb. 23, 2023 /CNW/ - IA Clarington Investments Inc. ("iA Clarington") has announced portfolio manager changes, effective today, to the following funds managed by iA Investment Management Inc. ("iAIM"):

IA Clarington Canadian Leaders Class

IA Clarington Global Value Fund/GIF

IA Clarington Thematic Innovation Class

There is no change to the funds' investment objectives as a result of the changes detailed below.

IA Clarington Canadian Leaders Class

Maxime Houde, Associate Director & Associate Portfolio Manager, North American Equities and Thematic Investing, iAIM, has assumed responsibility for the U.S. equity sleeve of the fund. Marc Gagnon, Vice-President & Portfolio Manager, North American Equities, iAIM, continues as lead portfolio manager alongside Jean-René Adam, Senior Vice-President & Head of Public Equities, iAIM.

IA Clarington Global Value Fund/GIF

Previously focused on the international equity component of the fund, Sébastien Vaillancourt, Senior Director & Portfolio Manager, Quantitative Equities, iAIM, will now work jointly with co-portfolio manager Jean-René Adam, Senior Vice-President & Head of Public Equities, iAIM, on the entire portfolio, including the U.S. equity sleeve.

IA Clarington Thematic Innovation Class

Maxime Houde, Associate Director & Associate Portfolio Manager, North American Equities and Thematic Investing, iAIM, has been named co-portfolio manager of the fund, joining Jean-René Adam, Senior Vice-President & Head of Public Equities, iAIM.

As a result of these changes, Jean-Pierre Chevalier is no longer a portfolio manager for these mandates.

About IA Clarington Investments Inc.

A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. – Canada's fourth-largest life and health insurance company – iA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. As of December 31, 2022, iA Clarington has over $17.3 billion in assets under management. Visit iaclarington.com for more information.

About iA Investment Management Inc.

A magnet for top investment talent, iA Investment Management is one of Canada's largest asset managers, with over $100 billion under management across institutional and retail mandates. We help investors achieve their long-term wealth creation goals through innovative investment solutions designed for today's complex markets. We are building upon our historic success, supporting the growth of our core strengths, and exploring innovative ways to meet investor needs. We are rooted in history and innovating for the future. Our experienced portfolio managers use a proprietary investment methodology, rooted in iAIM's unifying commitment to strong risk management, analytical rigour and a disciplined, process-driven approach to asset allocation and security selection.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including investments in exchange-traded series of mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The iA Clarington Funds are managed by IA Clarington Investments Inc. iA Clarington and the iA Clarington logo, and iA Wealth and the iA Wealth logo, are trademarks of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. and are used under license.

