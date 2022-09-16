U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,873.33
    -28.02 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,822.42
    -139.40 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,448.40
    -103.95 (-0.90%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,798.19
    -27.04 (-1.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.40
    +0.30 (+0.35%)
     

  • Gold

    1,684.50
    +7.20 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    19.61
    +0.35 (+1.80%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0018
    +0.0018 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4480
    -0.0110 (-0.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1423
    -0.0044 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.9060
    -0.5510 (-0.38%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,782.28
    -86.06 (-0.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    458.57
    -4.87 (-1.05%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,236.68
    -45.39 (-0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,567.65
    -308.26 (-1.11%)
     

iAnthus Announces Resignation of Director

·4 min read

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or the "Company") (CSE: IAN) (OTCPK: ITHUF), which owns, operates and partners with regulated cannabis operations across the United States, announces that Marco D'Attanasio has resigned from the board of directors of the Company (the "Board"), effective September 15, 2022. Mr. D'Attanasio joined the Board on June 24, 2022 upon completion of the Company's previously announced recapitalization transaction (the "Recapitalization Transaction").

"On behalf of the entire iAnthus team, we thank Marco for his valuable contributions to the Company.  We appreciate the opportunity we had to benefit from Marco's extensive professional background, thorough business acumen and the strategic insights he brought to our board after closing the Recapitalization Transaction," said Robert Galvin, iAnthus Interim Chief Executive Officer.

Pursuant to the Investor Rights Agreement dated June 24, 2022 by and among the Company, iAnthus Capital Management, LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, and certain Investors (as defined therein), the Investor who nominated Mr. D'Attanasio is entitled to designate a successor nominee for appointment to the Board, and the Company is required to cause such nominee to be appointed to the Board. As of the date hereof, such Investor has not nominated a successor nominee, and the Company has not appointed a replacement for Mr. D'Attanasio. A copy of the Investor Rights Agreement is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's ("SEC's") website at www.sec.gov.

About iAnthus

iAnthus owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.iAnthus.com.

COVID-19 Risk Factor

The Company may be impacted by business interruptions resulting from pandemics and public health emergencies, including those related to COVID-19. An outbreak of infectious disease, a pandemic, or a similar public health threat, such as the recent outbreak of COVID-19, or a fear of any of the foregoing could adversely impact the Company by causing operating, manufacturing, supply chain, and project development delays and disruptions, labor shortages, travel, and shipping disruption and shutdowns (including as a result of government regulation and prevention measures). It is unknown whether and how the Company may be affected if such a pandemic persists for an extended period of time, including as a result of the waiver of regulatory requirements or the implementation of emergency regulations to which the Company is subject. Although the Company has been deemed essential and/or has been permitted to continue operating its facilities in the states in which it cultivates, processes, manufactures, and sells cannabis during the pendency of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no assurance that the Company's operations will continue to be deemed essential and/or will continue to be permitted to operate. The Company may incur expenses or delays relating to such events outside of its control, which could have a material adverse impact on its business, operating results, financial condition, and the trading price of the Company's common shares.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of management, are not guarantees of performance and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. These forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in Company's reports that it files from time to time with the SEC and the Canadian securities regulators which you should review including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. When used in this news release, words such as "will," could," plan," estimate," expect," intend," may," potential," believe, "should" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to the Company's financial performance, business development and results of operations and the nomination and appointment of a replacement/successor director to the Board.

These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events, and the Company cannot assure you that the events or circumstances discussed or reflected in these statements will be achieved or will occur. If such forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. You should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by the Company or any other person that it will achieve its objectives and plans in any specified timeframe, or at all. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the SEC has reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ianthus-announces-resignation-of-director-301626505.html

SOURCE iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • FedEx stock plunges on brutal profit warning

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss stock performance for FedEx.

  • Why Nvidia Shares Rose on a Down Day

    Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh just lowered his price target on Nvidia, but if he's right it's a good buy from here.

  • Why International Paper, WestRock, and Packaging Corp. Stocks All Crashed Today

    There was a sell-off in cardboard packaging stocks this morning, with shares of International Paper (NYSE: IP) down 9.4% at 10:30 a.m. ET on Friday, Packaging Corporation of America (NYSE: PKG) shares down 9.7%, and the stock of WestRock (NYSE: WRK) down 9.8%. Shares of FedEx (NYSE: FDX) plunged more than 22% this morning after the company issued an earnings warning predicated on softening global volume. The volume FedEx referred to was the number of packages wrapped in cardboard and shipped to customers.

  • Bezos Is About to Lose Title of World's Second Richest Man

    Amazon's founder and executive chairman was the world's richest man for several years before falling to second place.

  • About 150 Bed Bath & Beyond stores are closing — here’s the complete list so far

    Struggling Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. releases a list of dozens of stores it aims to close. Most of the stores on this list will close by the end of the month.

