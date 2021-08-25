U.S. markets open in 40 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,484.25
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,327.00
    +13.00 (+0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,360.75
    +5.25 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,229.80
    +1.70 (+0.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.01
    +0.47 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,792.80
    -15.70 (-0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    23.77
    -0.12 (-0.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1736
    -0.0025 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3070
    +0.0170 (+1.32%)
     

  • Vix

    17.35
    +0.20 (+1.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3703
    -0.0026 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.9600
    +0.3230 (+0.29%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,703.04
    -1,560.97 (-3.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,196.49
    -53.22 (-4.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,142.10
    +16.32 (+0.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,724.80
    -7.30 (-0.03%)
     

iA Clarington Investments launches Active ETF Series for Loomis Global Multisector Bond Mandate

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - IA Clarington Investments Inc. ("iA Clarington" or "the Firm") today announced the launch of an Active ETF Series option – the Firm's exchange-traded series – for IA Clarington Loomis Global Multisector Bond Fund ("the Fund"), sub-advised by Boston-based Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P. ("Loomis Sayles"), a leading global asset manager with clients in 57 countries and US$358 billion in assets under management.1

The Active ETF Series of the Fund will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ILGB when the markets open today. The fee structure is the same as Series F, the Fund's fee-based series.

"We are very pleased to offer investors and advisors an additional exchange-traded option for accessing the expertise of our partners at Loomis Sayles. Along with IA Clarington Loomis Global Allocation Fund, the IA Clarington Loomis Global Multisector Bond Fund provides high-conviction, active exposure to a broad range of asset class and regional opportunities," said Adam Elliott, Chief Executive Officer, President & National Sales Manager, iA Clarington.

IA Clarington Loomis Global Multisector Bond Fund seeks to provide income with the potential for long-term capital growth by primarily investing, either directly or indirectly, in global fixed-income securities. The Fund invests primarily in investment grade and non-investment grade fixed-income securities with a focus on U.S. corporate bonds, convertible securities, foreign debt instruments, including those in emerging markets and related foreign-currency transactions, and U.S. government securities. The management fee for the Active ETF Series is 0.70%.2

Other iA Clarington funds available for purchase through Active ETF Series are the following:

IA Clarington Strategic Income Fund (TSX: ISIF)
Managed by Dan Bastasic, Senior Vice-President, Investments & Portfolio Manager, iA Clarington, the fund seeks to provide a consistent stream of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in Canadian equity and fixed-income investments. The management fee for the ETF series is 0.70%.2

IA Clarington Loomis Global Allocation Fund (TSX: IGAF)
Sub-advised by Loomis Sayles, the fund seeks to provide a consistent stream of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities, fixed-income investments and money market instruments from around the world. The management fee for the ETF series is 0.85%.2

IA Clarington Core Plus Bond Fund (TSX: ICPB)
Sub-advised by Wellington Square,3 the fund seeks to provide income and the potential for long-term capital growth, while preserving capital and mitigating the effects of interest rate fluctuations. The fund invests in government bonds, investment grade bonds and high-yield bonds, as well as other income-producing securities, including asset-backed securities and senior floating rate loans. The management fee for the ETF series is 0.50%.2

IA Clarington Floating Rate Income Fund (TSX: IFRF)
Sub-advised by Wellington Square, the fund seeks to generate a stream of current monthly income by investing primarily in senior floating rate loans, other floating rate securities and debt obligations of investment grade and non-investment grade North American and global corporate issuers. The management fee for the ETF series is 0.70%.2

Speak with your financial advisor or visit iaclarington.com/ETF to learn more about Active ETF Series.

_________________________

1

Source: Loomis Sayles, as at June 30, 2021. Includes the assets of Loomis, Sayles & Co., L.P., and Loomis Sayles Trust Company, LLC. Loomis Sayles Trust Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P.



2

Management fees do not include administration fees and applicable taxes.



3

Wellington Square refers to Wellington Square Capital Partners Inc. (sub-advisor) and Wellington Square Advisors Inc. (sub-sub advisor).

