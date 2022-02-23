U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,314.00
    +14.00 (+0.33%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,616.00
    +91.00 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,925.50
    +62.75 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,990.30
    +11.10 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.27
    -0.08 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,900.90
    -6.50 (-0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    24.21
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1329
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9480
    +0.0160 (+0.83%)
     

  • Vix

    28.81
    +1.06 (+3.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3587
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0740
    +0.0340 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,713.43
    +667.33 (+1.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    862.77
    +28.47 (+3.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,494.21
    +9.88 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,449.61
    -461.26 (-1.71%)
     

iA Financial Group Announces Offering of $300 million of 3.187% Fixed/Floating Unsecured Subordinated Debentures

·7 min read

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

QUÉBEC CITY, Feb. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - iA Financial Group (the "Company") announced today an offering of $300 million aggregate principal amount of 3.187% fixed/floating unsecured subordinated debentures (the "Debentures") due February 25, 2032 (the "Offering").

The Debentures will be issued as "Sustainability Bonds" under the iA Financial Group Sustainability Bond Framework (the "Framework") and will represent iA Financial Corporation's inaugural sustainability bonds. The Framework is available on the Company's website at www.ia.ca.

The Offering is expected to close on or about February 25, 2022. The Company intends to use an amount equal to the net proceeds from the sale of the Debentures to finance or re-finance, in part or in full, new and/or existing Eligible Assets within each of the Green Eligible Categories and Social Eligible Categories, all as defined in the Framework.

The Debentures will mature on February 25, 2032. Interest on the Debentures at the rate of 3.187% per annum will be payable in arrears in equal semi-annual installments on February 25 and August 25, in each year, commencing on August 25, 2022 and continuing until February 25, 2027. From and including February 25, 2027, interest on the Debentures will be payable at a rate per annum equal to the 3-month bankers' acceptance rate (CDOR) plus 0.91% payable quarterly in arrears on the 25th day of each of February, May, August and November in each year, commencing on May 25, 2027.

The Offering is being done on a best efforts agency basis by a syndicate of agents led by CIBC World Markets Inc., National Bank Financial Inc. and TD Securities Inc., as co-leads and bookrunners, and including BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., Scotia Capital Inc. and iA Private Wealth Inc. CIBC World Markets Inc. and National Bank Financial Inc. were also Co-Sustainability Structuring Advisors.

The Offering is being made under the short form base shelf prospectus dated February 25, 2021. Complete details of the Offering are set out in the prospectus supplement dated February 22, 2022, which will be filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities and will be available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.ia.ca.

Notice
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale of any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offering, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The Debentures have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or the securities laws of any state of the United States of America, and may not be offered, sold or delivered, directly or indirectly, within the United States, its territories, its possessions and other areas subject to its jurisdiction or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act), except in certain transactions exempt from, or not subject to, the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities within the United States.

Forward-looking Statements
This document may contain statements relating to strategies used by iA Financial Group or statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "estimate", and "continue" (or the negative thereof), as well as words such as "objective", "goal", "guidance", "outlook" and "forecast", or other similar words or expressions. Such statements constitute forward–looking statements within the meaning of securities laws. In this document, forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to information concerning the expected closing time of the Offering and the use of proceeds therefrom. These statements are not historical facts; they represent only expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and are subject to change, particularly in light of the ongoing and evolving COVID-19 pandemic, its effect on the global economy and its uncertain impact on our operations.

Although iA Financial Group believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. In addition, certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Material factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to: insurance, market, credit, liquidity, strategic and operational risks, such as: general business and economic conditions; level of competition and consolidation; changes in laws and regulations, including tax laws and changes made to capital and liquidity guidelines; risks associated with the political and social environment; risks related to climate change including the transition to a low-carbon economy and iA Financial Group's ability to satisfy stakeholder expectations on environmental and social issues; data and cyber risks; risks related to human resources; hedging strategy risks; liquidity of iA Financial Group, including the availability of financing to meet existing financial commitments on their expected maturity dates when required; accuracy of information received from counterparties and the ability of counterparties to meet their obligations; the occurrence of natural or man–made disasters, international conflicts, pandemic diseases (such as the current COVID-19 pandemic) and acts of terrorism.

Material factors and assumptions used in the preparation of financial outlooks include, but are not limited to: accuracy of accounting policies and best estimate actuarial and economic assumptions used by the Company such as mortality, morbidity, longevity and policyholder behaviour; continued business growth; changes in the economic, competitive, insurance, legal or regulatory environment; risks and conditions; and the Company's recent performance and results, as discussed elsewhere in this document.

