Ian Bickley Joins MycoWorks as Strategic Advisor

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MycoWorks today announced that Ian Bickley has joined the company as a strategic advisor. Bickley brings 25+ years of fashion and luxury market leadership, having served as President of the International Group for Coach, and President of Global Business Development for all Tapestry brands. A house of modern luxury lifestyle and accessories, Tapestry's brands include Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. Bickley currently serves as an independent member of the Board of Directors for Crocs, Inc., (NASDAQ: CROX), Natura & Co., (NYSE: NTCO), and Brilliant Earth.

MycoWorks developed and owns Fine Mycelium, the world's only proprietary biotechnology that harnesses mycelium to grow a made-to-order natural material that offers the performance of the finest animal leather with lower environmental impact. Recognized globally as a breakthrough in materials science, Fine Mycelium's durability and aesthetic features unlock new design possibilities while its tray-based process offers relief to existing supply chain constraints.

"I choose to partner with companies and brands that are committed to providing positive social and environmental impact," said Ian Bickley. "MycoWorks' Fine Mycelium technology is revolutionary. Its ability to deliver high quality, highly customizable materials will fuel the luxury industry's expansion into sustainable offerings. I'm thrilled to be a part of this movement."

"Ian shares our values and will be a tremendous asset as partners prepare for commercial launches," said Matt Scullin, MycoWorks CEO. "His bullishness about the impact that our company, technology, and materials will have on the luxury industry gives us confidence in our path forward."

About MycoWorks

In 2013, co-founders Philip Ross and Sophia Wang formed MycoWorks, a San Francisco-based biotechnology company dedicated to bringing new mycelium materials to the world. MycoWorks' patented Fine Mycelium technology is an advanced manufacturing platform and breakthrough in materials science, which engineers mycelium during growth to form proprietary, interlocking cellular structures for unparalleled strength and durability.

