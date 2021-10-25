U.S. markets open in 34 minutes

iA Financial Group adds four new funds to its segregated fund offer

QUEBEC, Oct. 25, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - iA Financial Group, a leader in net segregated fund sales in Canada since 2016, announces the addition of four new global segregated funds to its lineup. The organization also consolidates its position as leader by offering investors the possibility of growing their savings through investment options that benefit from innovative trends and the current market situation.

On one hand, iA Financial Group is enhancing its income fund lineup with the addition of two new investment options that provide depth to this category:

  • The Fixed Income Managed Portfolio. Under the governance of Alexandre Morin of iA Investment Management ("iAIM"), this all-in-one solution applies a multi-manager strategy that combines core and non–traditional bond mandates for additional return potential.

  • The Global Multisector Bond (Loomis Sayles). Managed by Matthew Eagan, Brian Kennedy and Elaine Stokes, this fund applies a flexible multi-sector approach that provides a capacity to adapt in a vast world of opportunities. It is offered by iA Financial Group exclusively as a segregated fund in Canada.

On the other hand, the organization is adding two new segregated funds offered by renowned manager, Fidelity Investments:

  • The Fidelity Global Innovators® specialty equity fund. Managed by Mark Schmehl, award-winning portfolio manager several times over, this fund, managed in a thematic and high-growth style, targets companies that are particularly innovative in today's rapidly evolving context and provides high return potential.

  • The Fidelity Multi-Asset Innovation diversified fund. Under the direction of Mark Schmehl, Jeff Moore and Michael Plage, this fund is the combination of two distinct strategies (60% Fidelity Global Innovators®/40% Fidelity Multi-Sector Bond Currency Neutral) that are likely to generate solid returns adjusted to risk, regardless of the market cycle.

"These new funds are part of our goal to guarantee the competitivity of our funds, offer a comprehensive segregated fund lineup that includes complementary management styles, broader geographic coverage and most of the major asset classes. In addition to the advantages provided by segregated funds, each type of investor will likely find something for them", emphasizes Renée Laflamme, Executive Vice-President, Individual Insurance, Savings and Retirement.

"In these uncertain and volatile times, it is reassuring for investors to be able to count on segregated funds that provide, among other things, protection against market downturns, by guaranteeing 75% to 100% of the amounts invested at maturity or death. For some clients, this protection, which is not available for mutual funds, is a major advantage as it may limit the risks of loss", concludes Ms. Laflamme.

These new funds are available in the Classic 75/75 and 75/100 series of the IAG Savings and Retirement Plan as well as in My Education+.

About iA Financial Group
iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