Potential impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic – Since March 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has had major, unprecedented implications for both society and the economy. The overall impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is still uncertain and depends on many factors, such as the progression of the virus, the emergence of new variants, the duration of the pandemic, potential treatments and therapies, the availability of vaccines, the effectiveness of government measures to slow the virus's spread and the impact of those measures on the economy. As a result, we cannot accurately predict the total bearing the pandemic will have, but the impact on iA Financial Group's business and financial results could be material. However, despite the short–term negative impacts of the pandemic on its results, iA Financial Group remains financially solid. In addition, iA Financial Group's business continuity protocol has continued, ensuring that the quality of service clients receive is similar to or better than before the pandemic and enabling employees and advisors to continue to work safely and securely.

Additional information about the material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and about material factors or assumptions applied in making forward-looking statements may be found in this "Risk Management" section of the Management's Discussion and Analysis for 2021, the "Management of Risks Associated with Financial Instruments" note to the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2021, and elsewhere in iA Financial Group's filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators, which are available for review at sedar.com.

The forward-looking statements in this document reflect iA Financial Group's expectations as of the date of this document. iA Financial Group does not undertake to update or release any revisions to these forward–looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

About iA Financial Group
iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is one of Canada's largest public companies and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares)

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

SOURCE iA Financial Group

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/22/c7715.html

Recommended Stories

  • Safe havens yen, franc retreat, kiwi jumps after RBNZ meeting

    The dollar was on the front foot against the safe-haven Japanese yen and Swiss franc on Wednesday, as whipsawed markets looked to get a handle on the latest developments around Ukraine, though heightened nervousness kept most major pairs fairly muted . Away from the threat of a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, the New Zealand dollar jumped 0.44% after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand raised interest rates, and said more tightening could be necessary. One U.S. dollar was worth 115.03 yen in early Asia trade, with the greenback having climbed steadily overnight from its near three-week low of 114.48 hit Monday, and at 0.9210 francs, after a 0.63% overnight rally.

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stock investors have had a rough three months. The Nasdaq Composite Index has declined by around 16.6% from its peak back in mid-November as the growing prospect of higher interest rates has dampened investors' risk appetites. Of course, not all growth stocks will recover fully from this recent (and prolonged) slump, so it pays to be careful when selecting tech companies trading at correction-level prices.

  • Why Shares of Upstart Are Down Today

    Shares of the artificial intelligence lender Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) traded roughly 6% lower as of 2:41 p.m. ET today as broader markets struggled and after the company released its annual report over the weekend. Upstart also released its annual 10-K report over the weekend, which provided some interesting details on the business after the company just reported strong earnings results for the fourth quarter of 2021. Notably, Upstart said that only 16% of the unsecured personal loans originated through its platform were retained by bank partners in 2021.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks With at Least 8% Dividend Yield

    What to make of the situation in Eastern Europe? Russia has massed forces on the Ukrainian border, and recognized two adjacent Ukrainian provinces – both with ethnic Russian population majorities – as independent. The US has matched this bellicosity with saber rattling of its own, although the Biden Administration has made it clear that it will oppose Russian moves with economic sanctions rather than force. The result: a geopolitical mess that is threatening stability from Moscow to Washington a

  • Home Depot's stock tumble cutting more than 220 points off the Dow's price

    Shares of Home Depot Inc. tumbled 9.8% in afternoon trading Tuesday, to pace the Dow Jones Industrial Average's decliners, after the home improvement retailer reported fiscal fourth-quarter results that beat expectations and raised its dividend, but reported gross margin that fell and provided a less than enthusiastic profit outlook. The stock's price decline of $33.84 was shaving about 223 points off the Dow's price, representing about 38% of the Dow's decline of 580 points, or 1.7%. The stock

  • ‘Waiting for the perfect moment may not be the best strategy’: 3 things investors should do right now as Ukraine-Russia crisis escalates

    Americans woke up after a three-day weekend to more market turmoil as the Ukraine-Russian crisis escalates. In many ways, it was a replay of what investors have seen with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) in recent months — another major disruption to global stock markets. The latest stock-market turmoil has come as markets have attempted to recalibrate amid policy changes at the Federal Reserve, record-high levels of inflation.

  • Markets Are on a War Footing. Here’s a Worst-Case Scenario.

    U.S. and European allies set to announce sanctions against Russia, China looks ready to regulate the metaverse, pharmacies say filling prescriptions for Covid-19 pills is costly, and other news to start your day.

