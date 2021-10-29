U.S. markets open in 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,562.50
    -25.00 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,554.00
    -59.00 (-0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,620.25
    -144.50 (-0.92%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,290.90
    -4.20 (-0.18%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.11
    -0.70 (-0.85%)
     

  • Gold

    1,780.20
    -22.40 (-1.24%)
     

  • Silver

    23.89
    -0.24 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1627
    -0.0058 (-0.50%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6170
    +0.0490 (+3.12%)
     

  • Vix

    17.79
    +0.81 (+4.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3753
    -0.0041 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.9150
    +0.3430 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,980.89
    -169.39 (-0.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,487.13
    +67.75 (+4.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,215.37
    -34.10 (-0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,892.69
    +72.60 (+0.25%)
     

iApotheca Healthcare Inc. Announces Closing of $470K Angel Funding Round

·3 min read

TORONTO, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iApotheca Healthcare Inc., the developers of a leading Canadian pharmacy software operations platform, has announced the closing of a $470k angel funding round. iApotheca will use the funds to accelerate their EconoRoute™ Prescription Delivery System through the addition of key team members, ongoing platform development and the expansion of the EconoRoute™ network.

"Prescription delivery is revolutionizing the way people interact with their chosen pharmacy," said Spencer Turbitt, co-founder and CEO of iApotheca. "We would like to thank Leva Capital, York Angels, and Valhalla Angels for their investment in our company. Their investment and advice are allowing us to accelerate our plans to achieve our vision for the pharmacy delivery space."

iApotheca specializes in streamlining pharmacy operations, particularly in prescription delivery service, to help pharmacies grow their revenue. In recent years, the demand for prescription delivery has seen a sharp rise. iApotheca's EconoRoute™ prescription delivery software supports the demand with an easy-to-use, low-cost, one-stop solution for pharmacies of all sizes.

"Leva Capital is thrilled to announce the addition of iApotheca into our investment portfolio," said Eddie Gobran, Managing Partner. "Their strategy aligns with our vision of investing in health technology that will improve the healthcare experience for Canadians. We are confident in iApotheca's team to execute their strategy and deliver a great experience to pharmacies across Canada."

EconoRoute™ includes features that make it an ideal delivery solution for any business. Its unique physics-based instant routing and real-time driver tracking are high-performance tools. Built-in pay-at-the-door functionality also makes it easy for businesses to track accounting.

iApotheca's years of expertise in supporting pharmacies in doing business more efficiently make EconoRoute™ more than just another prescription delivery service. The software has the added benefit of built-in compliance tools, cold-chain prioritization, and inherent patient privacy measures, all crucial for compliance. Taken together, these tools make EconoRoute™ a must-have for prescription delivery.

"Willowgrove Pharmacy has been using EconoRoute™ since its inception. After spending much time researching delivery platforms, EconoRoute™ came out the clear winner," said Devon Elias, owner of Willowgrove Pharmacy in Manitoba. "The application does everything we need it to do. Optimization of routes, easy set up of regular repeat deliveries, tracking and signature requirements are all in one application, allowing for a single program to be our delivery central. Willowgrove Pharmacy employs three full-time positions for delivery of product and services and EconoRoute™ easily organizes it all."

For more information about EconoRoute™, visit www.iapotheca.com. Or follow @iApotheca on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

About iApotheca
iApotheca Healthcare is a pharmacy software company dedicated to helping pharmacies grow revenue and streamline operations. Since the release of their narcotics reconciliation module in 2015, iApotheca has served more than 1,000 pharmacies across Canada and the U.S.

Contacts:
Spencer Turbitt, CEO at iApotheca Healthcare T. 647.823.4503 322506@email4pr.com
Rachelle Smerhy, COO at iApotheca Healthcare T. 705.313.5421 322506@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/iapotheca-healthcare-inc-announces-closing-of-470k-angel-funding-round-301411621.html

SOURCE iApotheca Healthcare

Recommended Stories

  • Why Twilio Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) fell 17.6% on Thursday after the communications software provider offered a tepid financial outlook and announced the departure of a key executive. Twilio's active customer base grew to over 250,000 accounts as of the end of September, up from 208,000 at the end of the year-ago quarter. Together, this helped to drive Twilio's revenue higher by 65% year over year to $740.2 million.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • Cathie Wood just dumped another $100-plus million in Tesla — here are the 'bargain' stocks she likes now

    Cathie Wood the value investor? Sort of.

