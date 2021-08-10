Ian Drysdale Appointed CEO at One Inc

Co-Founder Christopher Ewing becomes Chief Strategy Officer

FOLSOM, Calif., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- One Inc, the insurance payments network, today announced the appointment of payments executive Ian Drysdale as Chief Executive Officer, effective August 5, 2021. Christopher Ewing, who co-founded the company and guided its strong growth, will assume a new role as Chief Strategy Officer.

With more than 25 years of payments industry experience, Drysdale brings the perspective gained from leading high performing teams for payment industry leaders as well as emerging companies. He joined One Inc's Board of Directors in January 2021, serving as Executive Chairman and working closely with the senior leadership team on key initiatives including its payments network buildout and new partnerships. Before joining One Inc, Drysdale led the payments division for Zelis, an emerging healthcare technology company, where as president, he successfully developed and executed a vision that increased growth, scaled the organization and optimized sourcing, growing the payments network to 150 payors and 600,000 providers.

Drysdale has held pivotal executive and senior leadership revenue and product development roles at Elavon (U.S. Bank), First Data (now Fiserv) and Worldpay (now FIS), where his teams substantially contributed to increased revenue and profitability. At Elavon, Drysdale led the formation and launch of the Global eCommerce and Integrated Software Vendor (ISV) business after serving as head of Elavon's North American sales and channel management. Drysdale earned a B.A. in Political Studies from Bishop's University in Canada and an M.B.A. from Florida Atlantic University.

"I'm excited by the road ahead for One Inc and look forward to serving the unique needs of our clients through our talented leadership and team as we continue to grow the business," said Drysdale. "Chris has done a spectacular job building the company from the ground up into an insurtech leader. He recognized a scale opportunity and built One Inc, bringing both innovation and payments technology to the insurance business. One Inc will continue to benefit from Chris' guidance and experience as we think strategically about pathways that grow and enhance our product offering and the solutions we provide to clients."

Story continues

"Ian has deep payments and operational expertise and has optimized organizations and platforms to capitalize on the growth and changes in electronic payments. I look forward to developing a strategic vision for the future with Ian and the team as we continue to scale the business and drive innovation in the insurance industry," said Ewing.

Ewing co-founded One Inc in 2012 and has guided the company's tremendous growth, building to a team of 475 employees that serves nearly 200 clients and processes more than $18 billion in annual payments. In early 2020, Great Hill Partners acquired One Inc and provided growth capital to support One Inc's product expansion and go to market strategy.

About One Inc

One Inc is modernizing the insurance industry through its unified and frictionless payment network. Focusing only on the insurance industry, One Inc helps carriers transform their operations by reducing costs, increasing security, and optimizing customer experience. The comprehensive end-to-end digital payments platform provides expanded payment options, multi-channel digital communications, and rapid digital claim payment, even for the most complex insurance use cases. As one of the fastest growing digital payments platforms in the insurance industry, One Inc manages billions of dollars per year in premiums and claims payments. For more information, please visit www.oneinc.com.

One Inc Logo

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ian-drysdale-appointed-ceo-at-one-inc-301352156.html

SOURCE One Inc