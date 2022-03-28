U.S. markets close in 1 hour 53 minutes

Ian Dunlop Joins LeaseAccelerator as Chief Product Officer

·2 min read

RESTON, Va., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- LeaseAccelerator, a leader in the Enterprise Lease Accounting and Lease Lifecycle Management software market, announced today that Ian Dunlop has joined the company as its new Chief Product Officer. Ian brings more than 30 years of experience in product management and engineering with global software companies to this new role.

Ian has a proven track record of managing annual revenues of over $100M in products delivered in Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), cloud, appliance, and endpoint deployment models, as well as contributing to a seat count growth of over 200%. In his new role, Ian leads the company's product management, professional services, customer experience, customer success and accounting shared services teams.

"We are excited that Ian has joined our team. As LeaseAccelerator continues to experience exceptional growth, Ian's expertise will be instrumental in ensuring we're driving the right customer-focused product strategy across our portfolio of lease lifecycle management solutions. Ian's knowledge, experience and commitment will help us continue to scale and lead the market," noted Todd Fredrick, CEO of LeaseAccelerator.

Ian previously served as the Chief Product Officer at ContactEngine, the conversational AI company, leading up to its recent acquisition by NICE. Prior to ContactEngine, Ian served as Vice President of Engineering for the Cloud Business Unit at McAfee, the device-to-cloud cyber security company. Ian has also held leadership roles in several global software companies, including IBM, Intel, MessageLabs, nCipher, Novell and Thales. Ian holds a bachelor's degree in Computer Science from Trinity College, Dublin.

About LeaseAccelerator
LeaseAccelerator provides enterprise lease lifecycle automation software that ensures long-term compliance, improves operational efficiency, and frees up cash. Thousands of users rely on our secure Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform to manage and automate 700,000 real estate and equipment leases valued at $200 billion across 5 million assets in 172 countries that generated 11 billion journal entries.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ian-dunlop-joins-leaseaccelerator-as-chief-product-officer-301511809.html

SOURCE LeaseAccelerator

SOURCE LeaseAccelerator

