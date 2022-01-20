iA Financial Group Announces the Issuance of a Redemption Notice to Holders of 2.64% Subordinated Debentures due February 23, 2027

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Further to the approval of the Autorité des marchés financiers (Québec), Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. ("iA Insurance") announces that it has sent today to all registered holders of its 2.64% Subordinated Debentures due February 23, 2027 (the "Debentures") a formal notice and instructions for the redemption of the Debentures. iA Insurance will redeem the Debentures, as of February 23, 2022, upon payment of a redemption amount of $1,013.20 for each $1,000 principal amount of Debentures, being equal to the aggregate of (i) $1,000 and (ii) all accrued and unpaid interest (the "Redemption Price"). The Redemption Price will be payable upon presentation and surrender of the Debentures called for redemption at Computershare Trust Company of Canada.