  • 2 High-Yield Financial Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid

    Looking for high yield stocks in the finance sector? This pair of banks is worth close inspection, while this REIT is best avoided.

  • Why NCR Corp. Stock Slumped on Friday

    NCR Corp. (NYSE: NCR) shareholders lost ground to a falling market on Friday. NCR announced late on Thursday that it is separating into an ATM business and a digital commerce business, rather than controlling the two under one enterprise. "NCR has the opportunity to unlock value for our shareholders by separating our digital commerce business and our ATM business," executive chairman Frank Martire said in a press release.

  • As FedEx stock crashes after brutal profit warning, analyst points to a lurking Amazon

    FedEx has blown three tires before the peak holiday shipping season, and chatter on the Street is that mighty Amazon may have played a role.

  • 3 Underrated Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Smart Buys Right Now

    Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway's (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) chief executive officer and chairman, has been investing since the age of 11. With his net worth at nearly $100 billion, the understatement of the century would be to say that Buffett knows a thing or two about investing. This is why it's worth paying attention to the holdings within Berkshire Hathaway's $344 billion investment portfolio.

  • S&P 500 could see another '10-15% correction downwards': Strategist

    Threadneedle Ventures Founder Ann Berry joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the FedEx warning, macroeconomic challenges, and the outlook for markets.

  • Intel Corporation (INTC) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

    Intel (INTC) has received quite a bit of attention from Zacks.com users lately. Therefore, it is wise to be aware of the facts that can impact the stock's prospects.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Down Today

    A major multinational company has sounded the warning about the global economy, and stocks are trading down on Friday as a result. Boeing (NYSE: BA) shares are down more than market averages, losing as much as 5.6% in Friday trading. Heading into earnings season, investors are bracing for an update on the state of the global economy.

  • Why FedEx’s profit warning is such bad news for the U.S. economy

    As bad the news was for FedEx, it may be worse news for the U.S. economy --- and an early sign of a recession.

  • Kevin O’Leary Says High Market Volatility Signals Opportunity; Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Stocks That Analysts Like

    Wall Street is on a roller coaster again, as investors try to navigate the path between high inflation and the Fed’s aggressive interest rate hikes. What we know for certain is that the S&P 500 is down 18% year-to-date, and the NASDAQ is down 26%. At least one investing expert, however, is getting on his soapbox to encourage investors to buy now, while prices are low. This is the view of Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary. The venture capitalist makes a case for investors to take advantage of vol

  • Is Now A Good Time To Buy Medical Properties Trust And Lock In An 8.2% Dividend?

    Income investors are always on the hunt for good stocks that for one reason or another have recently been out of favor, creating a scenario for a higher dividend yield along with possible future appreciation as the stock bounces back. Buying a stock on a decline sometimes involves a bit of courage, but the ability to lock in long-term higher yields makes the decision easier for most investors. At the moment, Medical Properties Trust Inc. (NYSE: MPW), a Birmingham, Alabama-based real estate inves

  • ‘Wait for the Year-End Rally,’ Says Morgan Stanley; Here Are 2 Stocks to Play That Bullish Outlook

    After three months of highly volatile trading, which have seen the S&P 500 drop down toward 3,600, rally up to 4,300, and fall back down to 3,900, investors can be forgiven for feeling some whiplash. The question that needs answering, however, is where will the markets go from here? Morgan Stanley strategist Andrew Slimmon believes that investors shouldn’t worry too much about the bear case. Worse-than-expected inflation numbers for August may have pushed the markets into a tumble this week, but

  • Stocks continue to slide, British pound hits 37-year low against U.S. dollar, FedEx stock plunges

    Yahoo Finance anchors break down how markets are trading at the end of the week.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Real Estate Stocks

    There was no good news in the August inflation numbers. While the annualized rate did fall slightly from July, from 8.5% to 8.3%, it came in higher than expected – and worse, the core CPI rate, rather than dropping, increased to 6.3%. Consumers are struggling, and their pain is real. But it’s not only consumers who are getting hit hard by inflation. Retailers are also feeling the strain, and they’re feeling it twice – from consumers, whose wallets are pinched and so are buying less, and from the

  • Why Datadog, Okta, and DocuSign Plunged Today

    Shares of enterprise software companies Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA), and DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) were plunging today, down 5.3%, 6%, and 7.2%, respectively, as of 2 p.m. EDT. Interest rates continued to rise this week after the fallout from Tuesday's inflation report. In addition, there have been several preannouncements from major companies that are hinting at a global recession.

  • Tesla stock: 2023 is 'a pivotal year,' Deutsche Bank analyst explains

    A rally might return to Tesla stock, contends Deutsche Bank. Here's the call.