  • Funds Are Buying These 4 Growth Stocks

    These names can present unique opportunities for outperformance as institutional investors tend to be more sophisticated than retail buyers.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices Stock Just Popped

    Shares of semiconductor star Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) jumped on Tuesday, and are up 2% as of 11:30 a.m. ET. You can thank investment banker Bernstein for that. This morning, Bernstein upgraded shares of AMD to outperform -- the analyst's first upgrade of the semiconductor stock to a buy level in a decade, as StreetInsider.com just pointed out.

  • Why XPeng Shares Crashed Today

    Shares of XPeng dropped as much as 10%, before closing Tuesday's trading session down 8.3%. Recent positive news for XPeng stock was being overshadowed today by more macro concerns leading to risk aversion in many global markets. Two weeks ago, Xpeng said it was being included in the Shenzhen-Hong Kong Stock Connect program.

  • Zuckerberg Gets Kicked Out of the Billionaires Top 10 Club

    Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg has been booted off of the top 10 list of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index as shares of the Facebook parent have been taking a serious shellacking this month. Zuckerberg, who dropped to the lucky 13th spot, had his virtual head handed to him weeks ago. Zuckerberg's total net worth was put at $78.2 billion and he lost $47.3 billion year-to-date.

  • Why Overstock.com Shares Plummeted Today

    Equity investors sold out of a wide range of titles on Tuesday, but they really sold out of Overstock.com (NASDAQ: OSTK). The internet discount retailer's shares took a more than 8% hit on the day, due mainly to a price target cut from an influential bank. The cutter was Bank of America Securities analyst Curtis Nagle, who on Tuesday chopped his Overstock.com target to $80 from the previous $100 for a fairly steep 20% trimming.

  • Why Tesla, Rivian, and Nio Are All Dropping Today

    Tesla's new German gigafactory still faces obstacles, and broader concerns are affecting the whole electric vehicle sector.

  • Buy the Dip: Data, Search and Security

    "The company reported an earnings beat and strong guidance Thursday and has rallied," Bruce Kamich wrote on Real Money. Kamich feels that DDOG is a dog that's going to hunt. "In our December 9 review we wrote that "I will assume that some traders have booked some nice profits with DDOG.

  • Block Earnings Are Coming; Here’s What Matters

    Is now the best time for a previous high-flying digital payments growth name to deliver a quarterly report? Possibly not, considering the market’s adverse reaction to such stocks this earnings season. However, that’s what Block (SQ) will do this Thursday (Feb 24). But maybe the fact peers such as PayPal and Affirm have disappointed means the bar is lowered somewhat, says RBC’s Daniel Perlin. Plus, the stock is down by 60% since the prior report, and as such, Perlin believes the “expectations hur

  • Is a 70% Fall in Matterport Stock a Buying Opportunity?

    We’re not even two full months into 2022 and some charts make for almost comical reading based on the absurd drops some stocks have exhibited. For instance, since the turn of the year, shares of Matterport (MTTR) have already shaved 70% off their value. The volatile market conditions can be partly to blame, but it hasn’t helped that the spatial data company announced a disappointing outlook when delivering 4Q21’s financials earlier this month. However, Deutsche Bank’s Bhavin Shah recently met wi

  • MercadoLibre Beats Revenue Estimates, Gains Market Share in Brazil

    (Bloomberg) -- Latin American e-commerce retailer MercadoLibre Inc. grew its revenue more than expected and gained market share in Brazil even as Asian players continue to strengthen their footprint in the company’s largest market. Most Read from BloombergBlinken Says Meeting With Lavrov Is Canceled: Ukraine UpdatePorsches, Lamborghinis Lost at Sea May Cost VW $155 MillionU.S. Condemns Russian Move at UN, Reassures Kyiv: Ukraine UpdateStocks Decline as Biden Proposes Russia Sanctions: Markets Wr

  • Stock market news live updates: Stock futures recover some losses after S&P 500 tumbles into correction

    Stock futures opened higher Tuesday evening after a steep sell-off during the regular trading day, which pushed the S&P 500 and Dow to their lowest settlements so far of 2022.

  • Palo Alto Networks stock rallies as outlook hiked once again following earnings beat

    Palo Alto Networks Inc. shares surged in the extended session Tuesday after the cybersecurity company once again hiked its outlook for the year and said its appetite for acquisitions is sated now that it's finally digested four years of M&A.

  • A Macy’s e-commerce spinoff would be ‘deadly’ for the retailer, analyst says

    Forrester Research Retail Analyst Sucharita Kodali joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss retail earnings for Home Depot and Macy's.