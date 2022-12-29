U.S. markets closed

iA Clarington Investments announces December 2022 cash and annual notional distributions for Active ETF Series

·3 min read

TORONTO, Dec. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - IA Clarington Investments Inc. ("iA Clarington") today announced the December 2022 cash and annual capital gains notional distributions for its Active ETF Series. The record date for the distributions is December 30, 2022 and distributions are payable on January 11, 2023.

Annual capital gains distributions are notional distributions that are reinvested and the resulting units are immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor does not change. The annual capital gains notional distributions are nil for the period.

The per-unit December distributions are detailed below:

Active ETF Series

Ticker

Distribution

per unit

Notional Distribution

$ per unit

CUSIP

IA Clarington

Core Plus Bond Fund

ICPB

0.04197

Not applicable(1)

44931X109

IA Clarington
Floating Rate Income Fund              

IFRF

0.02512

Not applicable(1)

44932R101

IA Clarington Loomis
Global Allocation Fund                       

IGAF

0.01028

Not applicable(1)

45075G109

IA Clarington Loomis

Global Multisector Bond Fund

ILGB

0.00448

Not applicable(1)

45076L107

IA Clarington
Strategic Income Fund                       

ISIF

0.03128

Not applicable(1)

44933N109

(1) No annual capital gains notional distribution will be payable in respect of this Active ETF Series.



For more information about IA Clarington Active ETF Series, please visit iaclarington.com/ETF

About IA Clarington Investments Inc.

A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. – Canada's fourth-largest life and health insurance company – iA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. As of November 30, 2022, iA Clarington has over $17 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit iaclarington.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including investments in exchange-traded series of mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The iA Clarington Funds are managed by IA Clarington Investments Inc. iA Clarington and the iA Clarington logo, and iA Wealth and the iA Wealth logo, are trademarks of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. and are used under license.

The payment of distributions and distribution breakdown, if applicable, is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with a Fund's performance, rate of return, or yield. If distributions paid by the Fund are greater than the performance of the Fund, then an investor's original investment will shrink. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by a Fund and income and dividends earned by a Fund are taxable in the year they are paid. An investor's adjusted cost base will be reduced by the amount of any returns of capital. If an investor's adjusted cost base goes below zero, then capital gains tax will have to be paid on the amount below zero.

                                                                                                                                     

SOURCE IA Clarington Investments Inc.