About IA Clarington Investments Inc.
A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. – Canada's fourth-largest life and health insurance company – iA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. As of June 30, 2021, iA Clarington has over $17 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit iaclarington.com

About Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P.
Since 1926, Loomis, Sayles & Company has helped fulfill the investment needs of institutional and mutual fund clients worldwide. The firm's performance-driven investors integrate deep proprietary research and integrated risk analysis to make informed, judicious decisions. Teams of portfolio managers, strategists, research analysts and traders collaborate to assess market sectors and identify investment opportunities wherever they may lie, within traditional asset classes or among a range of alternative investments. Loomis Sayles has the resources, foresight and the flexibility to look far and wide for value in broad and narrow markets in its commitment to deliver attractive sustainable returns for clients. This rich tradition has earned Loomis Sayles the trust and respect of clients worldwide, for whom it manages over US$358 billion in assets (as of June 30, 2021; includes the assets of Loomis, Sayles & Co., L.P., and Loomis Sayles Trust Company, LLC. Loomis Sayles Trust Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P.).

Wellington Square Advisors Inc.
Wellington Square Advisors Inc. (Wellington Square) is an independent, employee-owned investment manager specializing in fixed income and credit. The firm's investment team possesses deep fundamental credit experience across the entire fixed-income spectrum and operates with a culture that promotes the free exchange of ideas. Members of the investment team have worked internationally and have track records managing institutional and retail mandates. Wellington Square is committed to minimizing risk in client portfolios while also aiming to deliver attractive long-term returns. The firm believes in generating alpha by avoiding major drawdowns, and builds diversified portfolios using a proven, repeatable investment process.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including investments in exchange-traded series of mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The iA Clarington Funds are managed by IA Clarington Investments Inc. iA Clarington and the iA Clarington logo, and iA Wealth and the iA Wealth logo, are trademarks of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. and are used under license.

SOURCE IA Clarington Investments Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/25/c7094.html

Recommended Stories

  • Tilray Has Found a Partner for Its Expansion Into the U.S. Pot Market

    The Canadian-based cannabis producer is just the latest company to announce a deal that could set it up for some promising growth prospects south of the border.

  • Dow Jones Gains; Tesla Stock Up Despite Elon Musk Confession; Airbnb Zooms Past Buy Point

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed higher, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closed at record levels. Tesla (TSLA) gained despite an Elon Musk confession, while Airbnb (ABNB) surged past a new buy point. Dow Inc. (DOW) and Goldman Sachs (GS) were the top blue chips. JD.com (JD) led a cluster of China stocks higher. Finally, a trio of stocks...

  • Investing in These 3 Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Oppenheimer

    Watching the economy today is a bit like watching an evenly matched game of tug-of-war. There are two teams, pulling hard in opposite directions, and it’s a coin toss which will win. In our economic situation, we have sets of tailwinds and headwinds, promising further gains or a possible losses, and investors are caught in the middle. On the bullish side, we can take a cue from Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus, who says bluntly: “So far this year the good news on economic

  • Coinbase accounts hacked as Bitcoin hovers near $50K

    Decrypt Editor-in-Chief Dan Roberts joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest crypto moves.&nbsp;

  • 10 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 best dividend growth stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Dividend Growth Stocks to Buy Now. The value versus growth stocks debate is perhaps as old as investing as […]

  • GameStop Stock Gained 27% on Tuesday. How Much Higher Can It Go?

    GameStop and AMC Entertainment are on the move, and the revival of the meme-stock trade could be good news for small-company stocks.

  • 4 Robinhood Stocks Billionaires Bought Hand Over Fist in the Second Quarter

    On Aug. 16, institutional investors and hedge funds with over $100 million in assets under management were required to file Form 13F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In plainer terms, a 13F filing provides a clear snapshot of what the brightest and most-successful money managers were buying, selling, and holding in the most recent quarter (i.e., 4/1 through 6/30). What's particularly noteworthy about these second-quarter 13Fs is that a number of widely held stocks on online investing app Robinhood (NASDAQ: HOOD) were extremely popular buys among billionaires.

