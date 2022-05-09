U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,991.24
    -132.10 (-3.20%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,245.70
    -653.67 (-1.99%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,623.25
    -521.41 (-4.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,762.08
    -77.48 (-4.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.92
    -0.17 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,852.00
    -6.60 (-0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    21.75
    -0.07 (-0.34%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0559
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0790
    -0.0440 (-1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2330
    -0.0009 (-0.07%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.5060
    -0.0540 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,173.42
    -3,009.71 (-8.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    714.76
    -65.62 (-8.41%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,216.58
    -171.36 (-2.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,319.34
    -684.22 (-2.53%)
     

IAS Expands Partnership with TikTok to Measure Viewability and Invalid Traffic Globally

·2 min read
SINGAPORE, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today announced additional services to its partnership with TikTok. IAS will now be able to measure viewability, invalid traffic (IVT) and app-level brand safety, allowing brands and agencies globally to effectively monitor the quality of their media buys on TikTok's platform.

(PRNewsfoto/Integral Ad Science (IAS))
(PRNewsfoto/Integral Ad Science (IAS))

"We are excited to offer marketers an increasingly comprehensive set of IAS Media Quality Solutions to manage their advertising campaigns on TikTok," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, IAS. "It is more important than ever for marketers to engage with users on social platforms and ensure that their ads appear next to brand safe & suitable content on a global scale. We are thrilled to deliver a holistic solution on TikTok and provide new levels of transparency and precision for these campaigns."

IAS will now provide advertisers with trusted, third-party measurement powered by the Open Measurement Software Development Kit (OM SDK), giving marketers ultimate transparency and confidence around campaign performance. Governed by the IAB with IAS being a founding member, the OM SDK is designed to facilitate transparent third-party viewability and verification measurement for ads served to mobile apps and open web environments. IAS is thrilled to partner with TikTok, one of the largest content platforms, to bring the OM SDK integration on their platform, leading transparency in the walled garden space. In addition, the offering will provide granular reporting with 24/7 access to the IAS Signal UI, allowing advertisers to take action and stay informed on campaigns. By partnering with IAS, marketers now have access to an increasingly comprehensive set of solutions to manage their advertising campaigns on TikTok.

"We're thrilled to build on our partnership with IAS and introduce new solutions that give brands the confidence to scale their businesses and audiences on TikTok," said Melissa Yang, Head of Ecosystem Partnerships, TikTok. "Through this expansion, brands and advertisers around the world will have access to IAS viewability measurement to monitor the quality of their campaigns on our platform. We're excited to see how this will usher in new levels of transparency and success for our clients."

Media Contact:

Pooja Singh
+65-90615135
psingh@integralads.com

Integral Ad Science Logo (PRNewsfoto/Integral Ad Science (IAS))
Integral Ad Science Logo (PRNewsfoto/Integral Ad Science (IAS))

SOURCE Integral Ad Science (IAS)

