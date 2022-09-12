U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,110.41
    +43.05 (+1.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,381.34
    +229.63 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,266.41
    +154.10 (+1.27%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,906.09
    +23.24 (+1.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.14
    +1.35 (+1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.00
    +7.40 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    19.76
    +1.00 (+5.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0126
    +0.0079 (+0.79%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3620
    +0.0410 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1685
    +0.0098 (+0.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.8390
    +0.2750 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,429.41
    +887.20 (+4.12%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    527.58
    +11.43 (+2.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,473.03
    +121.96 (+1.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,542.11
    +327.36 (+1.16%)
     

IAC Monthly Metrics Available on Company Website

·1 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) posted monthly metrics for August 2022 in the investor relations section of its website at https://ir.iac.com/.

About IAC
IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) builds companies.  We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands.  From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 11 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders.  We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially disciplined opportunism will never change.  IAC is today comprised of category leading businesses including Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI), Dotdash Meredith and Care.com among many others ranging from early stage to established businesses.  IAC is headquartered in New York City with business locations worldwide.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iac-monthly-metrics-available-on-company-website-301621950.html

SOURCE IAC

Recommended Stories

  • Nigerian financial management app for merchants Kippa bags $8.4M in new funding

    Kippa, the Nigerian startup improving the lifecycle of small businesses across the country with its financial management and payments platform, has raised $8.4 million in an oversubscribed seed round. The startup — launched last June by Kennedy Ekezie-Joseph, Duke Ekezie and Jephthah Uche — received investment from backers such as Goodwater Capital, TEN13 VC, Rocketship VC, Saison Capital, Crestone VC, VentureSouq, Horizon Partners and Vibe Capital. Kippa said the investment will allow it to develop financial products that help SMEs grow their businesses and grow its team in Nigeria.

  • 4 Tips for a Successful RIA Merger

    The M&A market for registered investment advisors remains hot, but without the right focus it’s easy to get burned. “This isn’t just about dollars and cents,” says Pete Dorsey, chief strategy and revenue officer at Los Angeles-based Altruist, which offers technology and tools for financial advisors. “If you look at a deal simply from a financial standpoint, you’re going to stub your toe,” says Dorsey, who was previously national managing director at TD Ameritrade, where he led institutional sales and relationship management.

  • SAP at UNGA 77: Driving Positive Business Transformation for People and Planet

    By Claudia Cortes

  • Quiet quitting has a polar opposite: The FatFIRE movement of people working hard to retire early on a ‘massive stash’

    As different as they seem, both quiet-quitters and FIRERS want the same thing.

  • Novavax's COVID-19 booster is now authorized in Europe

    Shares of Novavax Inc. were up 2.4% in trading on Monday after the company said its COVID-19 booster has been authorized in Europe for adults. Novavax's stock has declined 77.3% so far this year, while the S&P 500 is down 14.6%.

  • Not So Great Expectations: The Risk to Dimming Views on Earnings

    Let's take a sober look at what's likely for the rest of the year and what it means for investors.

  • An $83 Billion Investor Stampede Shows Scale of Europe’s Woes

    (Bloomberg) -- War, a winter of energy rationing, a coming recession that could outlast any American one. Oh, and a newly hawkish ECB. How Europe will surmount its mountain of troubles is anyone’s guess -- and investors aren’t sticking around to find out.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Hottest Housing Markets Are Facing a Painful ResetRussian Defenses Crumble as Ukraine Retakes Key TerritoryRussia Confirms Flight of Troops From Ukraine’s Kharkiv AreaCredit Card Firms to Start Implementing Co

  • Marketmind: Happy Monday

    Asian markets should open the week on an upbeat note following the strong end to last week across global stocks, but with a heightened sense of caution ahead of Tuesday's U.S. inflation data. The consumer price inflation report for August will be critical to the Fed's interest rate decision later this month and, therefore, the tone and direction for world markets. Bond and rates markets are taking this to heart - the two-year Treasury yield on Friday rose to a 15-year high of 3.575% and implied U.S. interest rates nudged 4%.

  • Trimming Back a Position

    After you receive this Alert, we will sell 500 shares of Morgan Stanley at or near $90.50. On last week's September Members-Only call, we shared that if MS shares approached the $91-$92 level we would look to trim back the portfolio's exposure given the continued softness in the IPO market.

  • Japan liquor businesses turn to non-alcoholic drinks to attract Gen Z

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Bucking the age-old stereotype of hard-drinking college students, Manaka Okamoto considers the next day's schedule before cracking open an alcoholic beverage. "If I have to get up early, and I think 'Oh, I should hold off on drinking,' then I go for a non-alcohol drink to get a sense of alcohol when I'm drinking alone," Okamoto, 22, said at a Tokyo restaurant. The effect has been especially pronounced in Japan, where the population is shrinking and younger people drink far less than in previous decades.

  • Germany faces a looming threat of deindustrialisation

    Crunch time for a business model built on Russian gas and Chinese demand

  • 3 Stocks To Watch In Today's Stock Market, Including Dow Jones Energy Giant Chevron

    Among the top stocks to buy and watch, Dow Jones energy giant Chevron is approaching a new buy point in today's stock market rally.

  • ‘The Rise of the Rest’ Review: Startups Across America

    An AOL co-founder travels by bus on a series of tours around the country in search of local entrepreneurship.

  • Is SQ Stock A Buy? Bulls Eye Margin Growth, Bears See Afterpay Risk

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and Afterpay synergies but bears worry over Bitcoin and a possible recession.

  • Hedge Volatility With These ETFs

    Investors should apply some hedging techniques to their equity portfolio. While there are a number of ways to do this, volatility-hedged ETFs could prove beneficial amid market uncertainty.

  • European Manufacturers Reel From Russian Gas Shutoff

    The energy crisis has shut down factories, cooled furnaces and left few businesses untouched. Some factories might never reopen.

  • Warren Buffett Hikes Occidental Petroleum Stake Again: OXY Stock Flashes Buy Signal

    Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed its Occidental Petroleum stake has risen to 26.8%. OXY stock rose Monday.

  • Bar, tacos and sandwiches among food and beverage plans at Associated Bank River Center

    A new bar, a taqueria, a sandwich shop and a market are planned in downtown Milwaukee as part of the ongoing renovation of the Associated Bank River Center office tower. Associated Bank announced the food and beverage concepts Monday morning. Milwaukee-based F Street Hospitality will operate the businesses, the bank said in a news release.

  • Jury selection starts in Nikola founder Trevor Milton’s fraud trial

    Jury selection began Monday in the fraud trial of Trevor Milton, the founder and former executive chairman of Nikola Corp accused of lying about the electric truck startup's vehicles.

  • Two ways of thinking about this chart of stocks and recessions

    This annotated long-term chart of the S&P 500 comes from Deutsche Bank. Recessions are shaded in gray.