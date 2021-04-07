iA Financial Group will hold its Annual Meetings virtually on May 6

QUEBEC CITY, April 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - iA Financial Group today announces that the Annual Shareholder Meeting of iA Financial Corporation Inc. ("iA Financial Corporation") and the Annual Meeting of the Sole Common Shareholder and of the Participating Policyholders of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. ("iA Insurance") will be held at the same time on Thursday, May 6, 2021, and will be completely virtual.

For a second year, as a precautionary measure to proactively address the public health impact of coronavirus disease (COVID–19), to mitigate health and safety risks to our shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, and to abide by some of the Government of Quebec's directives and recommendations, we will hold our Meeting in a virtual-only format. The meeting will be held in virtual-only format, via live webcast only.

Shareholders, participating policyholders, investors or members of the public will not be able to attend the meeting in person. Shareholders and participating policyholders will have an equal opportunity to participate in the online meeting, regardless of geographic location.

The virtual Annual Meetings of iA Financial Corporation and iA Insurance will be held on Thursday, May 6, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern time). Webcast link: https://www.icastpro.ca/eia210506 (password: iA2021). For detailed instructions on how to join the webcast and vote at the virtual meeting, shareholders should refer to the Proxy Circular (the "Circular") relating to the annual meeting of iA Financial Corporation and participating policyholders should consult the information document for participating policyholders (the "Information Document") relating to the annual meeting of iA Insurance as well as their proxy form or their voting instruction form.

Registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders will be able to participate in the meeting, ask questions and exercise their voting rights, all in real time, provided they are connected to the Internet and comply with all the provisions set out in the Circular and in the rules of conduct applicable to the virtual meeting. Beneficial owners who have not duly appointed themselves as proxyholders will be entitled to attend the meeting as guests but will not be entitled to vote at the meeting.

Participating policyholders who wish to exercise their right to vote by proxy before the meeting must obtain a proxy form by communicating by email with the corporate secretariat of iA Financial Group at secretariat_corporatif@ia.ca. Participating policyholders who wish to participate in the meeting and vote at the meeting must also contact the corporate secretariat of iA Financial Group at secretariat_corporatif@ia.ca to obtain a control number allowing them to log on to the meeting via the link mentioned above and vote at the meeting.

We strongly encourage shareholders and participating policyholders to vote before the meeting using any of the methods listed on their proxy form or voting instruction form. In order for a proxy to be voted at the Annual Meetings, the completed proxy form must be received by Computershare Investor Services Inc. no later than 5:00 p.m. (local time) on May 4, 2021.

Annual Report and documents relating to the Annual Meetings are available online

The 2019 Annual Report, Circular, rules of conduct applicable to the virtual meeting and Information Document are now available online at ia.ca (https://ia.ca/investorrelations). The Annual Report and the Circular are also available at sedar.com. The shareholders of iA Financial Corporation will receive the document relating to the Annual Meeting in the coming days.

The Annual Report includes the Management's Discussion and Analysis, the consolidated financial statements and various other information about iA Financial Group.

The Circular presents, among other things, information relating to the exercise of voting rights at the Annual Meeting of iA Financial Corporation, information on the Board of Directors and governance practices and executive compensation.

The rules of conduct are intended to ensure the proper conduct of the Meeting and provide, among other things, the way a shareholder may intervene at the Meeting and ask questions.

The Information Document presents, among other things, information relating to the exercise of voting rights at the Annual Meeting of iA Insurance, information on the Board of Directors and governance practices and Board compensation.

Election of new directors

To be noted this year, of the thirteen directors who were nominated this year, two are new candidates: Mrs. Suzanne Rancourt and Mr. William F. Chinery. Mrs. Agathe Côté and Mr. Claude Lamoureux will retire from the Board as of May 6, 2021.

Suzanne Rancourt – Mrs. Rancourt is a corporate director with more than 30 years of experience in consulting and management in finance and information technology. From 2006 to 2016, she was Vice-President Enterprise Risks and Internal Audit at CGI. Since her arrival at CGI in 1985, she held increasingly senior positions in consulting, strategy and information technology, business development, project management and corporate functions in a multinational environment. Prior to her arrival at CGI, Ms. Rancourt began her career as an auditor and worked in operations, finance and accounting in distribution, retail and financial industries.

She holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Université du Québec à Montréal and an ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors. She is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CGA). Ms. Rancourt sits also on the Boards of Directors of WSP and the Institute of Corporate Directors (Quebec).

William F. Chinery – Mr. Chinery is a corporate director. Until early 2013, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of BlackRock Asset Management Canada. During his 13 years with BlackRock and its predecessor, Barclays Global Investors, Mr. Chinery was a Managing Director in both the Toronto and San Francisco offices with various responsibilities including heading the Latin America and the Americas Institutional Business. Prior to BlackRock, he spent 6 years as Senior Vice President Quantitative Products at YMG Capital Management Inc. where he was responsible for managing Tactical Asset Allocation products for pension plans and mutual funds. He started his career at Mercer where he had account responsibility for some of the largest pension plans in Canada. He also started the Mercer Investment Consulting practice.

Mr. Chinery is currently on the Board of the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and is Chair of their Investment Committee. He is also a member of the Investment Committee of GreenSky Capital Inc.

Mr. Chinery is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and a Fellow of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries. He holds a B.Math. with honors from the University of Waterloo and has his ICD.D title from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

If you have any questions or would like additional information regarding the Annual Meetings, please contact Computershare at 1-800-564-6253 (toll-free from Canada and USA) or 1-514-982-7555 (from other countries).

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

