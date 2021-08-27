U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,509.37
    +39.37 (+0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,455.80
    +242.68 (+0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,129.50
    +183.69 (+1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,277.15
    +63.17 (+2.85%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.67
    +1.25 (+1.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.50
    +25.30 (+1.41%)
     

  • Silver

    24.03
    +0.48 (+2.04%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    +0.0044 (+0.38%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3120
    -0.0300 (-2.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3759
    +0.0058 (+0.42%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8100
    -0.2460 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    49,049.67
    +1,857.68 (+3.94%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.85
    +63.96 (+5.48%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,148.01
    +23.03 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,641.14
    -101.15 (-0.36%)
     

iAnthus Provides Update on Recapitalization Transaction

  • Hearing Scheduled for September 23, 2021

  • No party to the RSA nor any of their respective representatives shall take any step to advance or impede the regulatory process for the closing of the transaction contemplated by the RSA between the period from September 1, 2021 to September 23, 2021

NEW YORK and TORONTO, Aug. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc. ("iAnthus" or the "Company") (CSE: IAN) (OTCPK: ITHUF), which owns, operates and partners with regulated cannabis operations across the United States, announces a further update on its Recapitalization Transaction.

As described in the Company's new release dated August 23, 2021, on August 20, 2021, iAnthus received a Notice of Application from Gotham Green Partners, LLC and Gotham Green Admin 1, LLC (the "Applicants"). The Applicants seek, among other things, a declaration that the Purported Notice is effective. In the alternative, the Applicants seek an order rectifying the Restructuring Support Agreement dated July 10, 2020 (the "RSA") to permit the Outside Date to be extended and prohibiting the Company from terminating the RSA without further order of the court.

iAnthus intends to respond to the application and ask that it be dismissed with costs. The Notice of Application has been issued under Ontario Superior Court of Justice Court File Number CV-21-00667501-00CL.

On August 24, 2021, parties to the application appeared for a case conference before a judge of the Commercial List (Superior Court of Ontario). At the case conference, the court scheduled the hearing of the application for September 23, 2021. The court's endorsement in connection with the case conference was received by iAnthus on August 26, 2021 and reads as follows:

"Endorsement of Justice Hainey following case conference on August 24, 2021

  1. The Application in this matter is scheduled to be heard on the merits for one day on September 23, 2021, before Justice Penny. During the period from September 1, 2021 to the hearing of the Application on September 23, 2021, the parties are to maintain the status quo. In particular, during such period without further order of the Court:

  2. A decision as to whether further interlocutory relief is required following the hearing of the Application and pending the release of a decision on the merits shall be addressed before Justice Penny at the hearing of the Application.

  3. The parties have agreed on a timetable for the delivery of materials related to the Application which is attached hereto."

TIMETABLE

Step

Parties

Deadline

Responding Record

iAnthus

August 31, 2021

Reply Record, if any

Applicants/Debenture Holders

September 3, 2021

Cross-Examinations

All

by September 10, 2021

Applicant Factum

Applicants/Debenture Holders

September 14, 2021

Respondent Factum

iAnthus

September 17, 2021

Reply Factum, if any

Applicants/Debenture Holders

September 21, 2021

Hearing

All

September 23, 2021

About iAnthus

iAnthus owns and operates licensed cannabis cultivation, processing and dispensary facilities throughout the United States. For more information, visit www.iAnthus.com.

COVID-19 Risk Factor

The Company may be impacted by business interruptions resulting from pandemics and public health emergencies, including those related to COVID-19. An outbreak of infectious disease, a pandemic, or a similar public health threat, such as the recent outbreak of COVID-19, or a fear of any of the foregoing could adversely impact the Company by causing operating, manufacturing, supply chain, and project development delays and disruptions, labor shortages, travel, and shipping disruption and shutdowns (including as a result of government regulation and prevention measures). It is unknown whether and how the Company may be affected if such a pandemic persists for an extended period of time, including as a result of the waiver of regulatory requirements or the implementation of emergency regulations to which the Company is subject. Although the Company has been deemed essential and/or has been permitted to continue operating its facilities in the states in which it cultivates, processes, manufactures, and sells cannabis during the pendency of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no assurance that the Company's operations will continue to be deemed essential and/or will continue to be permitted to operate. The Company may incur expenses or delays relating to such events outside of its control, which could have a material adverse impact on its business, operating results, financial condition, and the trading price of the Company's common shares.

Forward Looking Statements

Statements in this news release contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made on the basis of the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of management, are not guarantees of performance and are subject to significant risks and uncertainty. These forward-looking statements should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors, including those set forth in Company's reports that it files from time to time with the SEC and the Canadian securities regulators which you should review including, but not limited to, the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "believe", "should" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to the Company's financial performance, business development and results of operations, the Notice of Application and the timing and outcome of the closing of the Recapitalization Transaction.

These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as predictions of future events, and the Company cannot assure you that the events or circumstances discussed or reflected in these statements will be achieved or will occur. If such forward-looking statements prove to be inaccurate, the inaccuracy may be material. You should not regard these statements as a representation or warranty by the Company or any other person that it will achieve its objectives and plans in any specified timeframe, or at all. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company disclaims any obligation to publicly update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ianthus-provides-update-on-recapitalization-transaction-301364618.html

SOURCE iAnthus Capital Holdings, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Bill.com Stock Just Went Off Like a Rocket

    The cloud-based payments software maker missed earnings, reporting a $0.07-per-share pro forma loss where Wall Street had expected only a $0.04 loss. It also warned of worse-than-expected losses in the fiscal first quarter of 2022 and fiscal 2022 as a whole. You see, not only did Bill.com lose $0.03 per share more than Wall Street had expected, pro forma.

