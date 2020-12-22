IAC plans to spin off Vimeo as an independent company

Benzinga

Upgrades * According to Truist Securities, the prior rating for Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) was changed from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Pioneer Natural Resources showed an EPS of $0.17, compared to $1.99 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Pioneer Natural Resources shows a 52-week-high of $159.01 and a 52-week-low of $48.62. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $110.86. * For Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII), Loop Capital upgraded the previous rating of Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, Rent-A-Center showed an EPS of $1.04, compared to $0.47 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Rent-A-Center shows a 52-week-high of $40.33 and a 52-week-low of $11.69. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $39.24. * Santander upgraded the previous rating for MercadoLibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) from Hold to Buy. In the third quarter, MercadoLibre showed an EPS of $0.28, compared to $0.95 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $1727.97 and a 52-week-low of $422.22. At the end of the last trading period, MercadoLibre closed at $1697.89. * According to Oppenheimer, the prior rating for T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) was changed from Perform to Outperform. In the third quarter, T-Mobile US showed an EPS of $1.00, compared to $1.01 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of T-Mobile US shows a 52-week-high of $134.24 and a 52-week-low of $63.50. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $130.22. * According to Cowen & Co., the prior rating for Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) was changed from Market Perform to Outperform. Vista Outdoor earned $1.10 in the second quarter, compared to $0.00 in the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $24.94 and a 52-week-low of $4.29. At the end of the last trading period, Vista Outdoor closed at $21.06. * For Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN), Piper Sandler upgraded the previous rating of Neutral to Overweight. In the third quarter, Illumina showed an EPS of $1.02, compared to $1.93 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $404.20 and a 52-week-low of $196.78. Illumina closed at $362.63 at the end of the last trading period. Downgrades * Truist Securities downgraded the previous rating for Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) from Buy to Hold. For the third quarter, Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs had an EPS of $0.38, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.35. The current stock performance of Aerojet Rocketdyne Hldgs shows a 52-week-high of $57.27 and a 52-week-low of $32.15. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $52.76. * For IGM Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:IGMS), Wedbush downgraded the previous rating of Outperform to Neutral. In the third quarter, IGM Biosciences showed an EPS of $0.66, compared to $2.41 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $133.00 and a 52-week-low of $27.55. At the end of the last trading period, IGM Biosciences closed at $82.94. * For Mesoblast Ltd (NASDAQ:MESO), Maxim Group downgraded the previous rating of Buy to Hold. For the first quarter, Mesoblast had an EPS of $0.04, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.01. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $21.28 and a 52-week-low of $3.12. Mesoblast closed at $8.59 at the end of the last trading period. * According to BMO Capital, the prior rating for RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) was changed from Outperform to Market Perform. For the third quarter, RealPage had an EPS of $0.52, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.45. The current stock performance of RealPage shows a 52-week-high of $89.20 and a 52-week-low of $36.91. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $87.33. * According to Longbow Research, the prior rating for Hyatt Hotels Corp (NYSE:H) was changed from Buy to Neutral. Hyatt Hotels earned $1.48 in the third quarter, compared to $0.37 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Hyatt Hotels shows a 52-week-high of $94.98 and a 52-week-low of $24.02. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $72.40. * According to Stifel, the prior rating for CuriosityStream Inc (NASDAQ:CURI) was changed from Buy to Hold. In the third quarter, CuriosityStream earned $0.56. The current stock performance of CuriosityStream shows a 52-week-high of $14.03 and a 52-week-low of $7.44. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $13.21. * Citigroup downgraded the previous rating for HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) from Buy to Neutral. HMS Holdings earned $0.30 in the third quarter, compared to $0.24 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of HMS Holdings shows a 52-week-high of $36.75 and a 52-week-low of $18.