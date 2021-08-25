iA Clarington Investments launches Active ETF Series for Loomis Global Multisector Bond Mandate

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - IA Clarington Investments Inc. ("iA Clarington" or "the Firm") today announced the launch of an Active ETF Series option – the Firm's exchange-traded series – for IA Clarington Loomis Global Multisector Bond Fund ("the Fund"), sub-advised by Boston-based Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P. ("Loomis Sayles"), a leading global asset manager with clients in 57 countries and US$358 billion in assets under management.1

The Active ETF Series of the Fund will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol ILGB when the markets open today. The fee structure is the same as Series F, the Fund's fee-based series.

"We are very pleased to offer investors and advisors an additional exchange-traded option for accessing the expertise of our partners at Loomis Sayles. Along with IA Clarington Loomis Global Allocation Fund, the IA Clarington Loomis Global Multisector Bond Fund provides high-conviction, active exposure to a broad range of asset class and regional opportunities," said Adam Elliott, Chief Executive Officer, President & National Sales Manager, iA Clarington.

IA Clarington Loomis Global Multisector Bond Fund seeks to provide income with the potential for long-term capital growth by primarily investing, either directly or indirectly, in global fixed-income securities. The Fund invests primarily in investment grade and non-investment grade fixed-income securities with a focus on U.S. corporate bonds, convertible securities, foreign debt instruments, including those in emerging markets and related foreign-currency transactions, and U.S. government securities. The management fee for the Active ETF Series is 0.70%.2

Other iA Clarington funds available for purchase through Active ETF Series are the following:

IA Clarington Strategic Income Fund (TSX: ISIF)

Managed by Dan Bastasic, Senior Vice-President, Investments & Portfolio Manager, iA Clarington, the fund seeks to provide a consistent stream of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in Canadian equity and fixed-income investments. The management fee for the ETF series is 0.70%.2

IA Clarington Loomis Global Allocation Fund (TSX: IGAF)

Sub-advised by Loomis Sayles, the fund seeks to provide a consistent stream of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in equity securities, fixed-income investments and money market instruments from around the world. The management fee for the ETF series is 0.85%.2

IA Clarington Core Plus Bond Fund (TSX: ICPB)

Sub-advised by Wellington Square,3 the fund seeks to provide income and the potential for long-term capital growth, while preserving capital and mitigating the effects of interest rate fluctuations. The fund invests in government bonds, investment grade bonds and high-yield bonds, as well as other income-producing securities, including asset-backed securities and senior floating rate loans. The management fee for the ETF series is 0.50%.2

IA Clarington Floating Rate Income Fund (TSX: IFRF)

Sub-advised by Wellington Square, the fund seeks to generate a stream of current monthly income by investing primarily in senior floating rate loans, other floating rate securities and debt obligations of investment grade and non-investment grade North American and global corporate issuers. The management fee for the ETF series is 0.70%.2

Speak with your financial advisor or visit iaclarington.com/ETF to learn more about Active ETF Series.

_________________________ 1 Source: Loomis Sayles, as at June 30, 2021. Includes the assets of Loomis, Sayles & Co., L.P., and Loomis Sayles Trust Company, LLC. Loomis Sayles Trust Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P.



2 Management fees do not include administration fees and applicable taxes.



3 Wellington Square refers to Wellington Square Capital Partners Inc. (sub-advisor) and Wellington Square Advisors Inc. (sub-sub advisor).

About IA Clarington Investments Inc.

A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. – Canada's fourth-largest life and health insurance company – iA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. As of June 30, 2021, iA Clarington has over $17 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit iaclarington.com

About Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P.

Since 1926, Loomis, Sayles & Company has helped fulfill the investment needs of institutional and mutual fund clients worldwide. The firm's performance-driven investors integrate deep proprietary research and integrated risk analysis to make informed, judicious decisions. Teams of portfolio managers, strategists, research analysts and traders collaborate to assess market sectors and identify investment opportunities wherever they may lie, within traditional asset classes or among a range of alternative investments. Loomis Sayles has the resources, foresight and the flexibility to look far and wide for value in broad and narrow markets in its commitment to deliver attractive sustainable returns for clients. This rich tradition has earned Loomis Sayles the trust and respect of clients worldwide, for whom it manages over US$358 billion in assets (as of June 30, 2021; includes the assets of Loomis, Sayles & Co., L.P., and Loomis Sayles Trust Company, LLC. Loomis Sayles Trust Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P.).

Wellington Square Advisors Inc.

Wellington Square Advisors Inc. (Wellington Square) is an independent, employee-owned investment manager specializing in fixed income and credit. The firm's investment team possesses deep fundamental credit experience across the entire fixed-income spectrum and operates with a culture that promotes the free exchange of ideas. Members of the investment team have worked internationally and have track records managing institutional and retail mandates. Wellington Square is committed to minimizing risk in client portfolios while also aiming to deliver attractive long-term returns. The firm believes in generating alpha by avoiding major drawdowns, and builds diversified portfolios using a proven, repeatable investment process.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including investments in exchange-traded series of mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The iA Clarington Funds are managed by IA Clarington Investments Inc. iA Clarington and the iA Clarington logo, and iA Wealth and the iA Wealth logo, are trademarks of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. and are used under license.

