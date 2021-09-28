U.S. markets close in 4 hours 15 minutes

IAS Partners with TikTok to Extend Brand Safety Controls to Advertisers

·3 min read
In this article:
NEW YORK, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality, today announced the launch of its new brand safety solution for in-feed video ads on TikTok. Using proprietary technology that IAS specifically designed for social environments, the new brand safety offering gives marketers greater transparency and granular controls to ensure their ads appear next to brand suitable content on TikTok.

(PRNewsfoto/Integral Ad Science, Inc.)
(PRNewsfoto/Integral Ad Science, Inc.)

"With increased engagement and ad spend on social platforms, our innovative brand safety solution now offers marketers greater transparency and precision for their campaigns on TikTok," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO, IAS. "By partnering with TikTok, we're delivering unique and sophisticated technology that marketers need to keep up with this dynamic platform and protect their brand's reputation."

Following a highly successful beta this summer, IAS and TikTok have launched the new brand safety solution to give advertisers industry-leading controls consistent with Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) categories. With this pre-bid targeting solution, advertisers can now select IAS directly within TikTok's platform to ensure their campaign runs near verified brand safe and suitable content. The new solution uses proprietary frame-by-frame video, audio, and text classification technology that IAS specially engineered to handle a high volume of videos across global, in-feed social environments. For TikTok, this technology helps advertisers to run ads within the "For You Feed" with even greater confidence. Backed by IAS's powerful machine-learning, this sophisticated, three-layered approach goes beyond the creator level to provide precise scoring for individual videos across TikTok.

"We're excited to announce our partnership with IAS. Our work together ensures that brands' campaigns run adjacent to verified content on TikTok," said Melissa Yang, Head of Ecosystem Partnerships, TikTok. "Our advertisers care deeply about the environment in which their ads appear. With this partnership, we continue to empower and equip them with additional brand safety controls and tools that they need to reach audiences safely and securely."

"This partnership between TikTok and IAS is great news for us. TikTok is an important media partner and being able to ensure optimal brand safety is critical as we scale our digital media investment. We are glad to have participated in the beta program and look forward to the future," said Céline Largy, Head of Media, L'Oréal France.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science (IAS) is a global leader in digital media quality. IAS makes every impression count, ensuring that ads are viewable by real people, in safe and suitable environments, activating contextual targeting, and driving supply path optimization. Our mission is to be the global benchmark for trust and transparency in digital media quality for the world's leading brands, publishers, and platforms. We do this through data-driven technologies with actionable real-time signals and insight. Founded in 2009 and headquartered in New York, IAS works with thousands of top advertisers and premium publishers worldwide. For more information, visit integralads.com.

TikTok

TikTok is the leading destination for short-form mobile video. Our mission is to inspire creativity and bring joy. TikTok has global offices including Los Angeles, New York, London, Paris, Berlin, Dubai, Singapore, Jakarta, Seoul, and Tokyo.

CONTACT: press@integralads.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ias-partners-with-tiktok-to-extend-brand-safety-controls-to-advertisers-301386889.html

SOURCE Integral Ad Science, Inc.

