IAHL Corporate Update

1 min read
Our intended reporting date has moved to on or before Oct 31.

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2021 / IAHL Corp. (OTC PINK:IAHL) We were hoping to conform by the September 28th deadline but our partners in the mega project we are part of have not secured all of the land from the 31 landowners where phase 1 of the project will be located in Latin America.

It is close to 85 percent complete and if we release full disclosure the remaining land would increase in price significantly. On the positive side we announce the project has closed funding and is getting ready to draw down first amounts to secure initial vendors and companies whose contracts are already being negotiated to be in place for first distribution of funding.

We know the restrictions in trading will continue until we fully disclose however our OTC account is open and company has already been vetted and verified so once we release normal trading should resume quickly.

The company has not changed the share structure or sold any stock into the market since its inception.

No change in share structure is needed as the project development and assets will be used as collateral for the funding.

Once we move to reporting status all aspects of the project will be revealed and total of funding for the project.

We thank our shareholders and investors for continued patience over this short time period.

On behalf of the entire altenesol team and partners

Contact: info@altensol.com

SOURCE: IAHL Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/665695/IAHL-Corporate-Update