  • Exciting Times are Coming For Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F)

    Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) roared back to life in 2021, reaching levels not seen in 5-years. Since then the stock has pulled back around the key level of US$13. With new models like F150 Lightning behind the corner and strategic investments like Rivian that are about to IPO, this situation mandates re-examination of the company's prospects.

  • Why Veru Stock Blasted Higher on Friday

    A glowing research note was the catalyst behind the bull run on Veru (NASDAQ: VERU) shares on Friday. The note was authored by Veru bull Leland Gershell of Oppenheimer. In a research note made public Friday morning, the analyst strongly reiterated his buy rating on the stock, along with his $26-per-share price target -- which is nearly three times its current level.

  • Affirm stock skyrockets 40% on news Amazon to partner with buy now, pay later fintech company

    Affirm Holdings Inc. shares jump 40% in the after-hours session Friday after reports that the fintech company and Amazon would partner to allow a pay-over-time option at checkout.

  • Why Moderna Stock Is Sliding Today

    Investors appear to be concerned about potential manufacturing issues at a contract manufacturing facility.

  • Support.com Surges 200% in Meme Army’s Short-Squeeze Attack

    (Bloomberg) -- The social-media mob scored another direct hit, this time with a little-known software company that Wall Street started betting against.Support.com Inc. shares soared on Friday, adding to this week’s triple-digit rally as day traders touted the Los Angeles-based company, whose platform helps companies manage technical and customer support.The shares climbed 34% to close at $26.33 on Friday, the highest since 2000. Earlier, the stock had surged as much as 203%. Support.com was amon

  • Why Support.com shares surged today

    Support.com (SPRT) has become the new "meme stock" retail traders are pushing to the moon.

  • Why Gambling.com Stock Just Soared 27%

    Shares of Gambling.com Group (Nasdaq: GAMB), the tiny Dublin, Ireland-based marketing company for the online gambling industry, rocketed 27% higher as of 1:20 p.m. EDT Friday after reporting a straight flush of profits last night. Gambling's revenue soared 66% year over year in the fiscal second quarter of 2021 -- its first report as a publicly traded company -- to $10.4 million, and the company turned a $0.02-per-share quarterly loss a year ago into an $0.08-per-share profit this time around. About the only number that went the wrong way for Gambling.com this quarter, in fact, was free cash flow -- and even that one only declined 3% to $3.1 million.

  • Rivian Eyes Much Bigger Valuation — Topping GM's, Ford's — As First Deliveries Due Soon

    Rivian Automotive, the Amazon-backed EV pickup truck maker, has reportedly filed for an IPO and estimates a massive valuation.

  • Why VMware Stock Is Diving Today

    The company's full-year earnings guidance indicates a slight decline, and there is concern about its revenue mix.

  • 10 Best Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be looking at the 10 best undervalued dividend stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, you can go directly to see the 5 Best Undervalued Dividend Stocks to Buy Now. Finding truly undervalued stocks can be a difficult job, especially during times of economic crisis when […]

  • Warren Buffett Stocks: Alibaba, PayPal Among 10 Stocks On This Screen

    See who joins PayPal, BABA stock this screen of Warren Buffett stocks based on the investing strategy of the Berkshire Hathaway CEO.

  • Companies with the most bitcoin on their balance sheets

    Investors who don't want to shell out $50,000 per bitcoin (BTC-US) can still gain exposure to it via companies that hold the cryptocurrency on their balance sheets.

  • This Unknown Nasdaq Stock Just Doubled Friday

    Markets moved sharply higher on Friday, as investors reacted favorably to positive comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the central bank's symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. It isn't every day that you see a Nasdaq stock double in value, but that happened on Friday. The move followed a better than 40% rise for the fledgling software company on Thursday, and reflects a combination of factors that once again show that retail investors are playing a major role in how individual stocks move.

  • MO Stock: Is Marlboro Maker Altria A Buy After Dividend Hike?

    Altria is trying to become less of a cigarette company as demand fades. Is the stock a buy after breaking out then giving back its gains?

  • Did Coupang Stock Finally Bottom Out This Week?

    Coupang (NYSE: CPNG) doesn't have a very impressive stock chart these days, but things may be looking up for the South Korean online retailer. For the second time since reporting poorly received quarterly results two weeks ago, an analyst is stepping up to upgrade shares of Coupang. Two weeks ago, it was Peter Milliken upgrading the stock from hold to buy with a price target of $44, implying 43% of upside from where shares are now.

  • Vanguard to Add Higher-Risk Funds to Personal Advisor Service

    The new actively managed funds may help the firm attract more clients to its hybrid advisory platform, which offers investors with a minimum of $50,000 access to human financial advisors.

  • 3 Top Dividend Payers of the S&P 500

    Looking at larger stocks, the dividend yield of the S&P 500 index is about 1.3%. The stability comes from Kinder Morgan carrying out most of its business under long-term, fee-based contracts. Hence, while Kinder Morgan faces some short-term headwinds from expiring contracts, its long-term prospects look good since most of its business is under longer-term deals.

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Zynga Stock?

    Zynga (NASDAQ: ZNGA) has been one of the best-performing video game stocks over the last five years. If you had bought shares when CEO Frank Gibeau took over in March 2016, you would have more than tripled your money. Zynga owns some of the most popular titles in the mobile market, including Words With Friends, Zynga Poker, and FarmVille.

  • Down Almost 50% from All-Time Highs, Is Fiverr Stock a Buy?

    Fiverr (NYSE: FVRR) was one of the hottest stocks heading into 2021. The freelance marketplace was up over 60% year to date (YTD) in February, hitting $336 a share. However, since then, the stock has floundered and is now down almost 50% from all-time highs.