  • Dick's Sporting Goods shares soar after record profit and sales, special dividend

    Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. shares soared 11% in Wednesday premarket trading after the athletic retailer reported record second-quarter profit and sales. Net income totaled $495.5 million, or $4.53 per share, up from $276.8 million, or $3.12 per share. Adjusted EPS of $5.08 blew past the FactSet consensus for $2.88. Sales of $3.27 billion were up from $2.71 billion and also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $2.84 billion. Comparable sales rose 19.2%, ahead of the FactSet consensus for a 5.4% inc

  • Meme stocks soar in late day trading surge, short sellers knocked

    GameStop shares jumped 27.53%, AMC shares climbed 20.3%, Clover Health Investments rose 9.9%, Koss Corp rose 4.4%, Robinhood Markets climbed 9.0% and ContextLogic rose 6.4%. "When you get a move that big it almost makes you think there is some big hedge fund or something out there that decided to do some trades," said Randy Frederick, managing director of trading and derivatives at Schwab Center for Financial Research. Frederick, however, said he had seen little in the way of news to spur the large share price moves on Tuesday.

  • Why Shares of GameStop, Naked Brand Group, and Tonix Pharmaceuticals Were Soaring Today

    Shares of popular meme stocks (loosely defined as companies that are popular among day traders on Reddit) were up again on Tuesday. The top meme stock GameStop (NYSE: GME) was up as much as 7.4% on the day, with Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) and Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TNXP) gaining as much as 13% and 18.2%, respectively. As of 1:07 p.m. EDT today, GameStop was up 5.5%, Naked Brand was 16.4% higher, and Tonix was up 1.4%.

  • Why people are getting the inflation debate wrong: Charles Schwab's Liz Ann Sonders

    Liz Ann Sonders, chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab, breaks down the dynamics of inflation.

  • Wall Street Thinks These 3 Growth Stocks Can Rise by More Than 70% Within 2 Years

    Many growth stocks have been struggling in recent weeks amid uncertainty related to COVID-19 and just how our economic recovery might look in the weeks ahead. The company is coming off a strong second-quarter performance where sales of $126 million for the period ending June 30 were up 190% year over year.

  • Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Needs to Prove the Doubters Wrong on Growth when Second Quarter Results are Released

    Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) is due to report earnings tomorrow. The stock price dropped sharply last week after research firm Cleveland Research issued a bearish report on the stock. Although the share price has recovered most of last week’s losses, the selloff illustrates just how sensitive the stock is to negative news. This shouldn’t really be surprising when you look at the valuation the market has placed on the stock.

  • Why Nio Stock Rose Today

    The Chinese EV company didn't waste any time rolling out a new test for users of its assisted driving feature after a fatal accident.

  • Why Gevo Stock Is Jumping Today

    Renewable energy stock Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) popped Tuesday morning, gaining 13% as of 10:35 a.m. An analyst believes the shares could almost double from here. Stifel has initiated coverage on Gevo, giving it a buy rating with a price target of $10. With shares trading just short of $5.25 when Stifel's research note came out, the stock was bound to fly high today.

  • Is Roblox Stock a Buy?

    Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) has been a volatile stock since its direct listing in March. The gaming company's stock started trading at $64.50 per share, far above its reference price of $45, and briefly topped $100 in June.

  • Why This Online Gambling Stock Is a Buy Right Now

    Paysafe (NYSE: PSFE) announced its second-quarter earnings report on Aug. 16, and investors responded with stern negativity, sending the stock down 15%. Paysafe is the biggest payment processor in iGaming (online gambling), serving some of the world's leading bookmakers and virtual casinos including European-owned Betfair and Pokerstars. It's now breaking into the U.S. market through both new and existing partnerships, and the U.S. has quickly become the company's fastest-growing region.

  • Excitement around Powell’s Jackson Hole speech evaporates as attention turns to next week’s jobs report and the ever-abundance of cash

    Analysts say Fed's tapering process will still mean injection of liquidity --- which would weigh on Treasury yields over the next year, while sending investors into risky parts of the financial market.

  • Is Boeing Stock A Buy As More 737 Max Orders Come In?

    Boeing reported its first profit since 2019 on July 28 while more 737 Max orders roll in. But is the stock a good buy now?

  • Aurora Cannabis Marks Successful Inaugural Fulfillment for French Pilot Program

    Aurora Germany GmbH, a subsidiary of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (the "Company" or "Aurora") (NASDAQ: ACB) (TSX: ACB), the Canadian company defining the future of cannabinoids worldwide, and Ethypharm, have successfully delivered their initial shipment of cannabis to the French medical cannabis pilot program, set to begin serving patients in the coming weeks. Aurora and Ethypharm were selected by the National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products (ANSM) to supply the entire medical can