  • Amazon stumbles after earnings miss

    Jared Blikre, Yahoo Finance, talks the internet retailer's latest numbers.

  • Here's Why Intel Could Be a Top Growth Stock in the Long Run

    The stock market reacted negatively to Intel's (NASDAQ: INTC) latest quarterly results, with shares of the chipmaker losing nearly 12% following the earnings release. Intel expects its fourth-quarter earnings will drop 39% year over year to $0.90 per share, while analysts were looking for $1.02 per share. More specifically, Intel's gross margin is expected to drop 6.5 percentage points year over year this quarter.

  • Why Zendesk Plunged This Week

    A lackluster week was capped off by solid earnings, but a pricey acquisition sent shares down after hours on Thursday.

  • AbbVie Stock Rises on Earnings Beat and Guidance Boost

    AbbVie says sales of Humira, the company's Crohn's disease drug, rose 5% year over year in the third quarter to $5.43 billion.

  • Apple says supply constraints worse than expected in Q4

    Neuberger Berman Managing Director Dan Flax joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss Apple's earnings results.&nbsp;

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • Robinhood users clamor app to add Shiba Inu

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down what's driving the push to get Shiba Inu on Robinhood.

  • Opko Health (OPK) Q3 2021 Earnings Call Transcript

    Image source: The Motley Fool. Opko Health (NASDAQ: OPK)Q3 2021 Earnings CallOct 28, 2021, 4:30 p.m. ETContents: Prepared Remarks Questions and Answers Call Participants Prepared Remarks: OperatorGood day, ladies and gentlemen.

  • 7 Top Stocks to Buy On Any Dip If You Get the Chance in Q4

    Identifying stocks to buy on the dip will always be a winning strategy for long-term investors. So you should always keep some companies on the radar to get long when stock prices become more attractive. Therefore, today’s article discusses seven stocks to buy on the dip in the winter months. JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) strategist Marko Kolanovic recently suggested that the Covid-19 pandemic was at an “effective end” and that investors should buy the dip in sensitive cyclical stocks positioned to

  • 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Snap and Global-e Online are expanding their tech-focused business models to help fuel long-term success.

  • AbbVie gets a shot in the arm from newer drug sales, lifts profit view

    The company has been focusing on gaining expanded approvals and driving growth for Skyrizi and Rinvoq, launched in 2019, as it prepares for competition for its blockbuster rheumatoid arthritis drug, Humira. Humira is the world's highest selling medicine, accounting for nearly 40% of AbbVie's total sales. Meanwhile, sales from the rheumatoid arthritis drug more than doubled to $453 million in the quarter ended Sept. 30, beating the average analyst estimate of $436.8 million, according to Refinitiv IBES estimates.

  • Starbucks reports quarterly earnings as pandemic continues to hit

    Greg Portell, partner and consumer practice lead at Kearney, talks about the latest figures out from the U.S. coffee chain.

  • Oil Stocks: Exxon, Chevron Beat Earnings Views, Reclaim Buy Points

    Chevron, Exxon Mobil earnings beat views early Friday, with oil prices at multiyear highs. The Big Oil stocks are in buy range.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • 7 Cryptos You’ll Wish You Bought in 2021 as Bitcoin Surges

    There’s a very compelling case to be made that cryptocurrency will move even higher in 2022. In short, that means now is the time to buy. Overall demand for cryptos will rise, bringing prices up for the entire market. Although that suggests prices will move up for most individual cryptocurrencies, there will obviously be winners and losers. I’ll get to what I believe will separate one from the other in a moment. But first, I want to note that momentum in the most dominant force in the sector sho

  • Apple revenue misses expectations amid chip shortage

    Apple reported Q4 earnings missing analyst expectations on revenue.

  • 3 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 21,551% to 948,737% by 2023

    This trio could deliver jaw-dropping revenue growth over the next three years. However, this doesn't tell the full story.