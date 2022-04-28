U.S. markets open in 23 minutes

iA Financial Group Announces Date of 2022 First Quarter Results and Annual Meeting

·2 min read
In this article:
  • IAFNF

QUEBEC CITY, April 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - iA Financial Group (Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.) (TSX: IAG) will disclose its earnings results for the first quarter of 2022 on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Management will discuss the results during a conference call to be held at 11:30 am (ET), followed by the Company's Annual Meeting at 2:00 pm, which will be held virtually.

First Quarter 2022 Earnings Results

The conference call will be held at 11:30 am on Thursday, May 12, 2022. The conference call can be accessed by calling 416-620-9188 or 1-800-954-0652 (toll-free within North America). Please note that the question and answer period following will be reserved for financial analysts.

A webcast of the conference call (in listen-only mode) will be available on the iA Financial Group website at ia.ca.

A replay of the conference call will be available for a one-week period starting at 2:00 pm on Thursday, May 12, 2022, until midnight on May 19, 2022. To listen to the replay, call 1‑800‑558‑5253 (toll‑free) and enter access code 22016279.

A transcript of the conference call will be posted the week following the conference call on the Company's website at ia.ca, under About iA, in the Investor Relations/Financial Reports section.

All documents related to iA Financial Group's first quarter earnings results will be published on the Company's website at ia.ca, under About iA, in the Investor Relations/Financial Reports section, at around 9:00 am (ET) on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Annual Meeting

The iA Financial Group Annual Meeting will be held virtually on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 2:00 pm (ET). An audio webcast of the Annual Meeting will be available on the Company's website at ia.ca under About iA, in the Investor Relations/Events and Presentations section.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

ia.ca


iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

SOURCE iA Financial Group

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/28/c1347.html

