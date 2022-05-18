U.S. markets closed

IAS Enhances Contextual Targeting ROI Tools with Launch of 'Control Panel'

SINGAPORE, May 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, announced today its Control Panel, a suite of reporting and planning tools that Context Control customers can use as an added value. The new capabilities will enable customers to more clearly understand the value and return on investment (ROI) that IAS's contextual targeting solution delivers.

Advertisers can average more than 400 contextual segments from IAS on a pre-bid basis to avoid undesirable content or target towards content that is suitable for their campaigns. Major DSPs including Adelphic, Adform, Amobee, MediaMath, Xandr, Yahoo, and others have integrated Context Control, making these tools readily available for advertisers wherever they choose to buy.
Integral Ad Science Logo (PRNewsfoto/Integral Ad Science (IAS))
"Using our new Control Panel, advertisers will gain the ability to strategically plan, activate, and optimize their targeting campaigns all within the IAS Signal platform," said Tom Sharma, Chief Product Officer, IAS. "This is yet another example of our ongoing efforts to empower our customer organizations and clients to confidently lean into our contextual targeting solution while hitting campaign KPIs."

The Control Panel suite offers the following tools:

  • Context Control Segment Catalog: Provides easy discovery of all 400+ Context Control Avoidance & Targeting off-the-shelf segments all in one place.

  • Contextual Segment Reach Calculator: Advises on the prospective reach of IAS contextual targeting segments to appropriately plan campaigns.

  • Contextual Targeting Reporting: Offers insights into targeting segment performance, specifically focusing on viewability, reach, and programmatic dimensions.

  • Contextual Targeting Profiles: Enables clients to bundle all of their desired targeting segments into one profile with a single segment ID for easy activation in their DSP.

IAS recently expanded its Context Control solutions for advertisers and publishers globally, giving customers more control over the context of digital ad placements. Advertisers can average more than 400 contextual segments from IAS on a pre-bid basis to avoid undesirable content or target towards content that is suitable for their campaigns. Major DSPs including Adelphic, Adform, Amobee, MediaMath, Xandr, Yahoo, and others have integrated Context Control, making these tools readily available for advertisers wherever they choose to buy.

In a recent case study, OMD Turkey was challenged with boosting awareness and driving conversions for their client, Renault, without using third-party audience targeting, all during the busy automotive period of Q4. IAS Context Control Targeting outperformed the competition and resulted in strong improvement in Renault's KPIs including a 53% increase in click-through rate, 8.4% increase in conversion rate, and 3% improvement in Cost Per Click.

About IAS

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com.

Contact:

Pooja Singh
+65-90615135
psingh@integralads.com

SOURCE Integral Ad Science (IAS)