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $36.50. * Baird downgraded the previous rating for Intellia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTLA) from Outperform to Neutral. Intellia Therapeutics earned $0.47 in the third quarter, compared to $0.49 in the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $68.84 and a 52-week-low of $9.18. Intellia Therapeutics closed at $62.73 at the end of the last trading period. Initiations * With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Lightspeed POS Inc (NYSE:LSPD). The price target seems to have been set at $70.00 for Lightspeed POS. In the second quarter, Lightspeed POS showed an EPS of $0.20, compared to $0.12 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Lightspeed POS shows a 52-week-high of $62.54 and a 52-week-low of $28.29. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $60.62. * With an Outperform rating, Credit Suisse initiated coverage on Radius Global Infrastructure Inc (NASDAQ:RADI). The price target seems to have been set at $19.00 for Radius Global Infr. The current stock performance of Radius Global Infr shows a 52-week-high of $13.44 and a 52-week-low of $7.31. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $12.50. * With a Neutral rating, Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD). The price target seems to have been set at $34.00 for Cactus. In the third quarter, Cactus showed an EPS of $0.13, compared to $0.48 from the year-ago quarter. The stock has a 52-week-high of $35.28 and a 52-week-low of $8.16. At the end of the last trading period, Cactus closed at $25.57. * With a Market Perform rating, BMO Capital initiated coverage on Alliant Energy Corp (NASDAQ:LNT). The price target seems to have been set at $54.00 for Alliant Energy. For the third quarter, Alliant Energy had an EPS of $0.94, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.94. The current stock performance of Alliant Energy shows a 52-week-high of $60.28 and a 52-week-low of $37.66. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $50.34. * Goldman Sachs initiated coverage on ChampionX Corp (NYSE:CHX) with a Buy rating. The price target for ChampionX is set to $21.00. In the third quarter, ChampionX earned $0.03. The stock has a 52-week-high of $15.07 and a 52-week-low of $6.87. At the end of the last trading period, ChampionX closed at $13.77. * With a Buy rating, Citigroup initiated coverage on Sapiens International Corp NV (NASDAQ:SPNS). The price target seems to have been set at $33.00 for Sapiens Intl Corp. For the third quarter, Sapiens Intl Corp had an EPS of $0.27, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.21. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $35.23 and a 52-week-low of $13.55. Sapiens Intl Corp closed at $28.28 at the end of the last trading period. * Baird initiated coverage on The RealReal Inc (NASDAQ:REAL) with an Outperform rating. The price target for The RealReal is set to $23.00. The RealReal earned $0.41 in the third quarter, compared to $0.27 in the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of The RealReal shows a 52-week-high of $20.00 and a 52-week-low of $5.00. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $19.55. * With an Overweight rating, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Graybug Vision Inc (NASDAQ:GRAY). The price target seems to have been set at $42.00 for Graybug Vision. In the third quarter, Graybug Vision showed an EPS of $2.52, compared to $9.30 from the year-ago quarter. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $37.88 and a 52-week-low of $12.50. Graybug Vision closed at $25.29 at the end of the last trading period. * With an In-Line rating, Evercore ISI Group initiated coverage on Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC). The price target seems to have been set at $215.00 for Teladoc Health. For the third quarter, Teladoc Health had an EPS of $0.13, compared to year-ago quarter EPS of $0.28. The current stock performance of Teladoc Health shows a 52-week-high of $253.00 and a 52-week-low of $81.20. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $199.83. * With an Outperform rating, Wedbush initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE:SI). The price target seems to have been set at $80.00 for Silvergate Capital. In the third quarter, Silvergate Capital showed an EPS of $0.37, compared to $0.36 from the year-ago quarter. The current stock performance of Silvergate Capital shows a 52-week-high of $64.89 and a 52-week-low of $7.60. Moreover, at the end of the last trading period, the closing price was at $56.63. * With a Buy rating, Jefferies initiated coverage on Humanigen Inc (NASDAQ:HGEN). The price target seems to have been set at $27.00 for Humanigen. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $33.95 and a 52-week-low of $3.40. Humanigen closed at $19.85 at the end of the last trading period. * With an Overweight rating, Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ZI). The price target seems to have been set at $60.00 for ZoomInfo Technologies. Interestingly, in the third quarter, ZoomInfo Technologies's EPS was $0.11. At the moment, the stock has a 52-week-high of $64.40 and a 52-week-low of $30.83. (C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.